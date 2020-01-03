The BMW X6 M50i 2020 is better for transporting a baby than you think

Loading...

Four hours. In total, I spent four hours sitting, stationary, in a BMW X6 M50i 2020, inhaling the musk of its rich black leather, fiddling with all kinds of random menu settings, adjusting the seat and listening to the "affectionate music" selection in the Infotainment screen, a random Tuesday in December. All because my nine-month-old son, Benji, didn't seem interested in waking up.

(Full disclosure: I wanted to drive a car, BMW lent us this one. I left it in a parking lot in Manhattan to pick it up with a full tank of fuel.)

What you have to understand about Benji is that he is great in every way, except that he is not a big dream. It never has been, and I pray to the heavens that one day it will be. Every time another father tells me that his dear little Petunia or Horacio or whatever he has been sleeping all night since before conception, I want to hit his big silly and conceited face.

During the first five months of his wonderful little life, I arrived home from work around 7 p.m., at which point I immediately assumed the childcare duties of my wife, who was on maternity leave. She had been with him since two in the morning because that was when her shift began.

The moment I got home, she blew up a melatonin gum and tried to sleep a lovely few hours before she had to get up at the obscene time of 2 a.m. To start all over again. We put his bassinet in the living room of our one bedroom apartment, so that the person who was out of turn could get some sleep. Maybe.

Benji would sleep half an hour at a time, or an hour if we were lucky. Some nights he did not sleep in his bassinet, due to digestive problems despite the most elegant formula we could find. We would have to sit there on the couch in our living room holding him upright for hours while he slept, periodically getting up to walk with him from side to side through the living room in the dark, singing softly and making him sleep.

And that if I didn't need an emergency diaper change at some time, which caused all kinds of midnight screams.

When he turned five, he seemed to improve. To this day I am not sure how it happened, but suddenly there was a 50/50 chance of him sleeping through the night. We put him to sleep around 7:30 at night and he woke up around 6:30 the next morning. Some nights he still woke up two or three times during the night, but after months of sleep deprivation torture tactics at the CIA level, it was a great relief.

And then the teething began. And then the eight month dream regression began. And then the daycare began, which meant an endless stream of illness for weeks, where he would wake up several times at night, either because his nose was so clogged that he couldn't breathe, or because his ears ached with an infection or because I needed to throw up.

After only one month of a 50/50 chance of sleeping for 11 hours straight, we return with a mom and dad with bloodshot eyes and cloudy brains. Even then, I'm not the one who throws up and can't breathe with an earache, so I knew I had it unimaginably worse.

That's why I was sitting in that BMW, outside our house, or in the parking lot of a mall, or outside the cafeteria, unable to open a door or scratch my nose or move a muscle, mainly just listening to my son Breathe, so you don't wake up. The man needed to sleep.

We were running through all the suburbs on a random Tuesday because their nursery was closed due to, no kidding, rain. I guess they were worried that I could freeze or something and close the whole place, but it was only rain. The local schools also closed, which also meant that the local libraries were closed, which meant that all potential gaming groups were canceled.

It was my turn to take a day off from work and see it, and a large BMW of 523 HP and 553 lb-ft of torque sounded like a much better time for both of us than sitting at home, staring at each other and the Same set of toys for 12 hours straight until we both went crazy with cabin fever.

I know, I know, the X6M could be a better option for the Automotive Enthusiast ™, but even without a baby, I tend to prefer the skim milk version of M cars these days to those who have a lot of fat. Sacrilege, of course, but it is better to drive and live anywhere that is not a track.

Are the 617 horsepower, muscular and bold of the wild X6M competition more fun than the 523 pale, weak and cowardly horses of the X6 M50i? I guess if you are strictly a person of digits, who also prefers to live in a 12,000 square foot mansion in the middle of nowhere where none of your friends come to visit you because all of your "fun" standard is "I like" large numbers ".

But give me those 523 horses any day of the week. Even with a monumental estimated empty weight of around 52,000 pounds, once you start to reach 600, you start to encounter some practical difficulties. "Oh, I would very much like to see what happens when I press this pedal to the floor," you say, but even before reaching the middle of the trip you have been arrested for driving recklessly in an entire building or whatever and you are in jail and Your big BMW has been confiscated.

It does not help things that the X6M has a stiffer suspension than diamonds and wheels with approximately the same diameter as the sun (22 inches, to be precise), so if you are going to drive anywhere that is not perfectly smooth Always, be prepared to spend many days sitting on the side of the road while taking out handfuls of cash to buy new tires and tires. And we haven't even reached what he does to his back.

So yes, give me the M-lite. The X6 M50i, although not really crazy on the X6 line, although not uncomfortable, is still rigid in comfort mode. It will still hit the front of your face on the back of your face, with an estimated time of zero to 60 mph from the manufacturer of 3.8 seconds. And it will still make a great double turbo V8 noise, although connected through the speakers like almost all fast BMWs today.

It is much more usable. Especially when you have a baby.

Now I am not saying that everyone with a BMW X6 M50i will carry a baby in tow, especially given the financial pain that comes with the purchase price of $ 99,645. Maybe you have a trust fund, or whatever.

But I was really surprised at how good this baby carriage was. I came in hoping it was only a miserable week, begging for my Lexus car. This was also equipped with 22-inch wheels, had the silly sloping roof of the X6 and had a suspension that, as I said, can still be a bit stiff.

For all that, however, it was better than I thought. The wheels did not shatter, and although the sloping roof made Benji on the windowsill of his car seat a little more awkward than usual, it was not impossible. And that suspension, despite its slight firmness, made him sleep more deeply than he might have thought possible. Two hours in the morning, half an hour in the afternoon, and then another hour and a half from 4 p.m. at 5:30 pm.

His car seat meant he wasn't spoiled with surprisingly soft leather, but perhaps the rich aromas filled his small nostrils, leaving him relaxed. Maybe the perfume bottle in the glove compartment, which BMW claims will leave some kind of aroma even though I couldn't detect it, eased its own tensions. Maybe the 523 horsepower, which I had to use very carefully to prevent his chin from hitting his chest, gave him the distraction he needed to sleep.

Which meant that taking him to bed on time was his own nightmare. But that was my problem, not BMW's.

+

Fast and excellent seats, good sound system and a surprisingly spacious trunk large enough to fit in a considerable stroller

–

Rigid suspension and wheels that, frankly, are too big

TL; DR

Luxurious enough to sleep any child, fast enough to wake any adult

Weight

Approximately 5,200 pounds

