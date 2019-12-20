The BMW i3 Urban Suite wants to reduce luxury travel with a driver

Loading...

Image: BMW

The grills at BMW could be growing every day, but the automaker doesn't seem to think that bigger is always better. For the Consumer Electronics Show next month in Las Vegas, the company will bring the BMW i3 Urban Suite, its new vision to reduce luxury travel.

BMW calls it an "innovative and sustainable mobility concept", a phrase that, in a few years of car manufacturers that sell it out, now has less meaning than "hahaha."

A design sketch for the concept. Image: BMW

BMW announced the i3 Urban Suite on Thursday, saying it will show people at the fair that "luxury travel in the future will have nothing to do with the size of the vehicle." That is, of course, unless you want to travel luxuriously with other people, in which case, you probably need a larger vehicle.

But for anyone who wants to reduce the size, BMW said the fully electric i3 models used for this idea "underwent a complete transformation" to become single-driver suites with "the relaxed feel of a boutique hotel."

It seems a bit narrow for that, but, you know, sure. From the ad:

This has been achieved by including, among other things, a large and comfortable seat with footrest, a screen that rises from the ceiling and a personal sound area.

The BMW i3 Urban Suite also represents a logical step in the BMW Group's commitment to sustainable mobility. The vehicle is based on a holistic approach to make responsible use of resources, which covers the powertrain with zero local emissions, the careful selection of materials and the production processes involved. Therefore, fabrics containing recycled materials are joined with certified wood and tanned leather with olives, while the mats are made of recyclable materials that can be fed back into the material cycle, according to the principles of circular economy.

BMW said the goal with the i3 suite was to create a space where the driver could enjoy the entertainment in the car or work in a "relaxed environment", with a focus on the relaxation factor. However, BMW did not mention that it might be a bit strange for the driver to constantly have someone's feet next to them.

All other details about the car and the different elements of it, BMW said, will come out when the show opens on January 7. Maybe then we get an answer to the question of the feet.

Image: BMW

In terms of practical use, BMW said that a group of standard i3 models were converted to this configuration in Germany, then taken to Las Vegas and implemented for public use through "a special application" that leads to CES. The announcement did not say how many are on the streets or how widely BMW plans to spread the idea of ​​the i3, but it may depend on how things are going in Las Vegas.

After all, reducing luxury is not easy: just look at how hard BMW is trying to convince us that its giant grills are a good thing. Also, people who can pay for their valuable space may not want to give it up, even if it's just a short car trip.

.