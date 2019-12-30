The Broncos ride (too?) Until 2020

Loading...

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) celebrates the defeat of the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

"We are done with this loss of $ * @!. Next year will be our year."

That's what Von Miller said after the Denver Broncos 9-7 final, a wild 16-15 victory over the rival Raiders in front of 67,000 shows. It turns out that the result of this only mattered for the NFL 2020 Draft, as evidenced by Oakland's decision to go two with: 07 on the clock. An extra point would have sent things overtime; A successful two-point conversion or not, end two seasons ready to get out of your misery.

The Raiders, it seems, overcame it.

In Denver, it seems that Miller's comments after the game, it seems that things are improving. The atmosphere in Mile High City is hopeful, optimism is rarely seen after a 7-9 season.

Here is the question: Are you buying it?

Late attendance, or perhaps more precisely, the lack of it, suggests that somewhere near one in seven Broncos fans might not be. More than one in seven fans with a ticket chose not to go to the last three games at the Broncos. Much more than that he chose not to buy tickets they might have.

However, there are reasons for hope, no doubt.

To start, in a league where a championship requires one of the best in the world, say 10 quarterbacks, the Broncos may have finally found their man. After some embarrassing experiments, rookie Drew Lock seems to at least have the potential to be a franchise quarterback in good faith. Lock statistics don't matter (on the surface, they're nothing special); just look at his record as a Broncos holder – 4-1. Look at the strength of his arm and his fast feet and his arrogance. Look at the way your teammates have responded. Lock is not a lock yet, but there isn't a soul in Denver that opposes following him into battle.

And there is also a young nucleus to accompany it.

"I can tell you one thing right now," Miller added, "we have a good team, we have a great quarterback, runners and receivers." Noah Fant will be in his second year, we will recover (Bradley) Chubb and we will recover (Kareem Jackson). "

Add names like Dalton Risner, Alexander Johnson and (hopefully) Justin Simmons to Miller's list, and there is a base on which to build.

But, in 7-9, there is always a but.

As 9-year-old veteran Chris Harris Jr. (who feels as good as missing) noted after the team's loss to Kansas City, "we don't need just one piece. We need many pieces."

Although the Broncos defense was statistically this season, there are many holes. Assuming Harris Jr. leaves, there isn't a single reliable and reliable cornerman on the list at present. Derek Wolfe, often injured, was excellent in 2019, but he enters the offseason as a free agent, as did Shelby Harris, who knocked down Derek Carr's two-point conversion for yesterday's victory. And whether Todd Davis returns or not (there is an option in his current contract), the internal linebacking team needs quality and depth.

On the offensive, there is the problem of O-line. Except for Risner, there is room for improvement everywhere. Courtland Sutton proved to be a solid number 1, but there are questions after that on the receiver.

On the sidelines, Vic Fangio will undoubtedly have another chance. Not that it was perfect, it still has a lot of room to grow, but it seems to have the support of its players and the organization. But "the offensive coach" (as Fangio once called coordinator O Rich Scangarello) was the subject of much controversy this season, and special teams coach Tom McMahon miraculously kept his job despite having a special teams unit at his senior terrible part for most of the season. .

When you're 7-9 and you've missed the playoffs for four seasons in a row, there are many reasons why. The hope is great, but the reality lies in the classification.

Beating the early Vegas Raiders to crown a season that would otherwise be forgettable was enjoyable. But are the Broncos running too high given the real-life challenges the team faces this offseason?

In August, optimism will fill the warm air of Dove Valley. But it is the cold December air that tells the story.