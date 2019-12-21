The best whiskey that impresses friends and family

Loading...

One of the best things in today's liquor market is the fact that you can find a store selling quality whiskeys at reasonable prices almost everywhere you live. In the early 2020s, you didn't have to borrow or go on a mythical quest to buy a great bottle of bourbon, rye, or scotch.

If you are on your way home for the vacation and want to impress your friends and family with a great bottle of whiskey, you don't have to worry about the price. The price doesn't necessarily determine whether a bottle is great or not. You can spend over $ 100 or $ 30 and hit some very similar notes. Or you can buy a $ 300 bottle that tastes like every penny of that price. It's more about perception, taste and knowing what to buy.

When Will Witherow, drinks director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia, visits his family, he likes to impress them with a bottle of Evan Williams Black Label.

"Evan Williams is a wonderful and very affordable bourbon," he says. “My family likes a lot and a good drink. With this bottle you get both. "

Since we are always ready to accept a bit of whiskey help, we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to share their bottle with us to impress friends or family.

Angels Envy Rye

Jason Werth, bartender at Motif in Seattle

Angels Envy produces a finished rye whiskey that always impresses. I usually prefer bourbon for sipping and rye for mixing, but Angels Envy Rye is the exception. It is made in Caribbean rum barrels that give the peppery heat of high-proof rye strong notes of molasses and vanilla. I describe it as a rye dessert. I bought a bottle for my father before he went on a solo sailing trip along the coast and he liked it so much that he bought eight more bottles for the trip.

Elijah Craig 18 year old bourbon

Nick Meyer, beverage director at Ronan in Los Angeles, California

Elijah Craig 18 years old. I always give a backstory and context when feeding my family schnapps, and when it comes to the story that Elijah Craig, the preacher, is considered a pioneer in charring casks for aging whiskey, this is great entertainment. You love a drunken history lesson. More importantly, it tastes incredible.

High West A dram of the winter night

Chris Heinrich, chief bartender at Tre Rivali in Milwaukee

If you want to impress your family, do them a favor and get a bottle of A Midwinter Night & # 39; s Dram from High West. It is a mixture of rye and wonderful spices, with a time in French oak, which is transformed by the dark, fruity complexities that time has given in port wine barrels. It is really a winter dream.

Elmer T. Lee Bourbon

Sam Garcia, chief bartender at Boleo Rooftop in Chicago

My grandpa was really the only whiskey drinker in our family, so I would probably get him a bottle of Elmer T. Lee. It is soft, but very well rounded. He was a farmer and used to drink it properly after a long day in the pasture and in the fields.

Templeton rye

Gabe Briseno, bartender at Employees Only in Los Angeles

If I want to impress my family, I go straight to rye whiskey. Templeton Rye because of the 91% rye grains, which are ideal as a base brandy for cocktails.

I. W. Harper, 15 years bourbon

Patrick Turner, bartender at the B&O American Brasserie in Baltimore

My family likes a smart bottle, and I. W. Harper's 15-year-old bourbon is perhaps the smartest you can find without being noticeable. And it tastes good too.

Hudson Baby Bourbon

Andres Padilla, chief bartender of 312 in Chicago

Hudson Baby Bourbon. It is one of my favorite whiskeys and not as well known as other brands. I love to introduce people to him. It matures in small American oak barrels that give it a unique taste. It is very smooth and easy to sip.

Sierra Norte Yellow Corn single barrel whiskey

Taylor Scoma, manager at Stacked Sandwich Shop in Portland, Oregon

I'm so proud of my Mexican heritage that I would definitely choose something new and cool in Mexican culture, like Sierra Norte's Yellow Corn Single Barrel Whiskey. This Mexican corn whiskey is spicy and sweet with a smoky flavor. It almost goes down like a bourbon that my family would be biased towards. Although we tend to drink a lot of red wine, something like this would draw my uncles '(and even a few Nanas') attention.

James E. Pepper 1776, straight rye

Michelle Hamo, bartender at the Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

If I want to enchant my family with a good bottle of whiskey, it must be James E Pepper 1776 Straight Rye. This is an incredibly refined rye with a range of floral and earthy qualities. There are some non-organic notes that I would expect from an old world wine. The palate is soft, silky and almost greasy. It is a violent blow with 50% ABV, but it hits with a slow smolder as opposed to a bonfire.

Willett Pot Still Reserve Straight Bourbon

Mike Krawiec, owner of the Silver Light Tavern in Brooklyn, New York

Willett Pot Still Reserve Smooth Whiskey. With its unique pot shape and incredible suppleness, the whole family will be impressed when cleaning a bottle.

Yamazaki 18 single malt Japanese whiskey

Charity Johnston, beverage director at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, California

Undoubtedly Yamazaki 18 single malt. I have worked with Japanese concepts for 10 years and I have a deep appreciation for the culture and attention to detail that go into making whiskey. Yamazaki is not only complex, smooth and elegant, but is also becoming increasingly difficult to get (like many Japanese whiskeys). I think sharing something with the family is special and makes great memories. It's also so delicious.

Charbay R5 hop flavored whiskey

Alexander Carlin, beverage director at Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea in Minneapolis

My family likes it when I'm out for small production and "geeky" ghosts. Charbay produces Bear Republic R5 Whiskey Whiskey, which is full of smoke and expresses a hoppy malt flavor that is similar to drinking beer-flavored whiskey. I also like to show my collection of Hibiki and Nikka that nobody can get. Everyone likes the technical skills that the Japanese offer with the elegance of Scotch and the nuance of Bourbon. They are the perfect expression for the best of both worlds that come together.

Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey

Cameron Lang, bartender at the Center Hub in Irvine, California

A perfect bottle to give away is Hibiki Japanese Harmony Whiskey. Japanese whiskey is still a fairly new style that we Americans haven't fully embraced. The bottle alone on this whiskey speaks for value and dresses to impress! In addition to aesthetics, the brand is also known as a much nicer whiskey that you can enjoy on special evenings! I love the smoothness with which Japanese whiskey is made. This has gentle honey notes with a hint of floral hibiscus and a woody finish. Hibiki Harmony speaks for itself.

Jack Daniels No. 27 Gold Whiskey

Daniel Burns, manager and bar manager at Elixir in San Francisco

I brought a bottle of Jack Daniels # 27 gold from Lynchburg to my father and his poker friends are still talking about it. At that time you could only get it at the distillery, but now that it is commercially available, I would still go with the double-barreled gold. The maple end is just too much to miss.

Starward Nova whiskey

Rob Boyd, bartender at Dusek and Beer in Chicago

If I took a bottle home to impress my family during the holidays, I would choose Starward Nova. While most family members may enjoy wine for Christmas dinner, talking about Nova and his age is an easy transition. While many whiskeys are processed in wine barrels, Starward Nova rests entirely in red wine barrels from South Australia. For those who prefer a wine tasting with whiskey, the unique properties of the Australian wines used are an absolute must. They make it a tasteful and engaging experience.

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Life (t) Virus (t) Alcohol (t) Bartenders tell us (t) Drinks (t) Holidays (t) Life (t) Whiskey