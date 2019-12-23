The billionaire genius that investors are losing confidence in

Loading...

In the past three years, Son has aggressively deployed his giant war chest, threatening to support a startup's rival if the founders refuse his money, or to invest in and force competitors into them to merge. These disreputable tactics only became more troublesome when SoftBank's highly regarded IPOs began to fail. Now, we come to realize that Son is less a tech guru than an unconditional capitalist, reinventing the 19th century business model by squeezing workers for a little extra profit.

Take a look at the Vision Fund portfolio. Rather than investing in harsh technologies such as AI or chip design, a whopping 40% was channeled to transportation and logistics companies such as Uber and its hailstorm clones to worldwide. You can be sure that the Shanghai and Jakarta street drivers do not receive insurance or pension; they are only paid per way. This contractual culture also infiltrates far beyond delivery: the Indian accommodation chain Oyo Hotels and Homes, for example, asks business owners mom-and-pop to absorb big fixed costs in advance, according to a New York Times survey.

But we live in the 21st century, when human capital should be worth something and workers' protests have broken out around the world. In China alone, three Unicorns supported by SoftBank suffered 32 strikes last year. It is therefore only a matter of time before governments intervene to demand better protection for workers. If you subscribe to Karl Marx's vision that a company's profit cake is a zero-sum division between workers and capitalists, Son's share will inevitably decrease. In other words, the path to profitability for many of its unicorns will be long and winding – or may even lead to a dead end.

There is nothing fundamentally wrong with being a capitalist, except that SoftBank's capital is really a debt. As I have written throughout the year, the company is classified as junk for good reason: it lacks cash. The subsidiaries of Sprint Corp. to British chip designer ARM Holdings Inc. doesn't put much on the table, so SoftBank has to live off cash on hand, borrow even more or sell its investments to the Vision Fund. In terms of ownership, Son's company has already amassed 4.5 trillion yen (US $ 41 billion) in interest-bearing net debt.

For the moment, SoftBank works like a well-oiled machine. But with the Vision Fund fully deployed and the second iteration probably much smaller, Son may find it difficult to unload its start-up challenges. To make matters worse, he folded WeWork under the SoftBank umbrella. Beyond paying the bill for a bailout, SoftBank will have to figure out how to finance the office rental company's $ 47 billion in rental debt. At present, Japanese bankers, who for years revered Son and relied on him for bank charges, have doubts.

There is even an argument to be made that Son is not a terribly qualified capitalist. In September, its Vision Fund had made $ 11.4 billion, mainly in paper profits, out of $ 76.3 billion of investments deployed over two years. Tiger Global Management, another investor in late-stage unicorns, has a much better track record. Hedge funds – passive but agile investors – are all about due diligence and may well be more savvy than Son, who is in the habit of writing breathtaking checks after 10 minutes of time. front.

If there is something that Sound is unquestionably good at, it is financial engineering. Even after a bailout, WeWork's debt pile will not appear on SoftBank's balance sheet: although the parent company has an 80% stake, it will not own the majority of the voting rights, argued the society. Another example of such magic is the SoftBank placement manual. If he buys stocks in a start-up and then puts more money at a higher valuation, he claims to have made a profit. During the June quarter, it recorded $ 3.8 billion in unrealized gains, in part due to a series of investments in Oyo.

Of this $ 11.4 billion capital gain that the Vision Fund has set aside, about $ 4 billion is made, and from just two transactions – sales of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart to Amazon. com and timely transactions at Nvidia Corp But then Son was always quick to write and reluctant to write down. After all, in private markets, fair value accounting is a rigged game.

Over the next decade, Son will finally have to show his cards. There are a lot of expensive decacorns in his incubator. From Bytedance to Didi Chuxing, these unicorns with a valuation of 10 billion US dollars would be easily considered as large caps on the public markets. When they make the list, we will quickly see if Son is really a visionary, or just a mediocre capitalist with "too much money" and a lot of mistakes.

