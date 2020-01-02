The Brydge Pro + is an iPad Pro keyboard with an integrated trackpad and looks amazing

Loading...

Apple has simplified its entire iPad line to replace its laptop

Jason Cipriani of ZDNet tells Karen Roby that the iPad base model is more capable than ever thanks to a recent update. Read more: https://zd.net/2NdaomS

Just this morning, I published a story in which I asked Apple to copy some of the best features offered by the Surface Pro X, all of them related to the keyboard. I want a backlit keyboard, a touch panel, more viewing angles and a more ergonomic design.

Brydge announced the Pro + shortly after, pure coincidence, of course, and I couldn't stop thinking about it. The Pro + follows the same design and format as the rest of the line of keyboards for iPad from Brydge, except that it now includes a trackpad. For Brydge users who already have a keyboard, the company also announced an independent trackpad for iPad.

In the past, I have used Apple's Smart Keyboard Cover because it doesn't depend on a Bluetooth connection. Instead, use the Smart Connector on the back of the iPad Pro for power and connectivity.

The Brydge product line uses Bluetooth, which means that the Pro + will have a Bluetooth connection for the keyboard and trackpad, with its own internal battery. The problems I've had with this configuration in the past is that the keyboard is turned off to save battery power, resulting in a slight delay with the first presses of a button on the keyboard after being idle.

It is true that it is a minor nuisance, but which I do not have to deal with thanks to Apple's internal solution.

However, I am more than intrigued by the Pro +. Based on the video on the Pro + home page and reading the product description, the touch panel will include gesture support, just like a typical touch panel on a Mac. Scroll through an application with two fingers, touch the touch panel with three fingers to see all your currently open windows, tap with two fingers to see the application base or tap in any lower corner to return to the home screen.

I am willing to support some of the little nuances and warnings that come with the use of a Bluetooth keyboard with the iPad if the product marks almost all the boxes on my iPad Pro wish list.

The Brydge Pro + will begin shipping in February and will cost $ 200 for the 11-inch model or $ 230 for the 12.9-inch model. You can register on the website to receive more information as availability approaches.

What you think? Does Pro + attract you if you are an iPad Pro user? Let me know in the comments.