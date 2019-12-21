The best iPhone 11 screen protectors

Loading...

The iPhone 11 is slim and stunning and comes in a beautiful range of colors. And that's why many people hate hiding all that natural beauty in a protective cover, despite the countless stylish ones available. No matter how beautiful a case looks, it almost never looks so good or treated as natural as the real thing. Screen protectors are a different story. With a screen protector you get the best of both worlds: you can use your device comfortably and still protect that gigantic glass plate on the front. Some screens have a dual purpose not only to protect the glass, but also your privacy and security with different coatings that repel prying eyes.

Screen protectors are an excellent first line of defense, even if you plan to eventually buy a case. Many are designed to work perfectly with different case brands. If your new iPhone is already in use when you decide to buy a screen protector, don't worry. Be sure to clean your screen to a high dust-free shine before applying the cover. Both the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 have the same screen dimensions – 5.94 inches by 2.98 inches – so a screen protector works for both.

Caseology Tempered glass screen protector

The Caseology screen protector offers edge-to-edge protection of clear tempered glass with an oleophobic coating to prevent fingerprints and stains, while at the same time giving your phone screen a completely natural feel. It is supplied in a two-pack that allows for quick and easy application and removal. It is designed to fit securely on your smartphone screen without bubbles, so you can take text messages, take photos, and perform routine tasks without worrying about damaging your screen.

FlexGear Privacy Screen Protector for iPhone 11

If you are looking for a safe way to view your iPhone in public, view the FlexGear privacy screen. The Aura Shield tempered glass does not make the screen darker, so it is not necessary to adjust the brightness of the screen. It also supports 3D touch despite its anti-fingerprint layer and scores 9H on the hardness scale for unbreakable protection. The rounded design of the iPhone screen means that the protector does not cover the entire screen, but most of where important content is located.

Spigen Tempered glass screen protector

Spigen is a well-known name in protective clothing for mobile devices, so you can be confident that this new iPhone 11 / XR screen protector works. Made from durable tempered glass with a hardness of 9H, with an oleophobic coating for fingerprint resistance, this two-pack has an easy-to-use, automatically aligning installation kit for a stress-free application. And if you ever want to get a cover, it is compatible with its own and with many other cover brands.

amFilm iPhone 11 screen protector

The thin 0.33 mm screen of the AmFilm is designed to maximize both the sensitivity and protection for your iPhone 11. It offers 99.9% transparency for a natural viewing experience and promises full compatibility with touchscreen functionality. It is very durable and scratch resistant, with a surface hardness of 9H and it is covered with an oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints. The package consists of two glass screen protectors, an installation drawer, wet wipes and stickers for removing dust.

Ishre Screen Protector

The Ishre screen protector is easy to install and reinforced with a hardness of 9H to effectively protect your phone against wear and scratches by keys, coins and other hard items in your pocket. It expels air bubbles itself while it is automatically connected to your screen. Coated with hydrophobic and oleophobic clear layers, the glass protector also protects against oil from fingerprints.

Unbreakable screen protector

The Unbreakcable is a tempered glass protector that protects your iPhone 11 against wear and scratches that can occur naturally with ordinary items in your pocket or bag. The cover is installed without cracks or bubbles and has the 9H pencil test rating. It supports 3D touch for optimum accuracy and has an oleophobic coating, so you can erase fingerprints for a clear image. It supports Face ID with the full screen protector. It has a 2.5D curved edge cutout, which means that it is not as wide as the device screen. This specific design guarantees sufficient protection for the entire active area of ​​the iPhone screen. The curved edge design also makes it possible for almost all cases to fit your iPhone. The package includes an installation kit, including a screen alignment frame, wet and dry cloths, and dust removal stickers.

Moshi IonGlass privacy glass screen protector

Although it is a bit on the expensive side, Moshi offers an extra dose of privacy, along with its atomically reinforced screen protector, because it not only protects the glass from scratches and breaks, but also protects the content on the screen from hiding eyes. A private viewing angle of 50 degrees prevents snoops from seeing what's on your screen. Up to 40% thinner than generic glass screen protectors, the Moshi has an oleophobic coating for easy fingerprint wiping. This privacy screen protector is ideal for anyone who uses the iPhone on the street, but also for travelers and professionals who need to view sensitive information. Unlike typical screen protectors cut from flat sheets, the IonGlass is shaped to fit perfectly on the screen of your phone to provide edge-to-edge coverage.

Belkin anti-glare screen protector for iPhone 11

The ultra-thin anti-glare screen protector from Belkin offers maximum protection and visibility. It cuts hard reflections from sunlight and artificial lighting to make viewing your screen comfortable even in bright light. The thinness of the protector makes it light and retains the sensitivity of the touchscreen. It not only prevents visual damage to make your iPhone look like new, but it also retains the functionality of the touchscreen, has a hardness of 3H and an anti-scratch coating.

iCarez matte screen protector

This hard-coated scratch-resistant screen protector comes in a package of three. It has a hardness of 3H-4H and is easy to install and remove without bubbles or residues. It is made of high-definition transparent film with an antibacterial coating for maximum resolution on the Retina display of the iPhone. It retains touch sensitivity and has cut-outs at the front to not disturb the sensors.

Torras iPhone 11 Screen Protector

The Torras is an exceptionally thin layer of 0.25 mm that ensures a completely natural display and operation of the iPhone, including 3D Touch. It comes in a two-pack and has a simple installation with call-free performance. The hardness of 9H and the fully covered iPhone 11 tempered glass protect your iPhone 11 from scratches and drops.

Tethys Glass Screen Protector

The tempered glass screen protector from Tethys offers your iPhone edge-to-edge protection against scratches, bumps and drops. It has a clear, transparent screen with a screen hardness of 9H, for maximum coverage with sensor protection on the front. It fits in most cases except those with extremely raised edges such as battery holders. It is touchscreen accessible and gives full access to all buttons, functions and face recognition. It is supplied in a three-pack with guide frame, wet / dry wipes, user manual, dust removal / guide stickers.

Leadstar Privacy screen protector

If you want to protect your privacy against prying eyes, this screen protector is for you. The high-definition, high-end material offers a private display of your screen and provides Face ID recognition. It is compatible with most cases on the market and is easy to install without bubbles. It comes in a two-pack.

