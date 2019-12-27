The best whiskeys for the game night according to the bartender

Loading...

When we were kids, most of us spent the rainy (or snowy) days between Christmas and NYE playing board games like Sorry !, Monopoly, and Settlers of Cattan (nerds!). When we grew up, many of these games became dusty and unused, hidden in a closet in our parents' basement. Instead, we turned to simple drink-based games like Flip Cup and Beer Pong. Ultimately, these games fell by the wayside when we decided to try chess, backgammon, and poker – each playing with a sip of whiskey.

Now the circle is complete. The board games have eaten their way back into the picture and whiskey is still in the picture. What whiskey do you ask? Alli Torres, chief bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City, attaches great importance to the selection of whiskeys that appeal to all guests who spend a party night in winter.

"One thing I definitely learned as a bartender is that my taste buds are very different from the person next to me and the person opposite me," she says. "If you entertain, you will never make everyone happy, but it is important to find something more accessible."

The whole point: it is important to have a few different whiskeys on hand. You can't go wrong with a bottle of scotch, rye and bourbon, of course, but some of our favorite bartenders have other expressions that they like to sip on during the hot winter vacation. Check out their answers below.

Belle Meade Bourbon

Kala Ellis, manager at O-Ku Bar in Nashville

When I drink with friends, I often reach for Belle Meade. Your bourbon is accessible and easy to drink. They have a variety of different barrel designs if my friends feel like it. But if we throw them back, the price is fair and the quality is high. And their latest Green Briar TN whiskey should be on every shelf.

Angels Envy Finished Rye

Emmanuel "Manny" Pressley, bartender at the Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

Game night needs something with a little kick that's simple enough for a few games and keeps the energy going. Angels Envy Finished Rye is a blessing for me and my friends.

Eagle rare bourbon

Brandon Lockman, senior bartender at the Red Star Tavern in Portland, Oregon

When I introduce myself to the game night, I choose something that is impressive enough, but affordable enough so that they can shoot when it becomes such a game night. Eagle Rare 10 Year fits into this category for me.

Manufacturer Mark Bourbon

Alejandro Dieguez, chief bartender at J. Bespoke in New York City

Maker & # 39; s Mark would be my choice for the game night, for the only reason that I've shared this game with friends for as long as I can remember. It doesn't hurt that it comes at a good price.

Evan Williams single barrel

Jonni Montgomery, bartender at Tulio in Seattle

My favorite whiskey for the game night is Evan Williams Single Barrel, a staple in most fountains. After all, who doesn't like to celebrate with blows on game night?

Sagamore Spirits Rye

Patrick Turner, bartender at the B&O Brasserie in Baltimore

If you have the only game night in your house or apartment, you cannot offer low spirits. That is why Sagamore Spirits Rye is my contact point for the game night. It is a crowd puller.

Koval Bourbon

Jason Werth, bartender at Motif in Seattle

A strange contingent of my friends comes from Illinois, and they got me excited about Koval Bourbon from Chicago, who they bring to the game night. The old millet is used instead of wheat or rye, which is mixed with the required 51 percent maize porridge. I think it adds a distinct fruitiness that I don't get from whiskey often.

Angel's envy bourbon

Alli Torres, chief bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City

My first stop for new bourbon drinkers and veterinarians is Angel & # 39; s Envy. The port finish is a taste to which you react the most with tension and certainty. If you're drinking a little more vigorously, Angels Envy Rye is one of my all time favorites.

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Silvia Rho, beverage manager in the Copper Lounge in Los Angeles

To get the game night right, you have to have the right whiskey. That's why I go with Jameson Irish Whiskey. Jameson is always a safe bet. My game nights usually involve shots, so Jameson is perfect for that.

Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon

Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia

I always use Evan Williams Black Label for game nights. Evan Williams is a wonderful and very affordable bourbon. On a game night, you may well need a versatile whiskey to soothe all types of drinkers. Evan Williams is great in a cocktail, highball or neat.

Laphroaig 10 year old Scot

Jef Tate, chief bartender at Janitor & # 39; s Closet in Chicago

Laphroaig 10 – full body, smoky with some residual sweetness to carry the aromas with enthusiasm and to marry. A hint of sea salt keeps you reaching for the bottle. Demanding enough to be enjoyed by the more demanding so that the bottle lasts a little longer at a meeting.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Wade McElroy, director of food and beverage at Fieldhouse Jones in Nashville

For that, I would aim for something with a lower proof like Buffalo Trace. It is such a classically tasty bourbon and can really please every palate. It will take much longer than something that is 100 proof or higher for longer gaming.

