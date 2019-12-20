The best deals for Android holiday apps and freebies

Loading...

After seeing a collection of iOS and Mac deals yesterday, we now follow a huge list of vacation deals for Android apps. Along with numerous notable freebies such as Hitman Sniper, Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, DayGram and more, some of the best Android games out there are seeing noticeable price drops for the holidays. Go to everything up close below.

Although it is not rare to see Android games and apps on sale, we do not often see that we see so much of this caliber in one place. Keep in mind that some titles, such as Zenge for example, will only be for sale in the coming hours (or until tonight), so jump in now while it is still possible. This is a great opportunity to score some great deals and freebies to keep you busy during the holidays, whether you're traveling or just busy until dinner is ready.

Holiday Android Game Deals:

Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $ 1)

Zenge: FREE (Reg. $ 1)

Defense Zone 3 Ultra HD: FREE (Reg. $ 3)

Ninja Knight: FREE (Reg. $ 2)

Infinity Dungeon 2: FREE (Reg. $ 1)

Evertale: FREE (Reg. $ 1)

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3: FREE (Reg. $ 6)

Neo monsters: FREE (Reg. $ 1)

Dandara: $ 3.50 (Reg. $ 6)

Kathy Rain: $ 3.50 (Reg. $ 5)

Whispers of a Machine: $ 3.50 (Reg. $ 5)

Age of Pirates RPG Elite: $ 1 (Reg. $ 3)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar: $ 6 (Reg. $ 10)

Galaxy Trucker: $ 3 (Reg. $ 5)

Istanbul: Digital Edition: $ 5 (Reg. $ 7)

Kensho: $ 1 (Reg. $ 4)

Spirit Roots: $ 2.50 (Reg. $ 4)

Star Traders: Limits: $ 3.50 (Reg. $ 5 +)

Templar Assault RPG Elite: $ 1 (Reg. $ 3)

Kingdom: New Lands: $ 6 (Reg. $ 10)

Bridge Constructor Portal: $ 2.50 (Reg. $ 5)

Medieval bridge builder: $ 1 (Reg. $ 2)

Dead Age: $ 1 (Reg. $ 3)

Door pickers: $ 1 (Reg. $ 4)

Downwell: $ 1 (Reg. $ 3)

Minit: $ 2 (Reg. $ 5)

Reigns: $ 1 (Reg. $ 3)

Reigns: Game of Thrones: $ 2 (Reg. $ 4)

Reigns: Her Majesty: $ 1 (Reg. $ 3)

Golf peaks: $ 2 (Reg. $ 4)

Android Holiday App Deals:

Car Cost Manager Pro: $ 2 (Reg. $ 7)

ProCam X: $ 2.50 (Reg. $ 5)

Mobile Doc Scanner + OCR: $ 1 (Reg. $ 5)

Mobile Observatory 3 Pro – Astronomy: $ 4.50 (Reg. $ 7.50)

All comments: $ 1.50 (Reg. $ 3)

BlackCam Pro: FREE (Reg. $ 1.50)

Sketch me! Pro: FREE (Reg. $ 1.50)

DayGram – Daily one line Diary: FREE (Reg. $ 1)

Gallery Plus: Video player FREE (Reg. $ 2)

In addition to the current deals for holiday Android apps, you can score Pixel 4 and Nest Hub for this free and the Skagen Falster 2 watch that is equipped with Google Wear OS. We also have the Moto Z4 Android smartphone from Motorola on $ 400 along with even more handsets from $ 180.

Hitman Sniper:

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman Sniper and play the best sniper shooting game on mobile.Strike with strategic shooting skills and fulfill your duty to orchestrate the perfect assassination.BATTLE ZOMBIES IN DEATH VALLEY: Call on non-stop shooting as a zombie hunter, in a real battle for your skills and speed of execution.

