The best new rap music you can have on your radar

Happy New Year! Most industries have temporarily slowed down during the holidays, but the rap world is constantly changing. A lot of artists have hired singles and even projects in the last week of the year. Travis Scott released two videos, including one with Pop Smoke. 2 Chainz also released a video for "Somebody Need To Hear This". Here's the best of the last hip hop music of the decade:

Swae Lee & Nicki Minaj – "Cap Backwards"

Nicki Minaj said she retired last year, but it looks like the Queens Rhymer has more in the tank. She linked up with frequent co-worker Swae Lee on "Cap Backwards", an airy ode to the good life.

MoneyBagg Yo – "U played" Feat. Lil baby

Moneybagg Yo and Ll Baby combine to form "U Played", an 808-powered Tay Keith banger, where MoneyBagg sets the tone: "I don't have a heart, but damn it that I'm getting paid." Lil Baby follows a melodic verse in which he sets his mood for 2020: "VS my teeth, I come through the smile."

Quando Rondo – "Bad Vibe" Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & 2 Chainz

The aspiring rapper Quando Rondo played with two heavy hitters on "Bad Vibe", a non-stop single, in which the three artists alternately boastfully override a creepy, booming production.

Blueface – "Viral"

Blueface was one of the biggest stars of 2019 and he's not looking for a run that stops as soon as possible. On "Viral", Blueface makes an early start for "Banger of the Moment", begs the listeners "to do it for the gram", and celebrates an amusing "donkey so fat, click on the link in her biography."

G-Herbo sessions

G-Herbo released the last major release of the decade with Sessions, a nine-track synopsis of why he was one of the most popular artists in Chicago and beyond in 2010. The project shows how Herbo wades in familiar waters and thinks about the tumult of the bonnet and its newly discovered success.

Skillz – "2019 Rap Up"

Virginia's Mad Skillz got away with his annual wrap-up song and dealt with all the moments and trends that made 2019 a reasonable end to a crazy decade. He summed up the madness with the wit and perspective that made his song one of the core moments of the Christmas season.

Uncle Murda – "2019 Rap Up"

Brooklyn's uncle Murda provided his own summary for 2019. He covered much of the same fare that Skillz rhymed with – but was also characteristic brazen with funny snipes like "If Tekashi were at home, he would have told us who shot Ghost. "

Hoodrich Pablo Juan – "Trap Neva Closed" Feat. Sada Baby & BlocBoy JB

Immediately after his DMV album, Hoodrich Pablo Juan released the title "Trap Neva Closed" with Sada Baby and BlocBoy JB. The three appear in a menacing melody.

KOTA the friend – "THIVES"

KOTA The Friend slipped into "THIEVES" in a recent 2019 release, a melancholic track in which he thinks of getting older from "20 deep at Union Square" to "older with more wisdom".

Problem – "Stop Talkin"

On the "Stop Talkin" bouncy castle, problem pops people who "talk too much" and regrets that it is "never see too many real ones when I look around" before it confirms that "I keep my head up." look below ".

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of the Warner Music Group.

