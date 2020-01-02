The best Sega Genesis games of all time

Loading...

"SEEEEEEEGAAAAAAA" – It is a familiar start-up sound that many of us remember all too well. In the opening order of the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog games on the Sega Genesis, the 16-bit tone would soon become synonymous with the claim of the Japanese developer, an audio recognition point for a cartridge-based console that would be released ten years later disappear (apparently in Brazil). Sonic the Hedgehog would be just one of the many great titles that make up our best Sega Genesis game list.

It was the counterpart of the Super Nintendo Entertainment System and what many say is one of the best gaming systems ever. The jet-black build included a Motorola 68000 CPU, along with a Zilog Z80 sub-processor that then provided beautiful 16-bit animation and backward compatibility with the Sega Master system. Simply put, it was a great machine, one supported by nearly 1,000 titles from both Sega and renowned external developers such as EA and Rare.

The Genesis was discontinued in 1997 and was followed by the expensive Sega Saturn ($ 400 was steeper at the time), but a used Genesis console will only cost you $ 50 or so from the usual second-hand stores. You can also get the Genesis Mini, which is pre-loaded with 42 games, including the previously released Tetris port.

If we let your nostalgic gaming whistle whistle with this list, you can also focus your eyes on our lists of the best games ever released on SNES, NES, Game Boy Advance, PS1 and Nintendo 64.

Action

Moonwalker by Michael Jackson

The King of Pop may be dead and gone, but his legacy certainly lives on (in Moonwalker anyway). While the title's arcade incarnation focused on beat-em-up mechanics, the home console version was a bit of a platformer, revolving around Jackson & # 39; s dance-rich journey to a group of kidnapped children from the clutches of one Mr. Big save.

Each of the five levels of the game is interspersed with remains from the career of the deceased singer, whether it's his iconic dance moves or infamous vocal cries, and audibly adorned with hits such as Smooth Criminal, Beat It and other songs from the sounding Jackson's catalog. The animations and backgrounds are smooth, spanning colorful clubs and dark caves, and filled an assortment of bad guys who can hit and kick players in a whole range of Jackson-styled feature maneuvers.

To make things even stranger, shooting stars will even transform the player into an artillery-equipped cyborg – that is, if the player doesn't bother his opponents with cross handles and spreads infectious dances across the streets. It is slowly becoming a cult favorite, even more so since the singer's death in 2009, but don't get put in the spotlight.

Comix Zone

Eat your heart from Marvel. There is no doubt that video games inspired by comic books have sown the landscape since its inception, but few enjoyed the artistic aesthetic of comic books, just like Comix Zone. The quirky title, developed by Sega Technical Institute and introduced during the last wave of Genesis games, revolves around starving artist Sketch Turner and his rat companion, Roadkill. Turner is essentially trapped in his own comic book by the villain Mortis, forcing the so-called writer to fight through six stages of enemies and environments outlined by Mortis to survive.

The merit of Comix Zone, however, is not in the storyline or the beat-em-up gameplay of the title; it is the visuals and the overall artistic design that makes that title a highlight, adorned with beautiful, hand-drawn comic book panels and chat bells that Turner has to navigate. Although the game has only two alternative endings, each level has branched paths, offering a higher replay value and a variety of gameplay.

Like most fighters of that time, players must bump, kick and jump inside each panel to continue or solve a simple puzzle if they ever hope to get out of the picture. Special movements and inventory items are an added bonus, along with the innate ability of Roadkill to discover hidden skills in view of its sharp sense of smell, but it is still the unique piece of art that makes Comix Zone the powerhouse it is. It is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Pulseman

Most people who recognize the Game Freak name only know it as the company behind the Pokemon franchise. That is not surprising given Pokemon is a global media empire and Game Freak seems to produce new franchise entries every year or so. Long ago PokemonGame Freak, however, has made a name for itself with a little-known platformer Pulseman for the Genesis.

Pulseman gives players control over the titular character, a small cyborg that can use different electrical forces to navigate levels and fight against enemies. The protagonist must go through seven phases, each culminating in a boss fight, before finally taking down Pulseman & nemesis, Doc Waruyama.

