The brilliant final of the Broncos for 2019 makes John Elway look like a football genius

John Elway in the game Broncos – Raiders in week 17 of 2019. Credit: Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports.

When it comes to New Year's slogans, John Elway's should be: "Trust the process."

Since the victory of Super Bowl 50, the Denver Broncos have seemed rudder sometimes. Elway and Gary Kubiak had a fight, the "Duke of Denver" hired Vance Joseph who was completely lost as head coach and the Elway draft in 2017 was a disaster. On top of all that, Pat Bowlen passed the property to his trust and unfortunately passed away.

However, Elway, the GM, has been able to straighten the ship thanks to the dynamic drafts of the last two years, a seemingly solid head coach hiring at Vic Fangio and other (mostly) positive personnel decisions along the way. After starting the 0-4 season, the Broncos finished the year 4-1 with Drew Lock as quarterback and 7-9 overall.

How has Elway come back to look like a football genius?

It started in 2018 with that distinguished draft. Bradley Chubb in n. 5 was a slam-dunk, and although he missed most of this season due to an injury, he looks like a budding superstar. Follow that conversation with Courtland Sutton, who just enjoyed his first 1,000-yard season (with 6 scores), while he exploded on the scene this year as a legitimate No. 1 catcher. And then continue on the list to find valuable backups in Royce Freeman, Josey Jewell and DaeSean Hamilton, who really arrived later this year.

Finally, Elway did what he always did; discovered an incredible free agent not recruited in Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay simply enjoyed consecutive 1,000-yard seasons for the first time in history for a non-recruited player and the first time in Denver since 2002-03 when Clinton Portis did.

Before the regular season of 2018 ended, Elway sent Joseph to pack, a necessary move for the organization. And he made a solid selection with Fangio as head coach.

The Broncos, even in 2019, employed a large group of defenders. This team has been built on defense first since 2014 and now Elway follows that same plan for success, this time with a defensive coach in Fangio.

In the offseason, Denver general manager bet Joe Flacco, which wasn't worth it, and Bryce Callahan didn't play a single down due to an injury. Ja’Wuan James was also injured for most of the season, which means that Elway only hit one of his free agents; Kareem Jackson

Although, Jackson was excellent for the Broncos this season before being suspended for a DUI for the last two games. It is a setback to the old school securities, punishing runners and receivers alike to force loose balls (1) and collect passes (2).

However, at the beginning of 2019, there were many question marks not only about the signings of free agents, but also about Fangio's abilities as head coach.

The Broncos were supposed to be better defensively in 2019 with Fangio in charge. He was supposed to make Von Miller an even better pass runner. Denver was in the way to win now thanks to the talent they had in defense.

But, the Broncos started the 0-4 season, with zero catches in the first three games and zero losses in the first four contests. Not only that, but the 2019 Elway draft picks stumbled through the door; Drew Lock was injured in the preseason, Noah Fant dropped passes and the defenders did not show up. Only the second-round team, Dalton Risner, impressed early and was able to do it throughout the year.

Elway was under a lot of fire earlier this season, not only because of another questionable draft, but because Fangio didn't look like a head coach, not improving any aspect of Denver's defense.

However, slowly but surely, things came together for everyone involved with orange and blue.

Fant, the tight end Denver played in the first round, began to catch passes with consistency and then quickly became a big game threat in the second half of the season. Dre’Mont Jones began exhibiting in Week 11 with a sack and then came out on a 2.5-day day and was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Detroit. Even Justin Hollins enjoyed a sack.

Of course, the biggest rookie this season was Lock. The Broncos were undoubtedly better with Lock as a quarterback than without him, and although no one can say for sure if he will become a star, Elway told the Broncos: "I don't like to show our hand, but I don't think it's realistic to say so." that we are going in a different direction. "

As for Fangio, as with the many rookies and sophomores this year, his training improved and his culture developed over the course of the season. The Denver defense finished tenth in points allowed (19.8 PPG), 12 in yards allowed and first in the red zone.

Even more impressive than the team that consistently improved overall was Fangio's ability to discover players from nowhere. Alexander Johnson and Mike Purcell became commodities in the middle of the defense during their rise in the second half and Trey Marshall retired in the last two games of the year.

Fangio's growth this season helps Elway's cause, as does the Broncos salary cap in 2020. According to spotrac.com, the Broncos have $ 60.7 million to work, and that number will only increase once they pass. of the massive Flacco contract.

Of course, part of the reason why Denver's capitalization space is so large is its 29 free agents. That is, Elway's work is far from over.

You must choose the right players to re-sign and the right players to let go. Justin Simmons and Shelby Harris should be the first two he re-signs, and the list includes a group of major players who could change the Broncos' short-term history for better or worse.

But, all the Broncos fans have to do now is trust the process. The Broncos have missed the playoffs for four consecutive years, and that is incredibly frustrating for a fan base that hopes to play in the postseason every year. However, Denver is on the rise as we begin a new decade today. Enjoy the trip.