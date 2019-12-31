The best whiskeys for New Years according to the bartender

Loading...

The end of another year means getting dressed, having dinner and having parties with friends, family and colleagues. It is a time to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of another. A new year brings hope for career advancement, happiness in love and other wishes.

It is also a time to drink. When it comes to alcohol-related holidays, New Year's Eve is somewhere between St. Patrick's Day and Cinco De Mayo. To say that we'll have a few drinks on New Year's Eve 2019 is the understatement of the decade. And our drink of choice is whiskey.

Jason Werth, bartender at Motif in Seattle, is not on our side in this matter.

"I'll probably get into trouble when I say that, but my favorite New Year's whiskey is champagne," he says. "There are only certain cases where only one drink is appropriate."

Well, we don't agree. It is perfectly appropriate (and a must) to drink a flute of sparkling wine before the ball falls, but we prefer to spend much of the evening with a fine, aged whiskey. For this reason, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their favorite whiskey for the New Year's drink.

The Macallan Rare Cask

Alli Torres, chief bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City

New Year's Eve is a night that exudes opulence and exclusivity like no other holiday. People love to dress up, enjoy champagne with friends and loved ones … or maybe a really nice scotch. Macallan Rare Cask is one of the most exquisite barrels, hand-picked by less than 1% of the maturing barrels.

For me, Rare Cask is the most elegant expression to sip on in the colder months, especially when you are pulled all the way to see the ball fall at twelve.

Campfire in the high west

Emmanuel "Manny" Pressley, bartender at the Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

My New Year's whiskey is High West Campfire Rye. I love how much campfire you feel from this spirit. You can even smoke this twice to make your favorite cocktail even more hearty.

Blaum Bros. Oldfangled 10 Year Cask Strength

Kala Ellis, bar manager at O-Ku Bar in Nashville

For New Year's Eve, Blaum Bros. Oldfangled 10 Year Cask Strength is the way to go. It's fun, tasty, and plays well with friends if you want to mix it into a drink. It feels solemn when you break it out. It is also easy to drink, although it is hypersensitive.

Belle Meade 10 year old bourbon

Lauren Mathews, senior bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC

My favorite New Year's whiskey is Belle Meade's 10-year-old bourbon. I love the fruity and spicy baking spices on the palate. It warms you up until (and after) the ball falls on a new year.

BenRiach 10 year old Scotch

Devan Knobloch, bartender at Likewise in Atlanta

When I drink whiskey on New Year's Eve, I take the classic 10-year-old BenRiach because it is easy and pleasant to drink. I feel noble and refined, but I can also easily switch to soap bubbles to start the new year.

Copper Fox Single Malt

Melissa Mickles, manager at the King of Clubs Brewing Company in Williamsburg, Virginia

My favorite New Year's whiskey is Copper Fox Single Malt. We add this to our Capone mixed with our Guatemalan coffee and it really warms you up on a cold night.

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Years Scotch

Leia Pecotte, bartender at Tulio in Seattle

Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 years is what I will ring with in the new year. Aged in oak barrels at the age of 14 and then matured in old rum barrels, it gives this wine a wonderful aroma in the nose and a hint of sweetness and vanilla. This whiskey really develops with every sip.

Blanton's Bourbon

Patrick Turner, bartender at the B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore

On New Year's Eve I grab Blanton's big cube, Double. It is delicious enough to celebrate last year's success and strong enough to forget last year's weaknesses.

Pappy Van Winkle 23 years old

Alejandro Dieguez, chief bartender at J. Bespoke in New York City

For New Year's Eve, I would release the Pappy Van Winkle when I was 23 because it was so special and limited. You want to save it for this type of special occasion.

Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon

Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia

My favorite New Year's whiskey is Evan Williams Black Label. Evan Williams is a wonderful and very affordable bourbon. For New Year's Eve, you may well need a versatile whiskey to soothe all types of drinkers. Evan Williams is great in a cocktail, highball or neat.

Yamazaki 12 year old Japanese whiskey

Jef Tate, chief bartender at Janitor & # 39; s Closet in Chicago

Yamazaki 12 – I had a few glasses on New Year's Eve last year, and I had a pretty amazing one in 2019. Could be that I have to repeat this ritual. Flowery, even tropical rose. Warming spices and an almost rum-like finish. Great way to celebrate the start of the new year.

William Larue Weller Bourbon

Wade McElroy, director of food and beverage at Fieldhouse Jones in Nashville

On New Year's Eve, you should choose something rare and festive. I would lean against a rare find like William Larue Weller or a Japanese whiskey that is literally everything from Nikka.

