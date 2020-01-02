Loading...

Fox News anchor Leland Vittert repeatedly suggested to Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday that the United States should consider military action against Iran, comparing the Middle East regime to school class bullies who only understand a "punch in the nose".

Amid flamboyant tensions that culminated with Iranian-backed militias and protesters who stormed the U.S. Embassy in Iraq earlier this week, Esper announced that the U.S. would deploy hundreds of soldiers to the region. He also warned Thursday that Iran is planning new attacks on the United States in the Middle East.

In an appearance on Fox News & # 39; America & # 39; s Newsroom, Esper reiterated President Donald Trump's message that the United States will issue a "harsh response" if Iran continues with its "bad behavior" in the region, adding that it was "time for Iran to start acting like a normal country."

"It's a long list of bad behaviors, and I'm glad you talked about it," replied Vittert, replacing the anchor Bill Hemmer. "It's like a sandbox in elementary school. Sometimes bullies do not understand sanctions, harsh speeches, deployment, air strikes against agents. The bullies include a punch in the nose. "

"Is there a time when Iranian bullies and Ayatollahs need a punch in the nose of their leadership, which goes beyond mere sanctions and rhetoric?", Added Vittert.

After the Secretary of Defense said he would not speculate on the next steps while insisting that "we retain the right of self defense" and that America should "stand up to the challenge" # 39; Iran ", Vittert again stressed the need for military action.

"I receive the request, sir, but it seems that the Iranian regime is not really listening," said anchor Fox. “They always have [hostage] Robert Levinson. As you noted, they attacked Saudi oil installations and there was no military response. They shot down the American drone and there was no military response rate. So far, there has only been one military response against their militias in Iraq. Is the idea here that only the loss of American lives will result in an American military response? "

Esper replied that the international community must come together to help the United States in its "maximum pressure campaign" and that it is time for Iran to sit down and speak. Moments later, during this time, Vittert again evoked a military response, noting that there had been cases where Iran had retreated in the midst of U.S. military action in the region. .

"Are you worried that the only way for them to back off this time and act like a normal country is with overwhelming US military action?" Wondered Vittert, prompting Esper to answer, "Well, that’s ; it's up to them. "

