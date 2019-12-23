The best spicy cocktails for the winter, according to the bartender

Loading...

Why be cold when you could be drunk? We mean warm. Or … maybe both?

Look, winter is a stressful time. The Christmas shopping season, the year is coming to an end – it is a time of deep self-reflection. We find that the best way to reflect on yourself is to be warm, comfortable and in a good mood. If that's your goal, you know that eggnog sometimes doesn't make it, a shot of pure alcohol is a little too much, and hot chocolate with spikes is too sweet to satisfy them.

Happy Holidays, Goldilocks, because we have just the thing for you – a spicy cocktail that tastes delicious and fuel the festivities of the season a little. We asked the bartenders to share their favorite cocktail recipes to help overcome the bitter cold of winter. So grab a glass, your favorite ghosts and start mixing.

Then pour yourself another one – it's the holidays, you deserve it!

Grass tiger

Sunda

Sunda, Chicago, Illinois

Grass Tiger is an original cocktail created by Nahm Kim, Sunda Mixologist. It is light and refreshing with citrus notes of fresh limes and oranges and enough spice warmth from jalapeno so that a winter cocktail warms the soul with a hint of lemongrass and mint.

ingredients

1.5 ounces of Jalapeno-infused Ransom Gin

0.5 oz lemongrass syrup (steep 2 stalks of lemongrass with plain syrup for 20 minutes)

0.5 ounces of lime juice

0.5 ounces of orange juice

4 fresh mint leaves

Sprinkle of ginger beer

Lime slices (garnished)

Prep

Pour fresh jalapenos slices into Ransom Gin (preferred brand) overnight. Flavor of spices. Add more gin to thin it if it's too spicy. Spank 4 fresh mint leaves, drop into a shaker with ice. Add infused gin, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, and orange juice. Shake for 30 seconds, then strain into a highball glass with fresh ice. Pour a dash of ginger beer over the cocktail and garnish with three slices of freshly cut lime slices. Serve immediately.

Hot zas!

Squeezebox

Bartender / owner Aaron Peña from The Squeezebox, San Antonio, Texas

On a cold night I like to spice it up with a hot zas! The drink contains an entertaining mix of sugar and spices that will give you the perfect sip, whether you're going out with friends or just spending a Netflix night.

ingredients

Twang-A-Rita Relax lime

Two lines from Twangs ZAS! Mango chilli

3/4 oz of lemon juice

3/4 oz honey syrup

1.5 ounces of apple brandy

0.5 ounces of creme de cocoa

8 ounces of hot water

Prep

Install a glass and stir.

El Mago

Peppervine

Peppervine, Charlotte, North Carolina

Peppervine's international influences determine this Margarita reef by replacing traditional lime juice with yuzu syrup and giving the cocktail a softer, more balanced acidity. The addition of spices from the jalapeño complements the subtle sour flavors and turns the refreshing classic into a spicy sipper that will surely cut the cold. – Peppervine Mixology Team

ingredients

1.5 oz Corazon Blanco Tequila

1 oz yuzu jalapeño syrup

0.5 oz cointreau

0.5 ounces of lime juice

Rocks glass

Big ice cube

shaker

Thin lime wheel (for garnish)

Salt (for garnish)

Lime peel (for garnish)

Prep

Spread a stone glass with salt and lemon zest. Then add the large ice cube. Put all ingredients and ice cream in the shaker and shake cold. Strain into the garnished glass. Finally, place a thin lime wheel on a large cube

Dirty bike

Aisling Co

Cafe Rule, Hickory, North Carolina

The classic margarita is built for summer, but this variant of the original can be enjoyed all year round. With the addition of jalapeño and coriander, this cocktail adds spicy and herbal notes that will keep you warm all winter.

ingredients

2 ounces of tequila

1 ounce of lime juice

1 oz agave syrup

shaker

Rocks glass

Jalapeño, sliced

coriander

Prep

Place the coriander and a slice of jalapeño in the shaker. Place the tequila, lime juice and agave syrup in the shaker and shake cold. Strain into a stone glass and garnish with a slice of jalapeño.

