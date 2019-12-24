The best Christmas traditions from around the world for your party

Loading...

Hosting an unforgettable Christmas party requires a bit of planning, a great guest list, and something unique. This is the last element that makes your collection feel different and lively, and not generic at Hallmark level. If you hold a party that contains these notes, your crew will send you a text message in October.

While we can't drop by to plan your party or pick your guests, we can help you make them light up (or turn them into a nice little kicker if that's more your pace). As with almost everything related to these parts, our best ideas were drawn from our travels. From Russia to Mexico, we have put together six traditions that can be easily integrated into your Christmas and holiday plans.

The following traditions and customs make your celebration easier and more unforgettable. Try one of them to connect with the people you love in a rewarding and experience-oriented way. In the end, everyone should greet these Ubers or lifts with a full stomach, tipsy heads and a lot of holiday joy.

MULL SOME WINES – EUROPE

It's a bit surprising that mulled wine doesn't matter much in the US. yet. All over Europe you can find the stuff on every street corner, in every grocery store and in most houses. Svarene vino in Prague, mulled wine in Berlin and Vienna, gløgg in Scandinavia and vin brulé in the Italian Alps include everything that is heated to perfection with spices, citrus fruits and wine.

We recommend drinking a few liters of good local red wine, adding a quarter cup of sugar per bottle, throwing in star anise, cloves, raisins and cinnamon sticks, and simmering on the water for an hour, throwing the lowest temperature when you're done Some cranberries and citrus slices. It's an easy way to get everyone to mind as soon as they step into the door.

SERVE VODKA AND CHAMPAGNE – RUSSIA

Christmas is Russia is a journey through time. The celebration begins around New Year's Eve and continues until January 7th. While the Russians don't celebrate on the 24th and 25th, they're still spoiled for choice. One way is to keep the drinking options simple. Vodka and champagne are served, and in some cases, a bottle is given to you when you come to a Christmas party.

While we don't recommend giving Americans a bottle of vodka and a bottle of champagne to drink alone at your Christmas party, we do recommend keeping your drinks cart that simple. Take sodas and limes so you can prepare vodka sodas. And have lots of ice and keep the champagne cold. Maybe there are a party or two to play to keep drinking focused and well organized.

Skip the house party and go to the pub – Britain and Ireland

One of the big surprises to celebrate Christmas in the UK and Ireland is going to the pub on Christmas Eve. This endearing tradition takes all of the stress, costs, and tidying up of your own Christmas party into your joint. These are all winnings.

Admittedly, this will probably be much easier in a metropolis like New York, Chicago or Seattle, where more and more Christmas bars are appearing. Nevertheless, the bars are usually always open on Christmas Eve. If you have the right crew with the right attitude – or an Irish or English pub nearby – give this a try. At least you don't have to spend Christmas morning throwing away red cups and empty vodka bottles.

KEEP CHRISTMAS DINNER SIMPLE WITH SAUSAGE AND POTATO SALAD – GERMANY

When serving a large meal to your friends or family, keep things simple. The Germans have this strategy under control. While a more patrician Christmas dinner is a roast goose, a turkey, or a duck with braised red cabbage and potatoes, the common people eat sausages and potato salad, and that's damn it.

This isn't just a grocery hot dog package. Germans tend to flock to butchers and delicatessens to order sausage specialties from different regions and with different types of meat from farms and from the wild. The potato salad also varies – from mayo salads to vinegar salads to regional salads with herring or bacon in the mix. In the end, it's easy, inexpensive, and a big crowd puller, with the added benefit that you have almost no time to prepare, cook, and serve.

GET EVERYONE TOGETHER TO MAKE TAMALES – AMERICAS

There's a pretty good argument for, "Hey, you're in America, do American things!", Especially when it comes to food. Tamales are one of the best-known American foods in the Americas. The mixture of masa (corn and fat) and braised meat or fruit, all of which are steamed in a corn bowl, is devilishly simple and the perfect group activity for any Christmas party.

If you prepare a little, you can set up stations here to make your Tamale night a team effort. Everyone can help fill, fold and stack the tamales and then enjoy the fruits of their work. This is one of those activities that will take an hour while everyone sips mulled wine. Then, when the tamales steam for an hour, you can start with this vodka. Just when alcohol starts to take hold, the comfort food is ready.

SKIP THE COOKING OF A GREAT DISH ALTOGETHER AND ORDER KFC (no, really) – JAPAN

This tradition feels more Ricky Bobby than Japan. KFC has become such a tradition for Japanese at Christmas that there are often long queues in the fast food chain across the country. KFC even offers special Christmas dishes with a large bucket of roast chicken, lettuce and a whole cake. If you really want to give it your all, you can add an order with chicken strips.

See, we get that plugging in a fast food roast chicken joint is probably a little disappointment. But if you lean into kitsch it can be fun. In addition, it will be cheap, satisfactory, and easy to clean. Who doesn't love fried chicken? It is the perfect stimulant and that is exactly what Christmas dishes are all about – and it takes you home to your mulled wine and gifts without dishes.

