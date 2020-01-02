The best Everlane long sleeve dresses to wear now

Loading...

It took me long enough to realize that long-sleeved dresses can be worn for three consecutive seasons. You get the blanket at the top with the breeze at the bottom and they look damn good with a pair of ankle boots and tights. Long sleeve dresses are available in so many different styles that you can wear one every day of the week without repeating them. If you wanted to add one (or more) to your wardrobe, we have rounded up a few high-level options.

Vintage floral V-neck basic maxi dress

Add some spring to your step with this floral option. It is available in four different color patterns and has a fitted waist and buttoned design. Wear it with a pair of sandals for a day or heels for an evening.

Cashmere turtleneck dress

One of my friends has this dress and every time she wears it, I can't help but tell her how much I love her. Its relaxed fit sets it apart from other sweater dresses and Donegal cashmere adds visual interest. It is soft and stretchy and only begs to be paired with sneakers or boots and a denim jacket.

Amoretu women's summer tunic dress

This Amazon-only option comes in many different colors and has a deep V-neck, with sleeves and a tiered skirt. It is made to be loose and give you the freedom to move. Wear it with boots in the fall or sandals in the summer, as this is as versatile a dress as possible.

Midi dress with long sleeves and floral print for women

Succumb to the full floral. This knitted midi dress has been designed to be worn with a pair of white sneakers and thick sunglasses. The skirt is multi-layered and fluid so that you are comfortable all day long and the cuffs are brought together to keep them in place.

Rekucci Women's Fit and Flare Double Breasted Dress

This stretchy and comfortable dress has a hidden control panel at the waist to slim down and the gathered belly also provides definition. You really can't argue with a 4.3 star rating from over 1,600 reviews.

Daily Ritual Plus Size – V-neck long sleeve jersey dress

A versatile option for anyone, this plus size dress has a slightly dropped hem for coverage and is available in six different colors. The smooth jersey material is easy to wear (it's essentially a long T-shirt) and the V-neck makes it flattering for just about everyone.

