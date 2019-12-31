Loading...

When it comes to email on your Mac, the Mail app from Apple is usable. There is nothing wrong with that, but it is not particularly inspiring. If you want to change the default email app and want a little extra, we've collected the best alternatives that all excel in different things.

Whether you are looking for one that cleans up your inbox, integrates perfectly with your existing workflow or securely monitors your emails, there are plenty of great options here for you. Let's get started with finding the best email apps for Mac.

The best Mac email app: Spark

Spark is so well equipped that it is difficult to fit all functions in this summary. It automatically sorts your e-mail so that you can see the important things first; you can discuss emails on the fly with colleagues; it can schedule emails to be sent later, or send you a reminder to follow them up; and so much more. It really is the complete package.

Spark combines all that with a clean, modern and (crucial) clutter-free interface that is super easy to circumvent. And if that isn't enough to convince you, Apple has awarded it the "Best of the App Store" award, recognizing it as one of the best apps you can get. Oh, and it's also free for small teams and personal use.

The best Mac e-mail app for an organized inbox: Edison Mail

Some email apps easily move spam messages and newsletters to a separate folder. Of course, you don't see them in your inbox, but they are still there and are hiding things. Edison Mail, on the other hand, lets you regain control thanks to the simple unsubscribe button, which prevents those annoying emails from ever reaching you. Not only that, but it can also delete all previous emails from that sender.

It also has a handy in-app assistant that automatically categorizes your email into sections such as Travel, Entertainment, Packages, and more. Never search in a tightly packed inbox again – with these categories it should be easier than ever to find what you're looking for.

The best Mac email app for productivity: Outlook

It should come as no surprise that Outlook takes the crown on productivity. The steadfast email app from Microsoft has long been a favorite with business-oriented users who need powerful teamwork tools, and the Mac version is no different. You can tag colleagues in messages, eliminate distractions with the Focused Inbox and create collaboration groups for your teams.

It requires an Office 365 subscription, but that means it can integrate all other Microsoft Office apps to help you get your work done. It is also a good Mac citizen, with support for the dark mode and the Touch Bar, which works well with the other Office apps from Microsoft.

The best Mac email app for security: Canary Mail

We all use e-mail for important things, and there are many messages with sensitive information that we would not want to get into the wrong hands. Canary Mail makes this the focus of its approach to your e-mail, standard in end-to-end encryption.

You can choose to stick to automatic app coding or use PGP if you prefer to do things manually. The app has all the features you want in an email app – a targeted inbox, smart filters, natural language search and more – with the extra protection that security-conscious users will look for.

The best Mac email app for integration: Newton

If email is a big part of your life, you will find that your email app is not just a stand-alone tool, it's the hub of your digital life. To manage it efficiently and effectively, you must integrate it well with other apps – and that is exactly what Newton does.

It works with cloud storage apps such as Google Drive, Dropbox and iCloud; productivity apps including Todoist, OmniFocus and Things; teamwork apps such as Trello, Slack, Asana and Salesforce; and much more. If you are looking for the perfect email app to include in your current workflow, try Newton.

