The best laptop brands from 2019

With so many different types of laptops out there, one of the first steps to limit your choices is to select a few brands that you like. To do that, however, it helps to know which are the best laptop brands. The brands that offer quality, reliability and reliable hardware under the hood without having to pay a ridiculous premium.

Looking back on our extensive catalog of laptop reviews, we have compiled a list of the best laptop brands out there, with all factors in consideration. Dell is at the top of the list, but HP is on the heels with a large number of great laptops.

Greg Mombert / Digital Trends

Dell's work, particularly in the field of ultrabooks, has delivered an incredible new generation of ultra-portable laptops that work great, have powerful specifications, and don't give up the ghost without a fight. If you need a PC for work or school and want it to last as long as possible, Dell machines are an excellent choice. And Dell has perhaps one of the best business laptops in its Latitude 7400 2-in-1, which offers a solid design and a battery life of several days.

This is especially true for the latest XPS models, which do everything to a high standard. They have the latest screen resolutions, connections, software and innovative materials. There is a reason that the XPS 13 is surprisingly good for compact laptops. The newer versions even have the webcam back on the top edge, like a more traditional laptop, and can be configured with up to a six-core Intel 1oth-gen Comet Lake processor.

And Dell is not standing still. It was one of the first to introduce Intel & # 39; s forthcoming Ice Lake 10th generation CPU & # 39; s, which offers even better performance and battery life. The XPS 13 2-in-1 renewal was the first introduction from Dell and also improved the screen ratio of the usual 16: 9 to 16:10 for better productivity.

The range of laptops from Dell looks great, offers decent internal hardware and has a lot of style. They are made with premium materials, have a solid battery life and are light and portable. Some of Dell & # 39; s budget or business-oriented laptops are still bland, but in the XPS line it is hit after hit.

Apple

If there is something that almost everyone agrees with, it is that Apple laptops are very reliable and predictable. When you buy a MacBook, you know what to expect. You get a fantastic screen, a solid battery life and a nice chassis with thin edges. They are usually slightly more expensive than their Windows counterparts and sometimes the hardware is not always as good, but when it comes to style, ease of use and reliability, Apple laptops are top.

Apple has also updated the MacBook line with faster CPU & # 39; s in the Pro family, along with an added Touch Bar for all MacBook Pro & # 39; s. All without increasing prices. Later in 2019 we expect even more significant updates, including a new keyboard that should solve reliability issues with current butterfly models. In addition, there is a new MacBook Pro 16-inch model that we have reviewed and considered the best Mac in years.

The MacBook Pro line is easily the best, but that doesn't mean that standard MacBooks aren't worth considering. Apple recently renewed the MacBook Air line-up and introduced a new device that is configured with the 8th generation 1.6 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Y-series processor. We really liked the new MacBook Air because of the nice thin and light design, the excellent build quality, the improved keyboard and trackpad and the loud, clear speakers.

PK

Then Baker / Digital Trends

HP may not always have had the best laptop reputation, but the latest HP laptops have taken over some design cues from their contemporaries and have really raised the bar. The current range of notebooks is fast, powerful and easier for consumers to use for their personal projects. They are also very beautiful, with the new gem-cut design that adorns the Specter line and a sleek, modern look to the latest Envy 13. And despite this, HP has built a reputation for reliable laptops with highly competent customer service.

Nowadays HP regularly competes with some of the best laptop manufacturers in the world. The Specter x360 stole the show against the Surface Laptop in our head and even gave the Surface Book 2 a run for its money. There are even AMOLED versions of the Specter x360 15 and a brand new Specter x360 13 that offer incredibly clear and vibrant screens that will delight both creative types and Netflix bingers. The new Specter x360 13 even solves its major bezel problem and cuts the smallest figure for a 13.3-inch 2-in-1.

Thanks to the customer support options, HP is in the top five of all manufacturers. With options for up to three years of extended warranty, you can also offer yourself serious protection for your new laptop.

The HP laptops may not always steal the show, but the hardware line-up is stronger than ever before and is worth considering if you want an alternative to some of the offers above.

Microsoft

Bill Roberson / Digital Trends

Ten years ago, no one thought Microsoft would be one of the best laptop brands in the world, but today it has a well-deserved place on this list. After a few iterations of Surface tablets with some reliability issues, Microsoft now claims 99 percent reliability on its new Surface devices and offers hardware that often leads the way in its own way.

The Surface Book 2 has one of the best battery life we've ever seen in a laptop, convertible or not, and the new Surface Pro 7 from Microsoft is currently our favorite 2-in-1. Even more mid-range devices such as the Surface Laptop 3 (now with a 15-inch version) and a budget tablet such as the Surface Go help Microsoft to strengthen as one of the best laptop brands of the moment. It offers a standard one-year warranty on Surface products when new owners run into trouble, with 90 days of free technical support.

Not all Surface devices are fantastic and we certainly have our favorites, but that is no different from the other listings on this list, which makes us more than a little enthusiastic about what Microsoft has in store for the next round of innovations. The laptops are not the most repairable, with iFixit describing one device as an "adhesive-filled monstrosity," but Microsoft seems to be improving its reliability and support as it becomes one of the better laptop brands today.

Asus

Then Baker / Digital Trends

Asus laptops may not often come first in our best-of-list, but they usually require a medal placement because of their fantastic all-round capabilities. The current batch of its laptops includes thin and light Zenbooks, affordable Chromebooks, as well as powerful gaming machines such as the ROG Zephyrus S (GX701). And as much as everyone else, Asus leads the movement to small bezels that put as much laptop as possible in the smallest chassis.

The ASUS Zenbook 13 has one of the most attractive and different designs we've seen, an excellent 1080p screen and a long battery life. The Asus ZenBook S13 UX392 is also a stunner and has a screen-to-body ratio of 97 percent thanks to the edges of just 2.5 millimeters. Other excellent choices from ASUS are the Asus Zenbook 15 UX534FN and the Zenbook 14 UX433FN, both with thin edges and a small and light chassis, along with a lot of performance.

Consider Asus de David for the Goliaths of Dell, HP and Apple. It makes great laptops at attractive prices, and the company even throws in a year against accidents and spills for free.

