The best YouTube tips for Android and iOS

YouTube is huge. According to recent statistics, the internet video database contains more than 5 billion videos & 2 billion users per month. As such, it is quite likely that you have used your smartphone to watch a YouTube video. You may even be a little handy when watching YouTube video & # 39; s – you finally open the app, search for a video, tap on it, and sit back. But even for the most experienced, there are probably YouTube app features that you have missed or skipped in a hurry to view the latest upload from a favorite creator.

So whether it's adding video & # 39; s to a custom playlist, streaming to a TV or limiting your YouTube usage, here are some of the best YouTube tips and tricks you may not know yet .

Use the Picture-in-Picture mode

"Picture-in-picture" may sound like a bizarre exhibition of modern art, but it's just the name of the feature that allows YouTube to play in a small, customizable window. This window remains while you do other things on your phone, so you can keep watching while sending messages or browsing social media. It's a great little innovation, and if you have the ability to use it, you should definitely do it.

We say that because not everyone gets the picture-in-picture mode from YouTube. If you are in the US – congratulations, you can use it, provided you use a phone with Android 8.0 Oreo or newer. If you are anywhere else in the world, you must be a YouTube Premium subscriber to use it.

If you are blessed with the picture-in-picture mode, starting is very easy. Simply start the video you want to watch and then go back to your home screen. The video must become smaller to a smaller window. If it does not work and should work, make sure that the picture-in-picture mode is enabled in your settings. Go to your Settings app and then press Apps and notifications> Advanced> Special access> Picture-in-picture> YouTube and enable Allow picture-in-picture to position.

Stream to a Chromecast, Fire Stick or other streaming device

Watching YouTube on your phone is great, but some content deserves a bigger screen. If you own a Chromecast, Amazon Fire Stick or smart TV, you can watch your YouTube content on a large screen without too much hassle.

To stream from your phone's YouTube app, open YouTube and tap the Cast icon at the top of the screen. It looks like a square with an unreliable Wi-Fi symbol in the bottom left corner and should be found next to the Search and Record icons. After you have selected your device in the box that opens, simply select the video you want to watch and it will appear on your TV.

Do you not see the option to cast? Or does your device not appear in the list? You can perform a number of troubleshooting steps.

Make sure you have downloaded an associated app if it is required. The Google Home app (iOS) can help Chromecast users, while Amazon Fire Stick users must download the Amazon Fire TV app (iOS).

Make sure you are connected to the same WiFi network as your streaming device.

Restart your phone and streaming device.

Are you interested in other things you can do with streaming devices? View our list of tips and tricks for Chromecast.

How you can no longer see specific channels and videos

With billions of videos & # 39; s there is undoubtedly certain content that you don't want to see. Whether that is a particularly annoying creator or an ex you'd rather not be reminded of, there is a way to prevent certain videos from being displayed in your YouTube feed.

If there is a specific video that you do not want to see, for example, if you are absolutely not interested in a topic, tap the three-dot icon to the right of the video name and tap Not interested to tell YouTube that you do not are interested. That data is processed in the YouTube algorithm and should improve its accuracy. If it is a channel that you do not want to see, tap the same three dots and select Do not recommend channel. YouTube then stops recommending that channel, although you can still find it in YouTube search.

However, be careful what you select with this option, as there is no easy undo option. If you want to delete a non-interested person and do not recommend selecting channels, you can only do this by deleting all listings at once. To do that, you must go to My activity in your Google account. Then go to Other Google activity on the left or under the My activity banner. Select YouTube "Not interested" feedback> Delete.

Create and use playlists

Playlists are a great way to merge a group of related videos. Maybe it's a children's play list, reference videos & # 39; s about woodworking or just the stupidest memes you can find – whatever it is, you can create a play list for it.

To create a playlist, open YouTube and tap the Library button in the lower right. Then scroll down and select New Playlist. You will then be asked if you want to add videos & # 39; s from your previously viewed videos & # 39; s, but you don't have to. Give your playlist a name and choose whether it can be found via YouTube search (Public), only visible to people with the link (Not listed), or only to you (Private). Tap Create and you are done.

You can now tap your playlist to play, edit or delete it. Adding a video to your playlist is easy. To add from the YouTube search, long-press the video or tap the three dots to the right of the video title and select Save to playlist. Then select your playlist and tap Done. If you are already watching a video and want to save it, tap the Save button below your video and select your playlist.

It is also worth noting that each YouTube account has access to its own playlist & # 39; Watch Later & # 39; and you can use this to quickly save video & # 39; s for later viewing. Instead of tapping Save to playlist as a normal playlist, you can simply tap the Save to watch later option to quickly add a video. You can view your list & # 39; later & # 39; in your library, just like other playlists.

View your statistics, set limits and receive reminders

Did you know that YouTube has a statistics page? Go to the right part of the app and you can see how much YouTube you watch on average and on which days you are most active. Tap your profile photo on the top right and select Time viewed to view your stats.

But the & # 39; Time viewed & # 39; it's not just about statistics – it also includes the tools you can use to limit your YouTube to new heights. Scroll down from your statistics and you will see the Tools to manage your YouTube time. Below is your first time-limiting tool: Remind me to take a break. If enabled, YouTube will remind you to take a break after a set period of video & # 39; s.

On the other hand, if you want to watch more, you can follow YouTube to play the following video and play a recommended video once your current video has ended. Scheduled summary sends you a daily summary at a fixed time so that you can get your daily solution.

Enable incognito mode and remove videos from your viewing history

It's easy to get attached to your YouTube recommendations. You have watched videos for a long time and sharpened the algorithm, and the last thing you need is an afternoon of watching videos with your young cousin to completely change your YouTube feed. That is why the incognito mode exists.

If you don't want your next viewing session to be recorded in your viewing history, turn on incognito mode by tapping your profile photo in the top right corner of the YouTube app and then tapping Enable Incognito. The Incognito symbol appears at the top right while the mode is active. To turn it off, simply tap the symbol in the top right corner and tap Turn off incognito.

If you've already watched videos that you'd rather not remember, you can remove them from your viewing history and prevent YouTube from recommending similar videos. Tap the library icon in the lower right and then History. Find the video you want to delete and swipe it to the left until the red Delete button appears, or tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the video and tap Delete from viewing history.