Ikebana

Sylvain

Attorney Chris Zulueta at Sylvain, New Orleans, Louisiana

One of the most popular drinks at Sylvain and an original. There is never just one order.

ingredients

75 Mizu lemongrass shochu

.75 Suntory Roku Gin

1 oz St. Germain

75 ounces of lemon

2 explosions of Bittermens Hellfire Bitters

Garnish with chilli oil

Prep

Place all ingredients except oil in a shaker can. Shake and double to a coupe. Garnish with chilli oil.

The Queen's Cup

Longway Tavern

Beverage director Anna Giordano from Longway Tavern, New Orleans, Louisiana

This is a smooth structured drink with a spicy kick at the end. The combination of strawberry, chocolate and jalapeno is a classic. Southern Regional Cocktail Winner for Espolon Cocktail Fights, 2018.

ingredients

1.5 ounce Espolon Reposado

75 ounces of lime juice

0.5 oz strawberry / jalapeno syrup – Simmer half a liter of sliced ​​strawberries with 2 sliced ​​and pitted jalapenos in 12 ounces of H2O and 24 ounces of white sugar until they dissolve. Let rest for 10 minutes and then strain.

0.5 ounce cappelletti aperitivo

protein

pinch of salt

Garnished with grated cocoa

Prep

For the strawberry / jalapeno syrup: Simmer half a liter of sliced ​​strawberries with two sliced ​​and pitted jalapenos in 12 ounces of H2O and 24 ounces of white sugar until they have dissolved. Let rest for 10 minutes and then strain. Shake all ingredients dry, add four large ice cubes and shake wet for 30 seconds, strain the coupe twice and garnish.

Glowing aji panca

Boleo

Bartender Josh Relkin, from Boleo in Chicago, Illinois

This is a spicy martini reef with aji panca, a spicy red pepper from Peru. It's been in the vodka for a couple of days and guyed. Pineau des Charantes is a French aperitif or liqueur wine, in which grape juice is mixed with brandy. It's usually pretty sweet and low on alcohol. Amaro Nonino is the sweeter and nuttier side of the Amaro family, and the Mole Bitters add chocolate notes to the cocktail and bring a little more warmth.

ingredients

.5 Aji Pancha Stoli

0.75 Park Pineau des Charentes

0.25 Amaro Nonino

1 shot of saline

2 shots of Bitterman & # 39; s Mole Chocolate Bitters

Prep

Stir the ingredients and serve in the coupe. Express orange peel and discard.

mezzanine

Cavan

Beverage director Michael Morely from Cavan, New Orleans, Louisiana

This cocktail is extremely balanced and complex. Salt makes the cocktail shine, but it also pulls you back from round to round. Complex layers of salt and smoke with a nice lemon citrus punch. Chili powder provides a nice, instant dash of spice on the cocktail.

ingredients

1.5 ounces of Noble Coyote Mezcal

0.5 oz Ancho Reyes Chile schnapps

0.25 oz Sardinian wormwood

0.5 ounces of lemon juice

0.25 oz Demerara syrup

El Guapo Fuego Bitters

salt

Garnish with chili powder

Prep

Shake all ingredients except chilli powder, strain twice into a coupe glass, garnish with chilli powder

The jalapeño margarita

Gardunos

Patrick Hendricks, Regional Food & Beverages Director at Garduño in Old Town Albuquerque, New Mexico

The perfect amount of sweets and spices without one of the flavors overwhelming the other. Every sip of the drink starts sweet and spicy and then leaves the flavor of the jalapeno on the palate. The fresh lime juice combines the contrasting aromas and makes the Jalapeno Margarita an award-winning favorite.

ingredients

1.5 ounce patron reposado

0.5 oz agave nectar

1 ounce of fresh lime juice

3 slices of fresh jalapeno

2 ounces of water

Prep

Mix the jalapeno gently, then add all the ingredients. Shake and strain into a margarita glass with fresh ice. Garnish the edge with salt and red chilli.