In many ways, Pulseman seems to be derived from the much more popular ones Mega Man, down to the core conflict between a robot boy and a bad doctor. Despite all agreements, Pulseman distinguishes itself with a greater focus on acrobatic maneuvers and unique level designs that transitions between futuristic cities and cyberspace.

Streets of Rage II

Nowadays, beat 'em up games are an endangered species. In the heyday of Genesis, however, they were everywhere and Streets of Rage 2 was one of the best. Similar to a fighting game SoR2 gives players an assortment of characters to choose from, each with a unique set of moves that can be executed. Players fight through a city flooded with criminals and use their fighting skills to fight crime. The enemies are varied and the different types have their own skills that players have to deal with.

In addition to the knock-down, drag-out gameplay, Streets of Rage 2 has one of the best presentations ever about the Genesis. The character spirits are all detailed and stand out well against the dirty environments of the city. The real treat, however, is the soundtrack, which draws inspiration from house and trance music and filters it through the sound chip of the Genesis to create an incredibly dirty, energetic score. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Gunstar Heroes



An interesting quirk that separates video games from other forms of expression is that the limitations of technology can make some games obsolete. Nobody can beat Hemingway or Citizen Kane despite their age, but some games that seemed great in the & # 39; 80 or & # 39; 90 are today a tough job due to graphics, design choices or facets. The truly timeless games combine a clean art style with easy to understand mechanics, and Gunstar Heroes is the perfect example of this.

Yet another side-scrolling shooter in the long-forgotten & # 39; run-and-gun & # 39; genre, Gunstar Heroes controls players by traversing levels full of countless enemies and huge bosses. The controls respond, which is good because the stimulation is fast and any error can lead to immediate death. To overcome the many difficult challenges, the game offers players various weapons that can be combined to create more powerful attacks. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Action adventure

Ecco the dolphin



Ecco the dolphin seems to have had a second chance in the hands of maker Ed Annunziata, but I doubt that a next generation rendition of Sega & # 39; s second commander mascot could outdo the water-rich roots of the series' past. Ecco the dolphin, the first in the Ecco series, oversaw the time-traveling escapades of a bottlenose dolphin – not to mention his hostile encounters with a group of aliens abducting marine life.

Despite its childish appearance, however, the title was one of the most difficult on the console, with few clues and useful tips to speed up the first storyline or navigate through the maze-like crevices spanning Atlantis to the Atlantic. The 25 stages were tropical and striking at the game's debut, the controls new and innovative in four directions mechanics, while additional facets such as Ecco & # 39; s need for air added an even greater difficulty.

You can also ram schools of sharks, use sonar to communicate with a huge blue whale and destroy the Vortex Queen on a level named after a part of Pink Floyd & # 39; s groundbreaking album from 1975, Wish You Were Here. Not bad for a title that can be defeated within an hour if you know what you are doing. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

We doubt that you will see The Lost World: Jurassic Park in many best-lists. Although it was one of our personal favorites as children and one of the latest releases on Genesis, it was not known to push the graphic performance of the console or the compelling story, more focused on top-down award and a sharp element of exploration. It is loosely based on the film by Spielberg & # 39; s 97 of the same name, and in turn the novel by Michael Crichton, but it only serves as additional content for both.

The Appaloosa Interactive title follows players through the mysterious dino-soaked site B as they travel across the island to reclaim a radio for help. The gameplay is challenging and good pace, coupled with a fair amount of strategy depending on your use of the tranquilizer, machine gun, rocket launcher and other weapons used in the fight against the countless dinosaurs and hunters that constantly work against you.

The foliage and the dangers to the environment, although often consisting of small sprites, are lush and detailed, and the boss fighting and the dynamic token system break down the otherwise simple gameplay. Most importantly, it is the only title on our list where you can play as Jeff Goldblum.

Fight

Samurai Shodown

The big bubble of fighting games from the 90s turned out to be one of the craziest and most irritating examples of speculation in the history of the video game industry. Publishers released wave after wave of derivatives and full price updates, with the low point Street Fighter: The Movie (the game), a video game based on a film based on a video game. In the beginning, however, the fighting game trend produced some really exciting and inventive titles. Former Capcom rival SNK released Samurai Shodown in 1993, a 2D title that shun the gritty urban environments of popular franchises such as Street Fighter and Fatal Fury. Instead, Samurai Shodown entered into battle in the legendary past of feudal Japan.

