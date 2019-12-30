The Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after ending year 6-10

Loading...

This year should be different for the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland was expected to leap forward with a sophomore quarterback at Baker Mayfield, a wealth of skills and a lot of defense talent, and become a potential playoff team. However, this has not happened and the team will therefore look for a new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen from ESPN, the Browns decided to fire head coach Freddie Kitchens, who was 6-10 in his first year.

The report was confirmed by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, who spoke to Kitchens on the phone and found out that the trainer believed he had the organization's support.

The #Browns fire coach Freddie Kitchens after a season he tells me.

Finally, the team announced the news on its official Twitter account.

The decision to fire Kitchens comes after the Browns ended the year with a series of three losses that ended on Sunday afternoon when Cleveland lost 33:23 to the Cincinnati Bengals. Kitchens were quickly promoted to the Head Coaching Gig as he was the team's deputy head coach / running backs coach, who started last year, was then promoted to offensive coordinator, and was promoted to head coach this year.

Kitchens is only 45 years old and it is far from the end of his coaching career, but he seemed to have problems in his first year as an NFL head coach. The Browns' offensive – fairly slowed by offensive problems – never seemed to do the sum of its parts, Mayfield didn't take the expected step forward, and the entire team was among the most punished in the league. It got so bad that a report indicated that some players had become Arizona Cardinals players when they played and said, "Come on, get me."

As long as the core of this team returns and its weaker areas improve, there will be playoff expectations in Cleveland next season. However, kitchens won't be there to look through them.

