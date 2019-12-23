The best eggnog recipe

Loading...

This story was written for Christmas 2016 and, with some changes, was republished today.

It's this time of year again when people prepare the most controversial of all seasonal arrivals: eggnog. When it comes to this yolky, spicy, velvety drink, there isn't much middle ground. Some people are horrified by wealth, while others (including myself) cannot get enough of it.

There is an old saying about eggnog: if you only tried the variant bought in the store, you have never really eaten it. We tend to agree. Commercial eggnog must contain no less than one percent egg, and its manufacturers often add sugar to the utmost to create flavor.

On this vacation, we want you to give the nog another shot by doing something in reality or simply participating.

WHAT IS EGGNOGG?

Shutterstock

Eggnog goes back centuries. The English used to mix milk, eggs, spices and ale in a hot drink and used it as medicine, colloquially called Posset. Over time, this invention began to vary as Europeans spread into the new world. Eggnog, as we know it today, was more or less invented in the American colonies, where access to chickens, cows, and rum brought together the three main ingredients.

Eggnog was the hallmark of the Christmas season when the American Revolution was going around. The well-known Bacchanian Italian George Washington had a container with the stuff on hand during the holidays. His recipe comes pretty close to what you'd expect today.

One liter of cream, one liter of milk, a dozen tablespoons of sugar, half a liter of brandy, half a liter of rye whiskey, half a liter of Jamaican rum, a quarter liter of sherry – first mix the liqueur and then separate (a dozen) egg yolks and White eggs, add sugar to beaten egg yolk, mix well. Add milk and cream, slowly beating. Beat egg whites until stiff and slowly fold in. Let it rest in a cool place for a few days. Taste often.

As is evident from the recipe, eggnog was an extremely popular drink in early American history, so the darkening, drunken culture arose around the drink's soak-up – proof that even our ancestors need to be hammered to survive the holidays , “In Baltimore in the 19th century, it was the custom for young men to go from house to house on New Year's Day and toast their hosts with eggnog on the way. The challenge: to finish the laps that are still standing. "

In the 1820s at the West Point Academy, the eggnog riot broke out as the higher-ups tried to ban alcohol from the usual egg liqueur preparations for the year. Two of the rioters were the future President of the Confederate States, Jefferson Davis, and the General Confederate, Robert E. Lee. Eggnog was such an important part of the holiday season for Americans that people were ready to argue about it – let that take effect for a moment.

As time went on and America industrialized, it also became eggnog. As with too many of our foods, the FDA allowed eggnog to be adulterated for cheap and quick propagation and distribution. This led to a flood of inferior products that filled the market with "modified milk ingredients, glucose fructose, water, carrageenan, guar gum, natural and artificial flavors, spices, monoglycerides and colorants".

So we really can't blame you if you tried commercial eggnog and didn't particularly like it. We reply that the original is a really direct and blissful recipe that warms the cockles of your soul.

STOCK PURCHASED AGAINST. SELF-MADE

Shutterstock

Eggnog bought in the store can be good. Local dairies have recently launched more and more of their own Nog products. The best tip we can recommend is to find a local dairy and support local agriculture by buying your eggnog fresh. If you're in a city, look for a glass bottle in your grocery store. Most of the time, this version is more or less straightforward. But don't forget to read the ingredient list.

Eggnog only has to contain milk or cream, egg yolk, spices and sugar.

If you want to make something at home and are concerned about eating raw eggs, buying advertising is probably your best bet. With proper storage and careful handling, eating raw eggs is absolutely safe and tasty.

Nowadays, the production of egg liqueur is not particularly labor intensive. If you take the cocktail route, you can sip a whip in a few minutes with or without alcohol.

Zach's recipe for Classic Eggnog

What I do is fairly straightforward and anyone can learn with a little patience (and delicious practice). I slightly adjusted the ingredients to add a little more complexity (which suits my taste buds) by adding regular sugar with hazelnut syrup. Otherwise, it's the classic recipe.

You'll need a cocktail shaker (preferably not a Boston shaker), a bar spoon, a chilled, old-fashioned mug, and frozen ice. Combine the following in the shaker.

A bar spoon of hazelnut syrup

A large egg yolk (preferably organic and very fresh)

A good pinch of freshly ground allspice and cinnamon

Three good cranks from the nutmeg mill

2 ounces of good dark rum (I use Havana Club Añejo Especial)

4 ounces of cream

Add six large ice cubes, put them on the shaker and shake vigorously for 30 seconds. It is crucial that you give everything you have. You need the cream, alcohol and egg to fully emulsify.

Put the eggnog in your pre-chilled, old-fashioned mug and garnish it with one or two cranks from the nutmeg grinder. That's it.

Zach Johnston

If you want to make a virgin version of it, just replace the rum with two more ounces of cream. I do that for my children and they love it.

You can also add rye, bourbon, brandy or even sherry to the rum. The classic Waldorf Astoria version requires yellow-brown port and bourbon, but this is more of an acquired taste and requires a very gentle shake so that the port does not overwhelm the cream and egg yolk emulsion. Our advice is to play around with the recipe and make it your own. Good luck!

