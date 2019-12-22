The best Garmin watches from 2019

Loading...

If you are looking for a new smartwatch, the first one that you will probably remember is the Apple Watch, generally regarded as the best available smartwatch. Why look further? Well, for reasons that include both functionality and price, many people are looking for alternatives to Apple & # 39; s popular wearable. A worthy contender is Garmin's sport-oriented smart watches, popular with various athletes – runners, cyclists, triathlon competitors and other outdoor sports enthusiasts – for their accuracy, precision and durability.

Navigation is a strong suit for Garmin watches and the company has a good reputation for a long life: its watches are resistant to wear and the company continues to upgrade them long after their release date. Digital Trends has closely monitored and collected a number of Garmin watches in this list to give you a better idea of ​​what your lifestyle might serve.

Garmin Fenix ​​6s Pro

The Garmin Fenix ​​6s Pro has a robust but relatively small design with an always-on 1.2-inch display that is easy to read, even in bright sunlight. It features improved estimated pulse heart rate and pulse oximetry for advanced sleep monitoring and acclimatization at high altitudes. Training functions include PacePro for degree-adjusted activity pace guidance and adjusted VO2 max (maximum speed of oxygen consumption) and training estimates. The watch facilitates navigation on any terrain with pre-loaded topographic maps, ski maps for thousands of ski locations worldwide, multiple global navigation satellite systems, including GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, and built-in sensors for three-axis compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter. It also conveniently supports contactless payments from Garmin Pay, music storage with support for streaming services, notifications and more. The battery lasts up to nine days in smartwatch mode and up to 34 days in battery-saving watch mode.

Garmin Instinct

The Garmin Instinct is for the hardcore of whatever activity you are. This rugged GPS watch – conforming to the US military standard 810G for thermal, shock and water resistance up to 100 meters is built for harsh conditions. It features a three-axis compass, a barometric altimeter, and multiple global navigation satellite systems such as GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo to follow your challenging path. You can also use this watch to track and train the estimated heart rate, activity and stress with pre-loaded activity profiles. In combination with a compatible smartphone, you can connect to notifications and automatic data uploads to the Garmin Connect fitness community. A TracBack function helps you navigate your route so that you do not get lost on the route. The Garmin Explore website and app help you plan your activities in advance. The battery lasts up to 14 days in smartwatch mode and up to 40 hours in UltraTrac battery saving mode.

Garmin Forerunner 945

If you are a runner or training for a triathlon, the Garmin Forerunner 945 with its always active 1.2-inch 240 x 240-pixel display is your ultimate companion. As a multi-sport watch, it supports around 30 indoor and outdoor sports, including running, swimming, strength training and skiing. The watch monitors your performance, including Vo2 Max and training status, altitude and heat acclimatization, focus on training load, recovery time and aerobic and anaerobic training. You can use Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer to download songs or playlists to your watch. It includes Garmin Pay contactless payment for supported cards to pay for items with your watch, so you won't be burdened by putting a wallet in your pocket. If you are the type that loses sight of your location, no worries. Built-in full-color cards ensure that you never get lost. Safety and tracking functions include incident detection for some activities, which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts via your paired smartphone. The battery lasts up to two weeks in smartwatch mode and up to 60 hours in UltraTrac mode.

Garmin Forerunner 45s

The Garmin Forerunner 45s is a small, entry-level running watch that estimates your heart rate and uses GPS to track your pace, distance, intervals, speed, cadence, and calories burned. It works with the free Garmin Coach training plans & # 39; s for more personalized coaching. Other features include notifications for incoming text messages and calls, automatic uploads to the Garmin Connect online community, and live tracking and music controls that play on your paired, compatible smartphone. Sports apps are available for running, cycling, indoor track, treadmill, elliptical, cardio and yoga. Safety and tracking functions include incident detection, which sends your real-time location to emergency contacts via your smartphone. The battery lasts up to seven days in smartwatch mode or 14 hours in GPS mode. It comes in two sizes – 39.5 mm and 42 mm.

Garmin Vívoactive 4

With the Garmin Vivoactive 4 you can follow your energy levels, pulse, breathing, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, heart rate and hydration from head to toe, inside and out. It contains 20 pre-loaded GPS and indoor sports apps, including yoga, running, and swimming. Animated workouts such as cardio, strength, yoga and pilates appear directly on your watch screen, so you can easily learn the right techniques. Download songs to your watch, including playlists from Spotify, Amazon Music or Deezer and connect to headphones (sold separately) to listen without your phone. You can choose from thousands of free watch faces, apps and widgets from the Connect IQ store. Security and tracking functions include incident detection and assistance in combination with a compatible device that sends your current location to friends or family. The battery life lasts up to 8 days in smartwatch mode and up to 6 hours in GPS and music mode. The Vívoactive 4 is available in two sizes – 40 mm and 45 mm.

