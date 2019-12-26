Loading...

The video game industry continues to change and evolve every year, and we saw several trends emerge in 2019 that could help us predict what the future holds. From the kind of games that are made to the different ways in which companies can play them, we saw clear patterns throughout the year, and they were mostly for the better. We are still getting a wide range of video game releases and we are very excited about what will come in 2020. These are the biggest game trends of 2019.

Cross-play is the new standard

Who would have thought – even a few years ago – that cross-platform play by 2019 would have been possible and increasingly common? There is no longer a real barrier between game platforms, with different titles that support Xbox One and PS4 cross-play. What started as a smaller trend in 2018 is rapidly becoming the industry standard, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had turned the feature on from the start.

Even games with a certain amount of cross-platform play added even more in 2019. The most important of these was Minecraft, which upgraded PS4 to its "Bedrock edition" and which allowed Sony players to experience the game with friends on everything from mobile to Nintendo Switch. When entering 2020, it is strange that games do not support cross-play.

Publishers give you more places to play

In addition to supporting cross-play on a larger number of devices, game publishers have also started simply giving more places to enjoy your favorite games. Third-party titles are still being released at an alarming rate for Nintendo Switch, including huge role-playing games such as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and certain titles even have secure compatibility between PC and Nintendo Switch, so you can continue playing from the same file on the go. Sony even made a surprise announcement late in the year and revealed it will release the MLB: The Show series from 2021 on more than just PlayStation consoles.

For those who prefer to throw away their consoles, there is of course Google Stages now. The service is still in its infancy and starts slowly, but is accompanied by at least the full release of Project xCloud in 2020. With these services you can play full games on almost any platform, including a television with a traditional controller.

The battle pass replaces the season pass

We can thank free-to-play games such as Fortnite for one of the biggest trends this year: the & # 39; combat pass & # 39 ;. With paid extensions that are no longer in style – as we noted last year – game publishers have stopped selling seasonal passes with a collection of things such as multiplayer cards and modes. Instead, "combat passes" are offered, with their own objectives and tasks that players can complete to unlock additional equipment.

Battle passes still have a number of kinks to smooth out, but by going to this system, players not only stay together, but it also means that you still have the feeling that you deserve the equipment you get in a game. Provided that there is still a lot of cosmetic content available in the basic game you purchased on the launch day, the battle pass might be a solution to make money that will make everyone happy.

Accessibility becomes an important point of discussion

Since their very first days of existence, video games have been somewhat excluded for people with physical disabilities and the conversation came to the forefront of the industry in 2019 with the release of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The difficulty of the game and the inability of certain groups of people to play it made designers, critics, and daily players talk about steps that could be taken to make games more accessible.

We did not get a clear answer to this issue in 2019, but the conversation became public and is likely to encourage designers, studios & publishers to better consider the role of accessibility in their games. With a little luck, this translates into video games that can be played and enjoyed by even more people.

Classic games get full remakes

We saw that countless games received the & # 39; HD remaster & # 39; treatment by the start of the generation, which improved the resolution and possibly improved the frame rate for the jump to PS4 and Xbox One. Now, however, we see that game companies are making much larger changes to classic games. Resident Evil 2 received a full remake, complete with a new camera perspective on the RE Engine, and it transformed the game into something perfect for a new group of fans. Capcom Resident Evil 3 then gives the same treatment.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening opted for a slightly different approach, while retaining the core game play of the original Game Boy title, but completely changing the art style. It created a unique mix of old-fashioned nostalgia with fresh, colorful images that feel perfect on the Nintendo Switch.

Dormant franchises are coming back from the dead

As long as your favorite forgotten franchise was not Splinter Cell, chances are it was revived in 2019! After 11 years, the Devil May Cry fans finally got the sequel they dreamed of in Devil May Cry 5, which further refined the stylish action of the series and even presented the story in interesting ways. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare returned for the first time since 2011 with a darker and more informed version of the sub-series, without being a direct sequel.

However, it was not the best. Shenmue III – in the making for years – could not justify its own existence with gameplay that was almost completely unchanged from the original two games. And although we were big fans of the first-person shoot and forces in Rage 2, the cheap story did not attract our attention in the same way.

Spiritual successors overshadow the original games

You may have waited years for your favorite games to receive new episodes, but why would you do that if another game picked up the torch? In 2019 we saw several new games that captured the spirit of their inspiration, often better than the more recent submissions of that inspiration.

Blazing Chrome blew Contra: Rogue Corps out of the water, and Wargroove certainly helped relieve the pain we felt while waiting for a new Advance Wars game. Perhaps the most striking of these was Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series that may have just proved to players that they no longer really need Konami.

Games for one player are coming back

Is multiplayer the future? It's something we've given ourselves over the past decade, but in 2019 it was games for one player that prevailed. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Metro Exodus and Control all made huge waves, with critical and commercial success despite minimal micro transactions and no interactivity with other players.

Even the games that still contain multiplayer modes didn't do this at the expense of a campaign. Gears 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare had excellent and varied campaign modes, just like Mortal Kombat 11. When the internet went out, you could still enjoy your favorites without problems.

Big games crash and burn

Perhaps the importance of singleplayer, experiences contained, seemed even more important in 2019 due to the complete failure of some other high-profile games. Electronic Arts and BioWare have released the online action role play Anthem for destructive reviews, criticism of the superficial story and world structure, uninteresting missions, poor outdoor system and limited end game content.

In October, Ubisoft followed with the unsuccessful launch of Ghost Recon Breakpoint, a sequel to an online game that everyone tried to please by incorporating role play mechanisms and far too many variables. In the end it was a mess and Ubisoft is doing its best to differentiate its games even more in the future. After all, if Ghost Recon no longer feels like Ghost Recon, what is the point of keeping the name?

