The best tablets for children for every age or every budget

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is the best tablet for most children. Amazon's parental control is second to none, you get a year with appropriately managed content and a protective bumper and worry-free warranty. It is a great package that is by far the easiest option for parents of young children, but we have selected a number of alternatives.

We have tested more than 100 tablets, many aimed at children, to determine which ones are best for different age groups and budgets. We have also tested these tablets in the wild with their own children, so that you can trust our judgment.

Best tablets for children at a glance:

The best: Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition

Why would you buy this: Specially made for children, it is durable, affordable, full of age-appropriate content and comes with a free 2-year replacement program.

For whom: Young children with parents with a limited budget.

Why we chose the Amazon Fire Kids edition:

If you are looking for a tablet that is safe and fun for young children, you will not find a better deal than the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids edition. The parental controls are excellent, so you can determine exactly how much screen time your children can have and what they can and cannot open.

It comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, which provides access to thousands of compiled books, movies, TV shows, apps and games suitable for your children based on their age. It then costs $ 3 a month if you have Prime, or $ 5 a month if you don't have it. You can also set multiple profiles with customized content that matches the age of each child.

You also get a sturdy protective cover available in pink, blue or green. If your little angel manages to break the tablet, don't worry, because Amazon offers a 2-year replacement warranty without questions that covers unintended damage.

There is an older 7-inch tablet for the Kids edition, but the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids edition is your best choice, even if it costs just over $ 130. The problem with the 7-inch version is that the screen resolution is not great with 1,024 x 600 pixels. The HD 8 increases that to 1,280 x 800 pixels and also offers double the storage, at 32 GB, as well as dual speakers for better sound.

The Fire Kids edition is not suitable for older children, but it is ideal for young people who receive their first tablet. It is a complete solution that can be set up quickly and easily and has everything your child could wish for. For the money this is the best tablet for children there is.

Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review

The best tablet for toddlers: Leapfrog Epic

Why would you buy this: This robust tablet has great features for parental control and numerous educational apps and games to help your children learn and develop.

For whom: Very young children and parents looking for an educational option.

Why we chose the Leapfrog Epic:

The strength of the Leapfrog brand lies in the creation of educational software that is geared to different developmental ages, but is still fun for children. The company usually limits devices to its own platform, but this is an Android tablet (and it's better for that).

The Epic is aimed at children between 3 and 9 years old, and you get a tailor-made experience with apps and content that matches your child's age. We think it is most suitable for the lowest part of that age category. Children can create their own home screens and there are apps, games and other content that is very well designed, although you don't get many full apps with the tablet – you have to pay extra for the best.

The sturdy protective bumper is available in green or pink. It also has a built-in stylus attached with a cord, which is ideal for beginning artists. Parental control offers all the depth you could wish for.

Unfortunately, this is again a tablet for children with a poor quality screen – the resolution is 1,024 x 600 pixels. It is also slow and laggy, which can be frustrating for both little ones and adults.

In general, this is still a solid choice for young children, especially since it has fallen in price. The sustainable design and the educational software elevate it above a part of the competition.

Our full Leapfrog Epic review

The best tablet for 5 to 9 year olds: Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

Why would you buy this: This affordable tablet offers everything children need and gives parents a lot of control.

For whom: Primary school children with parents with a limited budget.

Why we chose the Fire HD 10 Kids edition:

There is a lot to find about the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition. It is a good choice for slightly older children. It offers a sharp 10-inch screen, dual speakers, great performance and a battery life of up to 12 hours for $ 200. You can save $ 50 and opt for the regular Fire HD 10 tablet, in which case you get the bumper, the replacement program and miss the first year of FreeTime Unlimited.

The basic model of the Fire HD 10 Kids edition has 32 GB of storage, but it also comes in a 64 GB version and both have a MicroSD card slot for expansion. The regular Fire HD 10 has also enabled Alexa – which the Fire Kids Edition tablets do not. People who have purchased the Amazon ecosystem, especially Prime members, will get the most out of this device. FreeTime Unlimited gives your children access to a wealth of apps, games, TV shows, books and more for $ 3 a month after the first year.

You can set up multiple profiles and use Amazon & # 39; s excellent parental controls to keep a firm grip on what your children are watching. The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition tablet may serve as a family tablet, as it is suitable for parents to use when the children have gone to bed.