Shodown took the core gameplay of the genre – i.e., one-to-one fighting on a 2D plane – and adjusted it to focus on strong, fast-paced attacks, rather than the long combo strings that were popular at the time. As if in a real sword fight, duels in Samurai Shodown tend to end soon.

The game contains a small but varied number of characters, including simple archetypes such as a roaming ronin and more strange characters such as Galford, an American cowboy who has become a ninja who can call his trusted dog into battle. Unfortunately, Samurai Shodown is one of the few classic combat franchises that has yet to be revived, even if the first part is still one of the best in the genre.

Super Street Fighter II

The formative fighting game, Street Fighter II has established many of the conventions of the genre, in particular the idea of ​​linking combos to prevent your opponent from responding. Street Fighter II also pioneered one of the most notorious trends in the history of fighting games: releasing several slightly improved versions of the same game. All in all, there are seven main releases Street Fighter II one was a recent remaster for the PlayStation Store and Xbox Live Arcade. Nevertheless, each iteration of the title introduced new characters and mechanics while older elements were adjusted and the core elements of the franchise were retained.

Super Street Fighter IIin particular introduced four new characters – T. Hawk, Cammy, Fei Long and Dee Jay – which further expanded the various cast of the series. Each of the new characters had a radically different playing style and since then all four have become the pillars of the franchise. SSFII also slowed the game speed from that of the previous version, Hyperfights, a decision that Capcom would later reverse with the release of Super Street Fighter II: Turbo. The ever-longer names also remain the most ridiculous part of the franchise's production model.

Although not as good as the successor, a game is so polished that they still play it at the most prestigious fighting game tournaments in the world, this version represents the best street fighter experience with the Genesis. Super Street Fighter II contained a full cast of SFII characters minus Akuma, improved animations and a combo scoring system that only brought it closer to perfection.

Fatal anger

SNK was one of the most productive fight game developers in the 90s – and Fatal Fury was the game that started it all. It was one of many franchises that were launched in an effort to take advantage of the Street Fighter II spirit of time. Like it SF, Fatal anger let players fight in one-to-one battles, using combos and special attacks to eliminate the health of their opponents.

Players can choose from one of three characters (Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard and Joe Higashi) and fight through a series of opponents, who will ultimately compete against Geese Howard, the strangely named nemesis and aikido master. The three protagonists would become some of the most famous characters in the fighting game genre, appearing in subsequent years Fatal anger games as well as the SNK mammoth king of fighters franchise.

FF made a major change to the fighting game formula by splitting phases into a front row and a back row. While in many fighting games players fight on a purely 2D plane, FF they could move back and forth between the two rows. This allowed the game to have hectic two-to-two battles, a new idea at the time. Although the rows did not dramatically change the movement in combat, Fatal anger can be seen as a precursor to the 3D hunters that would eventually be made for subsequent console generations, which now often contain eightfold movement.

Mortal Kombat II

The game that caused an explosion of parental indignation in the 1990s, consuming the penny of many teenagers, Mortal Kombat took the fighting game formula and infused it with the soaked mentality of grindhouse films. The sequel grabbed the torch and rammed it down the throat of polite society. MKII new movements added to the fighting system and the number of characters expanded, each with a unique playing style. The result is one of the most exciting fighting games of the 90s.

The characteristic finish of the series, also called Fatalities, also received a facelift and became much more cartoon-like and violent. In addition, the game introduced new, comic finishers such as Babalities, which turn the opponent into a baby and stage-specific fatalities. MKII finally gave a devilish spectacle when it was first released, with the power of Genesis.

platformers

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The brave mascot of Sega has had a few difficult years. Every new one for almost ten years sonic game was a disaster, an endless parade of goofy characters, poor camera angles and attempts to & # 39; hip & # 39; to create theme songs. It is almost difficult to remember even Sonic's halcyon days, when Sega took the standard platform formula of that time and threw in some N2O.

Sonic big selling point was speed. Players were able to move quickly, and environments were designed to emphasize this, with complicated systems of vertical loops to travel through and enemies to send. Sonic 2 introduced Sonic & # 39; s sidekick, Miles "Tails" Prower, which allowed a second player to participate in the game. The addition of a spin-dash movement gave players a different option for sending out enemies, allowing them to move through a series of levels that each culminated in a fight against archvillain. Robotnik.

