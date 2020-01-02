The best compression socks for a healthier lifestyle

Loading...

You may have heard of compression socks, whether from your happy traveling friends or from fitness-obsessed colleagues, but you may not know what they actually do. Compression socks can help blood circulation, reduce swelling and reduce the risk of blood clots, regardless of activity. This means that those of us who work standing all day, those who are stuck behind a desk, or those who enjoy life in a recliner can wear compression socks to keep our bodies healthy. They are particularly suitable for long-haul flights to prevent blood clots from forming while your legs are inactive and to run long distances to prevent your legs from swelling. And while most compression socks are designed to fit in easily, you can also get some really good options that have as much personality as you do.

Physix Gear Sport compression socks

These durable compression socks provide comfort and support without being bulky. The points are strategically placed so that there is no risk of rubbing or tearing. The lycra fabric is stretchy and smooth to be easily worn on the plane or during your next hike. You can choose from a handful of different colors, from bright blue to black and white.

Bombas Women's Compression Socks

Did you know that Bombas makes compression socks? The brand behind some of the best selling socks on the market has designed a sock well designed for all of us. Made from specially spun yarn and extra long fiber cotton, the socks keep the Bombas honeycomb arch support system for even more reinforcement.

Charmking compression socks

You can't go wrong with a pair of compression socks as unique as you are. These striped socks are made of a blend of nylon, polyester and spandex for a soft but comfortable construction. This pack comes with three pairs, all in different colors (or even patterns if you want to branch out from the stripes).

Compression socks Sooverki 3/5 pairs

If you're not on a long-haul flight or marathon training, opt for a compression sock that wears like an ordinary sock. These ankle-high socks are designed to work with any type of shoe and any type of activity. Choose from black or white for a classic everyday look or opt for a bright and daring look with a set of pairs of neon colors.

Double couple compression socks

Now these compression socks have a certain personality. These images showcase some of the most famous works of art in the world. There is the Mona Lisa, the kiss, the cry and the starry night. Wear them with shorts while jogging and show how cultured you really are.

Dickies Men's Lightweight Comfortable Compression Socks

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and graduated compression, this pair of Dickies is your choice. They even have a reinforced toe cap for those who wear steel toe boots to work to keep your feet protected. The fully padded insole is not bad either when you spend the whole day standing.

