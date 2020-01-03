The best looks of the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards 2020

Loading...

January 3, 2020 | 10:02 am

Celebrities such as Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez and Salma Hayek headed west this week for the Palm Springs International Film Festival 2020 Awards. Here, see the glamorous dresses and elegant outfits everyone used on the red carpet.

Laura Dern in Erdem

Jennifer Lopez in Richard Quinn

Greta Gerwig in Gucci

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Cynthia Erivo in Schiaparelli

Charlize Theron in Dior

Renée Zellweger in Jason Wu

Beverly johnson

Antonio Banderas

Bryan Stevenson and Jamie Foxx