Sonic 2 contain some of the richest environments of any platform game and the vast, colorful environments are still a pleasure to zoom in. Sonic 2 represents the pinnacle of the franchise in almost all ways, making it the perfect distillation of high-speed platforming. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Earthworm Jim

Earthworm Jim put players in control of one of the most iconic characters from the 16-bit era, the titular earthworm turn superhero. The game is a platform game – just like half of the games at that time – but a number of tweaks to the formula is really set Jim part. The player has a gun at his disposal and can also use Jim & # 39; s head as a whip to attack or swing out of hooks. These skills give players some flexibility when navigating treacherous levels.

Enter the level design Earthworm Jim was also radically inventive for the time period. Levels have additional goals that go beyond just reaching an endpoint, often requiring you to complete goals, such as guiding a large dog through countless environmental hazards. Jim remains a challenging and clever title, not to mention one of the smartest in Genesis. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Puzzlers

Dr. average bean machine Robotnik

Originally called Puyo Puyo in japan, Mean Bean Machine got a name change as well as a new art direction, recreated as one sonictheme for the western release. It is a tile-matching puzzle game in which players control grids in which various colored beans will fall. Players must move the beans and try to group at least four of the same color to make the beans disappear. If a player's grid fills with beans, they lose. The goal is to keep removing your beans as long as possible.

Mean Bean Machine contains a few different modes to play. In Scenario Mode, players face a variety of enemies that can be accessed through 13 separate phases that eventually lead to a battle with Sonic villain Dr. Robotnik. The training mode is a kind of endurance test that gradually increases the speed of the beans as time goes on. Last but not least, Vs. In mode, two players can fight each other, just like the original Tetris. Dr. average machine Robotnik is a fast and addictive puzzle game, simple and timeless. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Role play

Phantasy Star IV

Conclusions rarely put an end to this – I mean, we all saw Matrix Revolutions and The Godfather: Part III. Despite a somewhat unwieldy third episode in Sega & # 39; s flagship RPG story, Phantasy Star IV was an excellent return to form, deeply wrapped in his own story, while loose ends from the series' past tied up in the process. It was the pinnacle of the core of the series and not one that was quickly forgotten.

With PSIV, players take on the role of Chaz Ashley, a bounty hunter who unknowingly has the task of saving the Algol solar system and repairing computer systems while preserving the crumbling Motavia. Although the traditional RPG formula was more or less established by the time the fourth part in the series was on the shelves, it still bore many new developments.

The combat system, although still based on genre-standard random encounters and statistics, added more depth with detectable combination attacks with different characters and programmable macros to automate frequent sequences of actions. Manga-style cut-scenes have enhanced the appearance of the game, along with other graphic enhancements. It is also long, although less challenging than PSII, and features a cast just as memorable almost 20 years later. That driving, opening theme also sounded extremely bad at the time. The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Sword of Vermilion

"Genesis does what Nintendon & # 39; t" was the popular campaign slogan from the early days of the Sega flagship console. Whether or not the claim was correct will always be open to discussion, but it is undeniable that Sega & # 39; s Sword or Vermilion was one of the first exclusive offers of its kind on the console, and as such a 30 -rong romp worthy of our roundup. The gameplay and animation, reminiscent of the 8-bit fluidity of NES titles, may have seemed overwhelming even then, but that is the case with many early console titles.

Centered on the son of a murdered king, heroic of avenging the death of his father, SOV lets players cross the fantasy world of Excalabria in a hunt to reclaim eight rings of power and get it back from the maniacal Tsarkon. The patchwork of the title with different perspectives and random enemy encounters can be cumbersome – along with the annoying dungeon that crawls – but an excellent soundtrack, decent storyline and pure nostalgia are often enough. However, I would not recommend following Phantasy Star IV with the stripped nuances of SOV.

Shadow run

Try imagining an abandoned, cyberpunk, 2058 version of Seattle, where tyrannical mega-corporations rule and a computer network known as the Matrix, which allows users to enter cyberspace. The developers brought this world from role-playing on the table to consoles with Shadowrun, skillfully developing a game in which players play the role of hot-headed Joshua in his quest to avenge his brother's death through a series of mission-based shadow runs and additional stories.

