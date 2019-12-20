Loading...

Which is better Star Trek or Star Wars & # 39 ;?

Luke Westaway and CNET Rich Trenholm ask which of the two best geek franchises deserves first place.

Are you a Star Wars nerd looking for any excuse to buy a BB-8 themed desk lamp for your office desk? Well, with The Rise of Skywalker coming to theaters, there really is no better time to geek and decorate your workspace in everything related to Jedi or Vader.

There are many discounts found in the most random but great gadgets based on the epic space opera. So, we've gathered some of the most beautiful Star Wars toys available to buy. But they are specifically for your office, whether at home or far, far away.

The best Star Wars toys and gadgets for your office

Divulge: ZDNet earns commissions on some of the products presented on this page. ZDNet and the author were not compensated for this independent review.

Peripherals Razer Stormtrooper Edition for $ 185

Razer has a Stormtrooper Edition peripheral line: the BlackWidow Lite mechanical keyboard with a black and white design and a Stormtrooper in the front; an Atheris wireless mouse with a Stormtrooper helmet just above; and the Goliathus Extended gaming mat. You can buy them together or separately. Even if you're not a player, we think they would look great in any office.

BB-8 LED desk lamp for $ 33

This little guy is sold directly by Disney on Amazon as officially licensed merchandise for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. You can sit at your work desk and offer up to three different lighting modes to suit your preferences at any time of the day: natural white, amber and warm white. Simply touch the head of the BB-8 to switch between modes or to turn it off. It measures 8.5 x 6 inches and has a felt base.

R2-D2 desk lamp for $ 47

Here is another officially licensed Disney product: an R2-D2 desk lamp. It is more basic, and more expensive, than the BB-8 desk lamp above, but it turns and measures approximately 16 inches tall, which could be better for some of you.

Sheaffer Star Wars Death Star gel pen for $ 20

Those of you who want to level up your pen game can see these Sheaffer gel balls. We really like the Death Star, which comes with chrome trim, although there are also other versions available, such as BB-8, Kylo Ren and R2-D2. Each pen follows the model of its Star Wars character, with 360-degree colorful design motifs.

Star Wars special edition wireless mouse for $ 17

Here is a special Star Wars wireless mouse from HP! It is "inspired by the dark side," says HP, so with the dark side of the Force at your fingertips, "the galaxy will fear the power you control." We don't know all that, but we love the Sith themed design.

Star Wars mouse pad for $ 9

And here is a sick and vintage Star Wars mouse pad to match your Sith mouse. We also really like this one in the form of Death Star.

Lenovo Yoga 910 Star Wars Edition for $ 874

Lenovo made a special edition Lenovo Yoga 910 2-in-1 laptop with the Rebel Alliance theme. It comes with a 13.9-inch FHD screen, 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB SSD and an Intel Core i7 processor. It is expensive, but it is the ultimate Star Wars technology for any diehard fan.

Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges headphones for $ 94

Lenovo also manufactures a Star Wars-themed mixed reality headset! We don't know why you would need it at work, but, honestly, we had to include it. It comes with the experiences of AR Star Wars and the necessary accessories so you can perform complete battles with lightsabers between looking at spreadsheets and calling customers. Is there a better way to spend your breaks and lunch?

HP Star Wars Special Edition Laptop Sleeve for $ 14

Do you want a laptop sleeve that goes with your new Lenovo Yoga 910 laptop and the Star Wars mouse? Check out this laptop case inspired by the dark side, which HP also manufactures. It fits a 15.6-inch laptop and comes with a padded protective layer.

Distinctive perpetual calendar of Star Wars Death Star for $ 44

This is a so-called "perpetual calendar" with the theme of the Death Star created by Hallmark, which says it can "keep track of its Star Wars-style days and nights." It has one of Darth Vader's quotes from A New Hope and comes with blocks to change the date.

Lego Star Wars Solo (Millennium Falcon kit) for $ 120

OK, so this won't help you do the job; In fact, it will probably distract you. But once you have finished building it, it would be a bad art for your office. Imagine sitting at your desk, and when you're bored between meetings, you can pretend your Han Solo. This ship has 1,414 pieces and includes six minifigures, in addition to blaster and electrobinocular weapons from Star Wars.

Original Star Wars patent art poster prints for $ 18

If you're looking for even more art for your office or cubicle, consider these Star Wars artwork prints based on LucasFilm's original patents. They are a fun conversation starter, beautifully printed on Fuji Crystal Archive paper, and fit in any 8×10 inch frame.

Star Wars Darth Vader clapper for $ 30

Make your office something smart with a clapper from Darth Vader! As with Force, you can easily turn your things on and off.

Stormtrooper Life size cardboard cutout for $ 41

Well, now we are entering ridiculous territory, but come on. It's a Stormtrooper cutout! Shut up and take our money!

Philips Norelco Star Wars Stormtrooper electric shaver for $ 57

Do you need to shave quickly before a meeting with the big boss? Or maybe get rid of the five o'clock shadow before a Skype call? Keep this Philips Norelco Star Wars Stormtrooper electric shaver on your desk and it will be ready at any time.

Trash R2-D2 for $ 5

Because each office needs a bin, why not do it with the R2-D2 issue, if you can?

Weekly 12 month Moleskine Star Wars planner for $ 10

Last but not least, if you are looking for a new notebook to write down your agenda or notes, you should consult the Moleskine lineup, and if you don't know, there is a limited edition Star Wars-themed Planner available with Darth Vader in the cover page.

Lego The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter for $ 55

Build and display an advanced model of Resistance Y-wing spacecraft on your desktop. It presents the same color scheme seen in the movie The Rise of Skywalker. It includes miniatures of Poe Dameron, Zorii Bliss and First Order Snowtrooper, and D-O and astromechanical droid.

Luke Skywalker battle simulation helmet for $ 80

Last but not least, this electronic helmet has light and sound effects. Specifically, it has three internal speakers for a surround sound experience, as well as synchronized LED lights inside the visor. It is also a large-scale replica of Luke Skywalker's helmet. We believe he would be an excellent conversation starter in any office, as well as a fun toy for recess / lunch.