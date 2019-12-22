The Bruins lose the third consecutive OT game with loss to predators

Loading...

The Nashville Predators will look back on this trip as the turning point if the rest of their season starts. Ryan Ellis scored with 54.2 seconds left on the clock in overtime to raise the Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins stumbles Saturday night. "The boys were working hard trying to get back to where we need to be," said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette. "The road trip was a big part." Roman Josi had two goals, Filip Forsberg also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots to help Nashville finish a four-game trip with 3-0-1. "It's crucial for us," Rinne said about the trip that included victories in New York against the Rangers and islanders, and a waste of overtime to Ottawa. "Before this road trip, we weren't where we wanted to be," Rinne said. . "This is a great road trip against good teams." Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Par Lindholm had the other goal for the Bruins, who have won only once in their last eight games (1-5-2). Jaroslav Halak finished with 25 saves. Boston had won eight straight games from mid-November to early December. "It's frustrating to lose. We want to win. We were at the games, it's just a goal," said Boston striker David Pastrnak. "That's hockey. Sometimes you win games that you don't (supposedly) win. That happened to us a little in November." Boston had been 10-3-1 for life at home against Nashville. Ellis beat Halak with a wrister from the edge of the winner's slot after receiving a pass from Ryan Johansen. Bergeron had tied when he tipped Pastrnak's shot from the left circle past Rinne with 65 seconds remaining in the third period. Bergeron was about to win it when he had a close shot from the edge of the fold with approximately 30 seconds remaining in the regulation. After 2-1 in the third, the Predators tied it when, with Rinne out for an additional skater during a delayed penalty – Forsberg turned the net and put the disc into the goal inside Halak's right platform and the post at 7:35. Josi's second game came 35 seconds later when Halak came out at full speed before diving to try to get a loose disc. , but the captain of the Predators reached him near the boards, turned and shot at the open net. "I was the first on the record," said Halak. “It was just one of those moves that bounced to the other side and could put it. It happens to everyone. Too bad there is no one (behind) when the goalkeeper makes a mistake that can cover him. ” With Forsberg out for abuse at the end of the second period, Torey Krug made a backward pass along the boards to Bergeron in the slot, where he timed a shot inside the left post to give Boston a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds remaining in the period. Early in the second, Halak made a good stop at Matt Duchene's wrister from the slot before Lindholm scored 1-0 at 7:30 when he skated hard to get his stick in the rebound of Brett Ritchie's shot from the right circle . The disc ended up dripping in the net of the knee of the defender of the Predators Kyle Turris when he went to the ice with Lindholm. Nashville tied him a little less than five minutes later when Josi slipped a reverse of the slot past Halak, who looked like he could be projected when the eaves of the Predators, Viktor Arvidsson, stood in front of him when Josi was firing his shot . In his toughest stretch of the season, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy has been preaching lately the team's need to return to their identity. They couldn't close another tight game at home, falling to 0-1-4 in their last five at TD Garden. Cassidy sat two-thirds of her fourth line for the game, replacing David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom in the lineup with Ritchie and Lindholm. "Sometimes it's a way to get the attention of certain players," Cassidy said after the morning skate. “This is a bit of that. I'm not putting everything on David Backes or Nordie. Let's see where it takes us. "Backes and Nordstrom were dressed in festive Christmas costumes sitting in the press box. Boston defender Charlie McAvoy turned 22 on Saturday. The teams meet again in Nashville on January 7. The host from the Bruins the capitals of Washington on Monday night.

The Nashville Predators will look back on this trip as the turning point if the rest of their season begins.

Ryan Ellis scored with 54.2 seconds left on the clock in overtime to lift the Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Boston Bruins stumbles Saturday night.

"The boys were working hard trying to get back to where we need to be," said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette. "The road trip was a big part of him."

Roman Josi had two goals, Filip Forsberg also scored and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots to help Nashville finish a four-game trip with 3-0-1.

"It is crucial for us," Rinne said of the trip that included victories in New York against the Rangers and Islanders, and a waste of overtime for Ottawa.

"Before this road trip, we weren't where we wanted to be," Rinne said. "This is a great road trip against good teams."

Patrice Bergeron scored twice and Par Lindholm had the other goal for the Bruins, who have won only once in their last eight games (1-5-2). Jaroslav Halak finished with 25 saves.

Boston had won eight straight games from mid-November to early December.

"It's frustrating to lose. We want to win. We were at the games, it's just a goal," said Boston striker David Pastrnak. "That's hockey. Sometimes you win games that you don't (supposedly) win. That happened a bit in November."

Boston had been 10-3-1 for life at home against Nashville.

Ellis beat Halak with a wrister from the edge of the winner's slot after receiving a pass from Ryan Johansen.

Bergeron had tied him when he tipped Pastrnak's shot from the left circle past Rinne with 65 seconds remaining in the third period. Bergeron was about to win it when he had a close shot from the edge of the fold with approximately 30 seconds remaining in the regulation.

Losing 2-1 in the third, the Predators tied when, with Rinne for an additional skater during a delayed penalty, Forsberg turned the net and put the disc into Halak's right platform and the post at 7:35 .

Josi's second game came 35 seconds later when Halak came out at full speed before diving to try to get a loose disc, but the captain of the Predators reached him near the boards, turned and fired a shot into the open net.

"I was the first on the record," said Halak. “It was just one of those moves that bounced to the other side and could put it. It happens to everyone. Too bad there is no one (behind) when the goalkeeper makes a mistake that can cover him. "

With Forsberg free for assaulting at the end of the second period, Torey Krug made a reverse pass along the boards to Bergeron in the slot, where he shot in the left post to give Boston a 2-1 lead with 47.7 seconds remaining in the period.

At the beginning of the second, Halak made a good stop at Matt Duchene's ball from the slot before Lindholm made it 1-0 at 7:30 when he skated hard to retrieve Brett Ritchie's shot from the right circle. The disc ended up dripping in the net of the knee of the defender of the Predators Kyle Turris while he went to the ice with Lindholm.

Nashville tied him a little less than five minutes later when Josi slid a blow back from the slot beyond Halak, who seemed to have been checked when the Predators striker, Viktor Arvidsson, cut in front of him when Josi was shooting.

Stumbling on his toughest stretch of the season, Boston coach Bruce Cassidy has been preaching lately the team's need to return to their identity. They couldn't close another tight game at home, falling to 0-1-4 in their last five at TD Garden.

Cassidy sat two-thirds of her fourth line for the game, replacing David Backes and Joakim Nordstrom in the lineup with Ritchie and Lindholm.

"Sometimes it's a way to get the attention of certain players," Cassidy said after the morning skate. “This is a bit of that. I'm not putting everything on David Backes or Nordie. Let's see where it leads. "

Backes and Nordstrom were dressed in festive Christmas costumes sitting in the press box.

Boston defender Charlie McAvoy turned 22 on Saturday.

The teams meet again in Nashville on January 7.

The Bruins welcome the capitals of Washington on Monday night.

. (tagsToTranslate) Boston Bruins (t) NHL (t) Nashville Predators (t) Par Lindholm (t) Patrice Bergeron (t) TD Garden (t) hockey (t) waste of overtime