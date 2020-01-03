The Browns are said to have a "strong interest" in Urban Meyer

Loading...

The Cleveland Browns fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a rather gloomy season at the helm of a team that should jump into the playoffs and instead took a step back and ended the season with a defeat against time, 1-14 Bengals.

Shortly after Kitchens' release, General Manager John Dorsey separated from the organization with great expectations three years after his arrival. What currently exists in Cleveland is a gap in the two main non-playing positions in the franchise, and as such it is looking for a replacement. By eliminating both Dorsey and Kitchens, the team can offer the next trainer a larger role, making him or her more or less involved in the staff's decision-making process.

The Browns have long been reaching out to their fans by bringing Ohio players through the draft. It should come as no surprise that Urban Meyer's name was associated with the opening of the Browns. The Browns are reported to have "great interest" in the former Ohio State and Florida head coach, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, and Adam Schefter of ESPN is swimming Meyer as an opportunity for the Browns at Get Up! on Thursday morning.

I hear that, according to sources, the #Browns have a keen interest in former # OhioState head coach Urban Meyer.

– Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 2, 2020

That's enough smoke to raise your eyebrows, but the question remains: why should the Browns want Urban Meyer? The state of Ohio improved in the first year after his resignation. Ryan Day took over the position of head coach and carried out personnel upgrades that linked some of the coaches Meyer had hired as friends or with one of his mentors. Meyer has always been an elite college-level recruiter, but that's not a skill that translates mainly to the NFL level. As a coach there is no doubt that he is good, but at this point in his career it is difficult to see him as an enormously high upward trend.

All in all, it would be the perfect attitude for Browns to hire a coach who once led the offensive revolution in sports but is no longer at the forefront of the future who, thanks to a very close relationship with the region, is a successful stay in Ohio State means nothing to the success of the NFL.