Although there have been similar titles since Shadowrun with the kind of immersive complexity for which the game is known – Cyberpunk 2077 is coming out this year – the title was in many ways a pioneer, based on a third-party perspective and a very detailed sandbox world where cybernetics and fantasy to collide. The gameplay and leveling techniques – strongly focused on stat-boosting karma points and open dialogue – were touchstones, while the featured battles were quick and dirty and joined the wide arsenal of available spells and firearms. The interaction between NPC & during the film is even solid, with a techno soundtrack of the future designed to match, giving the Emerald city a very Marlowe-met-Bladerunner noir persona.

Beyond oasis

Reminding a console of its diminishing twilight years can be difficult, but titles such as Ancient & Beyond Oasis made it a little easier. Often mentioned alongside the classic Secret of Mana and touted as a superficial Zelda clone, Beyond Oasis followed the royal prince Ali on his quest to restore power and restore a gold bracelet and save the kingdom of Oasis.

The controls were incredibly well designed, ingrained with a keen sense of timing and taking advantage of the three-button layout of the Genesis controller, while the smooth images evoke every thing of the mind and spirit of a 16-bit beauty. It was also one of the longest promotional RPGs to come on the market, and a drenched in smart puzzle mechanics depending on what environmental factors are available for calling up elemental sprites.

The in-between films are kitschy, but pleasant, and the renowned Japanese composer Yuzo Koshiro even accompanied the soundtrack. Of course, the Prince Ali thing can be misinterpreted for a blatant reference to Aladdin, but really, was Disney & # 39; s rendering of the classic Arab folk tale so bad? The game is available on the Sega Genesis Mini.

Phantasy Star II

Sega & # 39; s Phantasy Star II is not something to spot, not even now. As the first video game with a 16-MB cartridge and the first 16-bit RPG released in the West, the title was a benchmark for all upcoming JRPG & # 39; s. The sci-fi game takes place in traditional RPG style and swirls around government agent Rolf and his journey to find out the truth about the protector of the planet Mota, mother brain. Despite its capabilities, it was not the iconic visual flair or outstanding turn-based combat that made PS II incredible.

The long title was unprecedented because it contained a memorable cast of unique characters at a time when generic characters with little background story were completely in the clouds. It was also a challenge, strewn with vast environments, random battles, and clever dungeon mechanics, allowing players to simultaneously command up to four party members out of the eight acquired during the trip. Each was different and attractive, basking in their own upgradeable attributes and specific job classes, with extensive story contexts that showed interactive storytelling in its best form. Oh, and did I mention that it was also bundled with a user manual of 100 pages?

Shining Force II

The Genesis response to that of Nintendo Fire emblem, the shining franchise started out as a quirky dungeon crawler before it was expanded into one of the best tactical RPGs available on the Genesis. Shining Force II builds on the gameplay of its predecessor and offers a more extensive world to explore and different promotional paths for characters.

Players explore cities and castles, communicate with characters, find treasures and fight hordes of enemies. Fighting takes place on a square grid and characters alternate and perform actions. There are also numerous classes, each with their own unique skills. Victory depends on the optimal use of the various weapons that you have at your disposal.

Sport

Madden ’94

With more than 20 platform-independent titles bearing his name, it is safe to say that John Madden has something good for him. However, Madden NFL ’94 was introduced long before graphics were almost lifelike. It was the first game in the series with a rotating camera during stairs and interceptions, a full season with full functionality and – get this – official NFL permits. It was American football simulation at its best, with corresponding game modes.

However, because it was a sports competition, Madden NFL ’94 missed an energetic storyline. However, players can still play in different game modes under countless weather conditions, whether they want to try a normal practice game or even a sudden death-over-game.

NBA Jam

The 90s were the birth of the modern NBA in many ways. Yes, the Bird-Magic rivalry from the & # 39; 80 revived the competition after a slump in the & # 39; 70, but it was the predominance of Michael Jordan and other superstar players who international brand. In addition to the emergence of some of the biggest names in basketball, the 90s also marked the start of NBA video games. NBA Jam, released by Midway in 1993, was the first game to truly capture the speed and glamor of the competition, starting an era of fast-paced sports games.

