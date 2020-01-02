The best flavored whiskeys for winter 2019

Loading...

There are definitely more types than diamonds in the world of flavored whiskeys. That's because whiskey alone is pretty good. In general, adding flavors won't really improve the experience. If anything, you'll get a sugary, candied version of the whiskeys that you know and love. Who needs these BS in 2020?

That being said, there are a lot of missteps in the world of whiskey taste, but there are actually a few that are worth trying. Taylor Scoma, manager of Stacked in Portland, Oregon, says, "Finding a great flavored whiskey can be difficult."

With so many hyped and sugar-coated participants in the field, we decided that one or two expert opinions were appropriate. That's why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us about their flavored whiskeys for sipping and mixing.

Jack Daniels Tennessee Honey

Cole Newton, bartender and owner at Twelve Mile Limit in New Orleans

I don't think there is a better flavored whiskey than Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey. It is buttery, rich and unexpectedly larger than the sum of its parts. I have a regular who drinks it 1: 1 with rye whiskey to get some kind of all-American rusty nail variation, but it's good enough to enjoy alone or pour over pancakes.

Crown Royal Salted Caramel

Jay Oakley, bartender at the B&O Brasserie in Baltimore

I've always been a fireball guy. Fall and spices are my thing, so a cinnamon whiskey is for me. Recently I have been very concerned with salted caramel whiskey from Crown Royal.

Rebel Yell Ginger

Lauren Mathews, senior bartender at Urbana in Washington, DC

I like Rebel Yells Ginger Whiskey. One of my favorite bourbon mixers is ginger ale, and Rebel Yell takes this bite of ginger a bit. It is ideal for cold weather or for colds.

Jack Daniels Tennessee Apple

Erick Arce Martín, bartender in the Bosque Bar at the Tabacón Thermal Resort & Spa in Costa Rica

I like Jack Daniels Honey, a mixture of Jack Daniels and honey schnapps because it has a nice sweetness and smooth finish and is useful for preparing complex cocktails or just a refreshing highball. For the same reason, I also like Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple.

Wild Turkey American Honey

Slayde Martin, manager of the bar at Pescado in Rosemary Beach, Florida

Wild turkey American honey, no comparison. Real honey, real bourbon, real flavors. Realistically, I never chose flavored whiskey, but I had it all and American Honey is a clear winner for me.

Drambuie

Jim Wrigley, beverage manager at Kimpton Seafire in the Cayman Islands

Although I love the creativity and variety of new innovative products that are on the market every year, in this case I am a traditionalist. Drambuie has adorned the liquor cabinet of people around the world since the late 19th century – although they claim that the recipe for scotch whiskey, spices, herbs and heather honey was enough in 1745.

Hochstadt's slow & low rock and rye

Benjamin Rouse, chief bartender at Henley in Nashville

This is a mistake for me and neither is Fireball. The first would be Hochstadter & # 39; s Slow & Low Rock and Rye. This rock and rye is perfect for the all-round nip. The second is Old Dominick Hot Toddy. It is similar in taste profile, but has more of a spicy lemon-citrus fruit.

Bull Run Pinot Noir Finished Whiskey

Taylor Scoma, manager of Stacked in Portland, Oregon

The Bull Run Distillery Pinot Noir Finished American Whiskey is my absolute favorite. My love of drinking a whiskey that ends up like a red wine is by far the best thing about me. There is no alcohol that I like more than whiskey and red wine. When I tried this wine-flavored whiskey, I knew I wasn't alone.

Virginia Highland Whiskey Distillation Port Tons

Will Witherow, beverage director at Live Oak in Alexandria, Virginia

I enjoy Virginia Distillery Company's Virginia Highland Whiskey in Port Cask. At Live Oak, I recommend this to anyone ordering a chocolate dessert. We also match dark chocolate pieces on our menu.

Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire

Jose Medina Camacho, senior bartender at Automatic Seafood & Oysters in Birmingham, Alabama

When I drink (or mix with) a flavored whiskey, it's Jack Daniels Tennessee Fire. Drink it straight, on the rocks or in a hot vortex. Perfect for everyone.

Ichiros Malt Wine Wood Reserve

Bryan Mayer from Azabu in Miami

My favorite whiskey is Ichiros malt (aged in wooden wine barrels). That's because it's super smooth, balanced, and has some earthy notes. All around a great whiskey with a subtle taste.

Author's tip: Knob Creek Smoked Maple

Knob Creek is already one of my favorite mix sweets. However, if you add the subtle sweet, smoky taste of this offering, you really get something great. It is the perfect flavored whiskey for an old fashioned or Manhattan amp.

