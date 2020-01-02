The British army wanted "snowflakes" last year. Now it wants binge drinkers and nervous nellies

Loading...

The British army hit the headlines last year when it said it wanted "snowflakes" in its ranks. This year, social media addicts, binge drinkers, and everyone else who is desperately looking for a boost in confidence, no matter how short-lived it may be.

The British army was still thousands of troops last autumn, targeting 82,000 fully trained troops. The number of troops is still falling as more and more troops leave the service as recruitment increases.

To increase their numbers, the British Army is pushing its "related" recruitment offensive. The latest recruitment campaign released on Thursday has a simple message: "The trust of the army lasts a lifetime."

The video is aimed at people who are addicted to the gym, bar hopping, social media and fashion, and tells viewers that "many things will give you confidence … for a while, but trust that lasts a lifetime stopping, there's a place where you can be find that. "

The British army also advertises with collages of muscles, emojis, applied cosmetics and so on. The captions read: "Trust can be created for a summer time or for a lifetime" and "Trust can take as long as one or it can last a lifetime."

The latest campaign is based, at least in part, on research by the charity The Prince’s Trust in 2018, according to which approximately 54% of 16-25 year olds struggle with confidence and believe that this problem is preventing them from reaching their true potential ,

According to the UK Department of Defense, the recruitment campaign that has been ongoing since 2017 has been successful with a steady decline in the size of the UK armed forces.

Last year's British Army recruitment campaign, which was controversial against "snowflakes", "class clowns", "selfie addicts", "telephone zombies" and "I, I, I, millennia", has reportedly resulted in tens of thousands signed up. While the squad failed to meet its annual recruitment goals, last fall it had the highest number of recruits in a decade in which basic training began.

"With the 2020 campaign, we want to underline that a career in the army not only offers exciting opportunities, challenges and adventures, but also creates lasting trust that cannot be found in any other profession," said Colonel Nick MacKenzie of the British Army recruitment said the BBC.

Despite the increase in recruitment, a positive change for the British Army, the force continues to face challenges that prevent members from fulfilling their ambitions. The British armed forces shrank for the ninth time in a row last year.

