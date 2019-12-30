The best spirits for your New Year's punch

Loading...

The holidays will soon be behind us. All that's left before the cloudy, cloudy, mild January, February and early March is New Year's Eve – the crown jewel in a season with endless parties, sparkling foods and far too many sugary cocktails. It's the perfect night for bold resolutions, toasting frequently, and waking up after a breakfast burrito and two aspirins.

No New Year's Eve soiree is complete without a punch. Fruity, tasty and often of indistinct origin – this is a lover's dream. Silvia Rho, beverage manager in the Copper Lounge in Los Angeles, pours Mexico's second-best spirit into her New York bowl.

"I love playing around with mezcal when I make a punch cocktail," she says. "It's such a great spirit that can be turned into many different flavors. It's definitely an acquired taste too – so if I can do something that people who don't normally drink mezcal do, it feels like it to me a win at. "

Of course, the spirit you choose has a huge impact on the ingredients of your punch and the overall taste. That's why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us what they had to offer on New Year's Eve.

Hennessy VS Cognac

Patrick Turner, bartender at the B&O Brasserie in Baltimore

For the holidays, I keep it classic and give my blow life with a bottle of Hennessey V.S. I love using Hennessy because it does a lot of my work for me. I can just add sugar, air bubbles, apple juice and lemon and I have a punch that is almost perfect.

Vale Fox Tod & Vixen Gin

Matt Piacentini, owner of Up and Up in New York City

Tod & Vixen from The Vale Fox Distillery is my new favorite gin. When you use it in something like a holiday punch, the citrus and tea really come out and play with the spices and, when you use it, the champagne. Sometimes the punches are a little heavier during the holidays, and Tod & Vixen helps by offering richer flavors in a lighter, more ethereal way.

Neversink apple brandy

Lauren Mathews, senior bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC

My favorite spirit that goes with a holiday punch is Neversink Apple Brandy. It has such a delicious and clean taste and comes through beautifully in holiday beats.

Western Grace Brandy

Kala Ellis, bar manager at O-Ku Bar in Nashville

I love to bring out Western Grace, a Spanish brandy, on vacation. It makes great beats and warm cocktails, but it also goes very well with citrus oleo syrups in refreshing, light cocktails. Its hazelnut and cocoa notes are nostalgic and delicious this time of year.

Hennessy VSOP Cognac

Jonni Montgomery, bartender at Tulio in Seattle

All other holiday beats will appear forever in the shadow of spiked eggnog. Hennessy is a great choice to refine your eggnog. Cognac has the sweetness that softens the eggnog, while henny is also highly valued on the streets.

Diplomatico Mantuano Rum

Emmanuel "Manny" Pressley, bartender at the Brabo Brasserie in Alexandria, Virginia

My favorite spirit that goes with every holiday punch is Diplomatico Mantuano Aged Rum. When we have a party, why not liven it up? Diplomatico is a great liquor because it has such a bold taste, works well with a variety of fruit juices and spices, and is versatile to go with a sangria or rum punch.

Christian Brothers Brandy from a sacred loan

Drew Hairston, beverage manager at Dirty Habit in Washington, DC

Brandy or cognac is an extremely versatile spirit that gives the beats a special note this season. It depends on whether you want to avoid winter spices and herbs or try fresh berries and fruit flavors. The Sacred Bond Brandy by Christian Brothers is a solid bottle-in-bond brandy with a great history in the Napa Valley. I recommend that you inform yourself about your relationship with Weingut Hess and the Catholic Church (think of wines from the communion).

Plantation OFTD rum

Jason Werth, chief bartender at Motif in Seattle

I like Caribbean punches, so a nice over-proof rum like Plantation & # 39; s OFTD would be my choice. If you add some citrus juice and rub some nutmeg on it, you get a delicious party drink that's a thousand calories healthier than Spiked Eggnog.

Ming Baijiu River

Jef Tate, caretaker's closet in Chicago

Ming River Baijiu – It's a new spirit here in the States and offers a lot of flavor that works very well in beats.

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva Rum

Alejandro Dieguez, chief bartender at J. Bespoke in New York City

My favorite spirit for a vacation punch is Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva. This amber rum gives every rum punch great color and depth, or you can just enjoy it alone.

Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonlight

Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia

For a vacation punch I like to sneak into Belle Isle Blood Orange Moonshine. Most of the blows for the holidays will bring some champagne. The blood orange flavor is a no-brainer with a few bubbles and some honey-vanilla tea.

Korbel VS Brandy

Andrea Correale, owner of Elegant Affairs Caterers in Glen Cove, New York

There is nothing I like better on vacation than an eggnog with spikes. Because eggnog is inherently sweet, I like to use brandy here. I like Korbel VS. It's a really great, almost flowery eggnog drink that has a fun and catchy taste.

Fancy Pineapple Rum from Plantation Stiggins

Alexander Carlin, beverage director for Infuse Hospitality in Chicago

I love adding rum to holiday beats. Plantation Pineapple Rum is a personal favorite because it is overrated (useful when weighing fruits and other flavors for punches), has a wonderful fruit taste and has a rich spice profile that goes well with holiday flavors like nutmeg, cinnamon and ginger. I love making a plantation pineapple punch with cranberries, ginger liqueur, cinnamon water and dry sparkling wine. It has always been a crowd favorite.

Tequila Ocho Plata

Wade McElroy, director of food and beverage development at the Fieldhouse Jones in Nashville

For a holiday punch you should use something that is generally loved – my favorite drink is Blanco Tequila. I've always loved to mix with tequila ocho plata.

Santera Reposado Tequila

Nate Fishman, bartender at Liquor Lab in New York City

My favorite spirit for a Christmas party would be Santera Reposado Tequila. With all the whiskey and brandy cocktails in circulation during the holidays, I like brightening the taste with a little reposado.

Tequila is an extremely popular spirit at the moment and is sure to please the crowd. I particularly like tequilas made using the traditional brick oven method. Compared to other tequilas, which are produced with faster modern methods, they miss the beauty of the agave roasting process. Slow roasting in a stone oven gives the tequila a smoother finish and lighter citrus notes. This method is why Santera Tequila is my first choice to have a drink and share with friends. The allspice and cinnamon notes from Santera Reposado give the punch a taste that brings everyone together.