The cameras are very bad, but you won't find a better 10-inch tablet without spending much more money. If your budget doesn't get that far, consider the Fire HD 8 for $ 80. The screen is smaller, it's not that fast and the basic model has only 16 GB of storage, but that is all reflected in the reduced price and it's a lot for the money. Another advantage that the newest Fire HD 10 Kids edition has compared to the 8-inch version is the USB-C charging port, which is much easier for children to connect than the old Micro USB that has to sit upright.

Our full review of Fire HD 10 Kids Edition

The best tablet for 10 to 12 year olds: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Why would you buy this: Slim, stylish, powerful and packed with useful functions, this tablet opens up a world of possibilities for your children.

For whom: Older children who need something more powerful.

Why we chose the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e:

While your children go to high school, they want a more mature tablet and they reach an age where they can be trusted. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e could be ideal. It is one of our favorite Android tablets because it is very light and portable, it has a beautifully sharp and colorful 10.5-inch Super AMOLED screen and it is lightning fast. It is also not limited, like the offer from Amazon – you can enjoy the full range of Android apps and games on your Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e.

You can set individual profiles for each family member, as this is a tablet that adults are likely to want to use. You can secure access with the fingerprint sensor. Samsung also offers an extensive children's mode, or if you want to install alternative parental controls, you will find a wealth of options in the Play Store.

This tablet can just as well be used to watch movies, play games, read or even do homework. It also has four speakers tuned by AKG with Dolby Atmos support, a decent 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, and it has a great battery life.

It requires slightly more institutional work than some of the others on our list. You want to find out a case, set up profiles and arrange your parental supervision. It is also more expensive, but it is the kind of tablet that every high school student would like to own.

Our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review

The best tablet for teenagers: Apple iPad (2019)

Why would you buy this: Fantastic design, lots of power and the best tablet app library make this a tempting choice for teenagers.

For whom: High school children who want the best.

Why we chose the Apple iPad (2019):

The iPad is one of the best tablets with no weaknesses and has everything your teen needs to work and play. It is very slim, has a beautiful 10.2-inch screen and offers access to the best selection of special tablet apps and games that you will find. The battery life is great, the camera is good and it has Touch ID.

For families who have already invested in the Apple ecosystem, this tablet makes perfect sense and may even be something to watch for younger children if you have the budget. You can use Family Sharing to give everyone access to apps, books, movies, or music that you have purchased.

Apple's parental controls, called restrictions, allow you to control what your child can access on the iPad and limit content based on age rating. There are numerous apps for parental control if you want to maintain a closer grip. There is also support for the Apple Pencil, which could be ideal for the upcoming artist in your life, although you have to buy it separately for $ 100.

If you want something that can serve as a laptop for your young student, and money is not an object, you might consider adding the Smart Keyboard for an extra $ 159. If your teen likes gaming, the best Apple Arcade games justify the $ 5 per month subscription. Consider the iPad Mini 5 for a more portable option. But in the end, the iPad has no real defects and it will certainly be a hit for your children.

Our full Apple iPad (2019) review

How we test

We use all tablets that we extensively test. In the first place, we expect tablets to be able to display content, which is why we read them, watch films, play games and test apps. We always ensure that we view additional functionality, including the cameras, to see how they work. The strength of the hardware and performance is weighed against the price tag to help us find the right recommendations. For this summary we have also taken into account the general package, the ease of setting up for parents and the suitability for different age groups.

Some tips about tablets for children

We have tested several tablets aimed at children, and the truth is that we are generally disappointed with what we have found. Too many manufacturers serve substandard hardware with poor software on top. If you are willing to do a bit of work, it is often more logical to buy a good tablet that is not specifically aimed at children, to find a good thing for it, and to install parental control software yourself.

For a completely hassle-free experience that doesn't cost much, we have recommended the Fire Kids edition, but if you are willing to spend more money and do some tinkering to set things up, you should look further on our list.

We strongly recommend avoiding tablets for children with their own operating system instead of Android, iOS or Windows, especially tablets with a cartridge system. These products are terribly limited and you will have to spend a good deal of extra money to get more apps and games for them.

There is so much choice on Android and iOS that you can continue to add new apps and games for years to come. Even the more limited Android app library from Amazon has been expanded and is full of options for fun or education. You can also install streaming services such as Netflix if you opt for a large platform.