Jam is a two-against-two game, so unfortunately there is no chance to walk the triangle. All teams in the NBA at that time are represented by two of their most famous players – although Michael Jordan does not appear for the Bulls due to rights issues – and players enjoy physically defying skills that make every game exciting and cartoon-like. Recent NBA games have tried to simulate real basketball as much as possible while NBA Jam just tried to make it as fun as possible.

Strategy

Herzog Zwei

Before Starcraft and Command and conquer, there was Herzog Zwei. One of the first real-time strategy games, Herzog Zwei put layers under the control of a giant mech with which they can engage enemies and buy units for assistance. You could buy eight units and the win on the eight levels of the game required knowledge of how to use them correctly. Each unit had its own strengths and limitations, so you had to adapt to the circumstances.

The individual phases also came with their own environmental hazards that players faced. A few levels even contain water bodies, making sea battles possible. Herzog Zwei may seem a bit standard according to RTS standards today, but it laid the foundation for the titans who would follow and the hectic game makes it a remarkable experience on Genesis. The game has no relationship with the famous German filmmaker and Baby Yoda hater, Werner Herzog.

Dune: Battle for Arrakis

While Herzog Zwei perhaps one of the games was to lay the foundation for the RTS genre, Dune: The Battle for Arrakis (re-titled from Dune II for the Genesis release) built the frame. Dune II gives players the option to choose from three different noble houses (Atreides, Harkonnen or Ordos), each of which must fight with the other two for control over the planet Arrakis and its coveted natural resource, Spice. Kruidenvelden liggen verspreid over het terrein en het beheersen van die gebieden is cruciaal voor de overwinning. Naast vijandelijke facties moeten spelers ook kampen met de barre omgeving van Arrakis, inclusief zandstormen die gebouwen en goddelijke zandwormen die hele voertuigen kunnen verslinden geleidelijk zullen vernietigen.

Naast het drie factiemodel dat nog steeds populair is in RTS-games, Duin II heeft vele andere standaarden voor het genre vastgesteld, waaronder het verzamelen van bronnen, vertakkende technische bomen, bouwconstructie en een wereldkaart waar je je missie kiest. De Genesis-versie van de game heeft een menu- en besturingsinterface gestroomlijnd voor gamepadgebruik en blijft eerlijk gezegd een van de beste items in de korte lijst met geweldige RTS-games die op consoles zijn gekomen.

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl van Johnson Voorsanger Productions is een beetje zoals Pikmin, zonder het hele schattige, tot slaaf gemaakte ding van bloemenmensen. Het is gecentreerd op de "driebenige rode alien" ToeJam en "fat orange alien" Earl, twee niet-van-deze-wereld, buisvormige rappers die de stukken van hun verbrijzelde ruimteschip willen terugwinnen zodat ze kunnen terugkeren naar hun thuisplaneet Funkotron .

De psychedelische setting van de game is vermoedelijk op planeet Aarde – hoewel ik me niet kan herinneren ooit zwevende eilanden boven Californië of Oregon te zien – en elke zone genereert willekeurig om spelers een unieke ervaring en lay-out te geven elke keer dat ze spelen, waarbij tientallen jaren voor de mechanica van dat genre worden gekanaliseerd verspreidde zich in de hoofdstroom. Het is geen grafische krachtpatser, noch beweegt het in een bijzonder snel tempo, maar het is kleurrijk en vol eigenzinnige karakterisering in de stijl van de jaren 90.

Hoewel spelers het grootste deel van de tijd door de etappes zullen lopen, kun je met tijdelijke power-ups gigantische hamsters en pakjes nerds met tomaten aanvallen en je bewegingssnelheid verhogen, naast andere willekeurige voordelen die je hebt verkregen door verschillende pakketten te verzamelen. Er is een nivelleersysteem dat niveaus van Wiener tot Funklord omvat, maar de krachtige brood en boter van de titel zal altijd de coöpmodus en funky, op Herbie Hancock geïnspireerde soundtrack zijn. De game is beschikbaar op de Sega Genesis Mini.

Aanbevelingen van de redactie