The best movies on Disney + now

Loading...

Disney & # 39; s video streaming service Disney + is finally available, and with an impressive library of more than 600 TV shows and films available at launch – including the popular live action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and many new and classic films – there is way to seven. To help you, we've compiled a more manageable list of the best movies currently available on Disney + (and also view our list of the best TV shows on Disney +).

Sign up for Disney + now

Read further

Great hero 6

Disney

Set in the fictional, futuristic city of San Fransokyo, this 2014 animation film follows a young boy determined to use his brilliant robot skills to find the masked villain who killed his brother and stole his unique invention. Together with his protective Android friend Baymax, Hiro Hamada puts together a team of reluctant student superheroes to take down the bad guy and save the day. Los Hero based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, Big Hero 6 took home a well-earned Academy Award as the best animated feature of the year. At a time when Marvel Studios live action movies rule the box office, Big Hero 6 is one of the best superhero movies ever made.

Watch now

A goofy movie

Disney & # 39; s animated film from 1995 about the relationship between Goofy and his son Max is almost entirely based on his nostalgic appeal on this list and is a touchstone film for an entire generation. The crazy story follows Goofy & # 39; s attempts to make contact with his teenage son on a fishing trip that – as with most things that Goofy does – turns into chaos almost from the start. Although it did not do particularly well at the checkout or among critics, A Goofy Movie developed a massive following among children of the late & # 39; 80 and early & # 39; 90 & # 39; s, and did not cause a small amount of excitement when it was announced as part of the Disney + launch day library.

Watch now

protectors of the universe

Disney

It is hard to imagine that there was a time when every Marvel movie was not expected to be a surefire blockbuster, but that was the environment in which Guardians of the Galaxy came to the cinema in 2014. The cosmic adventure was then led by a cast of characters – known to the regular audience, played by relatively inconspicuous actors and co-written and directed by indie filmmaker James Gunn. As if that wasn't enough of a guess, it placed a talking raccoon and a conscious tree that could only express one sentence in front and center in the recommended cast. And it became one of the greatest, most acclaimed Marvel films of all time. Not bad for a bunch of cosmic a-holes, right?

Watch now

Iron Man

The Marvel movie that started it all, Jon Favreau & # 39; s movie from 2008 took a C-list superhero and turned it into a global icon, thanks to a brilliant performance by star Robert Downey Jr. and inspired casting and writing that the Marvel Cinematic Universe firmly as a franchise to be reckoned with. The story of a brilliant industrial playboy who develops a powerful armor that turns him into a superhero, Iron Man is the foundation on which the MCU is built and the legacy of the film echoes throughout the MCU to this day.

Watch now

Miracle on 34th Street

There are more than a few films that are considered true Christmas classics, but few have the generational life span of Miracle on 34th Street. The 1947 film describes the events that take place when a department store named Kris Kringle insists that it is the real deal and ultimately goes to court to prove it. The film won three Academy Awards and even received a nomination in the prestigious Best Picture category. It has been a regular part of the programming of the holidays for more than 60 years.

Watch now

Moana

The 56th animation film from Disney & # 39; s animation studio, Moana tells the story of a young girl who grew up to be the next chef of her Polynesian village. Not content to stay on her small island, she embarks on an ocean-spanning journey to find the legendary demi-god Maui, to bring back a magic artifact to the island and save her village from the mysterious plague that threatens it. In addition to breathtaking animation and a phenomenal voice cast led by Dwayne Johnson, Jemaine Clement and newcomer Auliʻi Cravalho (as Moana), the film also contains original songs from Hamilton maker Lin-Manuel Miranda and a beautiful score inspired by the Polynesian setting of the film and culture.

Watch now

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The first film in what would become the blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, The Curse of the Black Pearl offered the public their first introduction to Johnny Depp as the pirate Jack Sparrow – an iconic performance that not only led to multiple follow-up films, but also the entire pirate film genre back in the spotlight. Given that the 2003 film was based on a classic ride in the Disney theme park, that is no easy task. The huge success of the franchise after this first film changed it in Hollywood for almost a decade. Depp is accompanied by Keira Knightley, Orlando Bloom and Geoffrey Rush in the dark fantasy film, which also has the status of the first PG-13 film released by Walt Disney Pictures.

Watch now

The Muppet movie

The very first theatrical film with the beloved creations of Jim Henson, The Muppets, this 1979 musical adventure lets Kermit leave the frog in the swamp on a cross-country trip to Hollywood. Along the way he meets Miss Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo and the rest of his Muppets friends, who share his ambitions in show business and accompany him on his wild road trip. Packed with hilarious cameos and with Henson's brilliant talent for combining elements for children and adults, The Muppet Movie is one of the largest Muppets projects ever made and has inspired multiple follow-up films, spin-offs and countless other projects over the years.

