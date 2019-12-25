The best pressure cookers of 2019

Loading...

When you cook dinner in a pressure cooker, this usually requires less preparation time and cooking time. Because these devices use steam pressure to cook food, you can cook some foods from frozen, and it often takes less than half the time it would take to cook the same food in an oven or other cooking methods.

However, not all pressure cookers are equally well made. You must choose between cookers that use the heat from your cooker, and stand-alone electric pressure cookers or multi-cookers, which resemble slow cookers and contain their own heating elements. You also have quick bins and even microwave pressure cookers. After looking at many different models, we are going to help by recommending a few excellent pressure cookers for different purposes, starting with the immensely popular and useful Instant Pot Duo Plus.

Instant Pot Duo Plus

Many have tried, but few can compete with the Instant Pot. The best words to describe this cooker are & # 39; user-friendly & # 39 ;. The functions make it difficult to mess up your pressure-cooked meals. You have low and high pressure options to help you control the amount of pressure without much guesswork. Instant Pot has examined a number of problems with cooking appliances and has addressed many of these problems in this pot. The lid has a warning so that you know it is in the correct position. The steam lever is designed so that you cannot pull it in the wrong way; you can only place it in a ventilation or sealing position. The cone in the steam pressure release lever is made of silicone instead of metal, so steam does not leak like with some other models. The pot comes with a grid that has long handles and with which you can easily remove things like cheesecake after cooking.

In addition to all user-friendly pressure cooking functions, this pan also offers you options. With the saute function you can brown your meat in the Instant Pot before or after cooking under pressure. In addition to the regular functions of the Instant Pot Duo, a pressure cooker, a slow cooker, a rice cooker, a steamer, a warmer and a yoghurt function, the Duo Plus also has cake, egg and sterilization programs. You can make almost anything in the Instant Pot Plus.

Although this Instant Pot multicooker is an excellent small device, it is certainly not perfect. The inner pot (especially on the 6-quarters and smaller versions) is a bit narrow, which can be a challenge when cooking things like roasts or a whole chicken. Foods such as rice and potatoes also stick more to the bottom and bottom of this pot than with other pressure cookers with a non-stick coating. All in all, the Instant Pot Plus seems to be first and foremost a pressure cooker, and the other functions (slow cook, etc.) are secondary. The functions will do their job, but do not expect the same exact times and functions that you would get with a gadget that is only meant for slow cooking. However, it sterilizes excellent work such as baby bottles and drinking cups.

Fissler 8.5 liter Vitaquick pressure cooker with glass lid set

This cooker pressure cooker is incredibly durable, made from 18/10 stainless steel. It is very difficult to dent, bend or damage this pot, and when you pick it up you can feel the quality of the material. When it comes to pressure cookers, the size is important. Both the 8.5 liter and 10.6 liter models give you enough space to prepare large dishes, such as roasts. You can also use this pressure cooker on any heat source – gas, electric or even induction. If you want a smaller model, the stove is also available in the sizes 2.7-quarters, 4.8-quarters and 6.4-quarters.

It has an easy to open and close lid, a secure locking mechanism, soft and speed settings and quick release. It comes apart for easy cleaning, and it even comes with a separate glass lid. When you compare the Fissler Vitaquick with some other cookers, this cooker is reasonably pricey. It is built to last and you pay for that quality. Therefore, for those who only use a pressure cooker periodically, or those who just want to experiment with pressure cooking, you can get away with buying a cheaper model for less than $ 50.

Presto 4-quarters cooker pressure cooker

The smaller pressure cooker from Presto combines affordability with a design that is friendly even for very small kitchens: if you have a burner, you can use this stove! The stainless steel cooker has important functions such as a lid lock indicator to indicate when the pressure is on, a cooking rack to prepare a few different dishes at the same time, and an effective handle design that makes the cooker easy to move, even when it is very hot.

It is important to underline that this cheap cooker is intended for small projects. It is a good idea to build up a little slower pressure than with larger cookers, to prevent burns and damage. While the cooker is dishwasher safe, the sealing ring and the safety stop must first be carefully removed.

Presto 23-Quart print scanner

With this machine you can get fruits, vegetables, meat and fish safely and easily. You can also use the appliance as a pressure cooker. With the pressure gauge you can see exactly how much pressure you have built up in the pot. In the box you also get a canister and a book with recipes. Space is one thing that this cooker container is certainly not lacking. With its huge 14-inch diameter and 15-inch high sides, you can eat a lot in the pot for parties or large family gatherings.

The disadvantage is that this pressure cooker / can is made of aluminum, which is not the most durable metal. Some customers say that after frequent use of the machine, the pot can dent, stain or warp. The pressure relief valve also "spits" quite a bit on this can, so that small drops of steam can get on the lid and around the machine.

Ninja Foodi pressure cooker, steamboat and air fryer

Erika Rawes / Digital Trends

The Foodi is a solid cooking device that can prepare a great stew, rotisserie-style chicken or even a cheesecake. The ceramic non-stick pot of 6.5 liters is wide enough for large pieces of meat or multiple ingredients (think of meat and potatoes). The cooking rack is ideal for steaming vegetables and the accessories are well made.

However, the Foodi is more than just a pressure cooker and steamboat. It has two separate lids – one for pressure cooking and one for roasting in the air. You get a 4-liter capacity frying basket that can hold up to three pounds of fries. Do you want to make your goose bumps crispy after you have cooked under pressure? No problem. Instead of placing your chicken in the oven from a pressure cooker, you can do it all in the Foodi. Simply cook quickly, empty the excess liquid and then bake in the air for chicken that falls apart on the inside, but has a perfectly crispy skin. You can even bake or roast your food in the Foodi, and some of the more expensive models (such as the OP 302) have a dehydration function.

What is there not to love? The Foodi is a bit heavy and cumbersome and the air box lid cannot be removed, so the Foodi is difficult to store in a cupboard. But if you put it somewhere or if you like to leave it on your counter, the Foodi will be a great addition to your kitchen. View our full Ninja Foodi review.

Sistema Microwave Multicooker

Most microwave pressure cookers receive poor user reviews. They are poorly built, too expensive or they do not cook the food very well. Sistema has built an international company by making products suitable for microwaves and other common kitchen appliances, so it's no surprise that their cooker is one of the most reliable – and very affordable.

The rice cooker and multicooker from Sistema receive good reviews from users, who say they are super easy to use and the food always comes out consistently. Sistema uses BPA and phthalate-free plastics in their microwave products. The company offers a wide range of microwave products, ranging from soup mugs to egg spreaders to rice cookers.

How we test pressure cookers

We compared and tested nine different cookers and electric multicookers with some of the highest overall user ratings in their individual categories. We cooked the same two recipes – gluten-free cheese cake and a whole rotisserie chicken – in each of the multicookers and stoves. We compared the taste of each recipe, how quickly the device reached full pressure, ease of use, ease of setup, ease of setup and manual instructions (how easy the user manual is to understand and follow) to determine which device the & # 39; Best. "We also take other factors into account, such as sustainability and price versus value.

When we cannot test a device, as was the case with certain pressure jugs and microwaves, we use research obtained from customer reviews, user interviews, manufacturer manuals, and product descriptions to determine which device is "best" in terms of functionality, value, and quality.