Watch now

The nightmare Before Christmas

Some consider it a Halloween movie, while others classify it as a Christmas movie, but one thing all fans agree on is that Tim Burton & # 39; s strange, beautiful 1993 stop-motion movie is a masterpiece of music, animation and storytelling. The film tells the story of Jack Skellington, the king of a colorful village where Halloween is every day, and his discovery of a Christmas-themed village that fascinates him and offers him an escape from his daily, scary routine. His attempts to understand the vacation take a disastrous turn when he is forced to fill in for Santa Claus when his actions endanger both vacations. The film has concluded its critical and commercial success by becoming the first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Visual Effects category.

Watch now

The Sandlot

You kill me, Smalls! David Mickey Evans wrote, directed and told this heart-warming film about a young boy in 1962 who moves to a new city in San Fernando Valley, California and becomes friends with a group of local children playing baseball in a sandbox near his house. The coming-of-age story describes his struggle to fit in, his tense relationship with his stepfather and the close friendship he develops with the neighborhood children while experiencing all kinds of adolescent adventures – and finally, how all those moments give shape to the rest of his life. Infinitely quotable and full of memorable scenes, The Sandlot is a small film with a lot of heart.

Watch now

Star Wars (all)

It may seem like cheating to merge all Star Wars movies, but one of the most iconic scifi movies of all time is exactly that: a long story told in one amazing chapter after the other. Whatever viewing order you choose for the Star Wars movies, they are best perceived as the generation-wide story that has become the franchise rather than a series of isolated movies (although everyone has an opinion about the best Star Wars movies). From the glory days of the Jedi Order in The Phantom Menace to the post-Jedi environment of The Force Awakens, there is much to follow in the timeline of the Star Wars universe, and there is a very good reason why the series is generally considered one is considered of the greatest cinematic franchises of all time.

Watch now

Toy story

The film that made Pixar a household name and one of the giants of the animation film world, plays Toy Story from 1995 in a world where toys come to life when people don't pay attention to it. The ridiculously controversial cast for the film includes Tom Hanks as Woody, a cowboy doll who begins to feel his status as the favorite toy of Andy Davis threatened when the boy gets a new, flashy action figure called Buzz Lightyear (narrated by Tim Allen). Stupid hairstyles follow of course, but the film really succeeds in its thoughtful exploration of adolescence, friendship, acceptance and everything that we leave behind as we get older. Toy Story was considered to be one of the best animation films ever made and was nominated for three Academy Awards, three sequays produced and was included in the National Film Registry in its first year of participation.

Watch now

TRON

The visual effects do not hold out exactly today, but when TRON entered the cinema in 1982, there was nothing that even looked remotely. The story of a software programmer being transported in the mainframe of a huge computer and having to find his way out of the digital world in which he lives, TRON has asked writer and director Steven Lisberger to create a whole new type of studio dedicated to combining computer animation and live action acting in a single function – something that was so unusual at the time that even the Motion Picture Academy of America wasn't sure how the film was to be classified initially. Jeff Bridges and Bruce Boxleitner played a leading role in the film, which later became a cult hit and inspired a huge franchise of video games, comic books and animated spin-offs, as well as a 2010 live action sequel.

Watch now

Who frames Roger Rabbit

Robert Zemeckis directed this film set from 1988 in a 1947 version of Hollywood in which people live together with animated characters. Bob Hoskins plays a private investigator investigating the murder of a prominent businessman, but discovers that he is working with Roger Rabbit, the crazy cartoon star who has also become the prime suspect in the businessman's death. Credited with renewed interest in the golden age of animation and the Disney renaissance as a film studio, Who Framed Roger Rabbit eventually won three Academy Awards for his unique mix of classic cartoons and crime noir.

Watch now

Willow

Ron Howard directed this fantasy film from 1988, based on a story written by George Lucas, and the end result was a film like no other in the genre. Willow follows a reluctant farmer, played by Warwick Davis, who embarks on a magical adventure when he finds an orphan baby. His efforts to bring the baby back put him at the center of a struggle for the fate of the world, with a group of colorful characters – including a charismatic mercenary played by Val Kilmer – who accompanied him on his quest. Willow received the two Academy Award nominations, impressive visual effects produced by Industrial Light and Magic and a memorable story that once again aroused interest in the high fantasy genre.

Watch now

Recommendations from the editors