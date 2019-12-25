The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix Stream Now

Loading...

Last updated: December 25th

Christmas films are an integral part of the holidays. Whether it's the same movies you saw as a kid or just found something to bring your relatives together for 83 minutes, everyone has a different reason to love these movies. The bad news is that Netflix really lacks holiday mood these days, at least the mood we grew up with. Unless you grew up at Puppy Star Christmas.

But that doesn't mean that some worthwhile titles are not hiding out there. They're few and far between, but here are the best Christmas movies on Netflix.

See also: The best Christmas films out there

Universal

How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

Running time: 104 min | IMDb: 6.1 / 10

The Ron Howard adaptation of the Grinch narrative gets a bad name, but it was facing an almost impossible task: how to make a film from a short Dr. Seuss story? The solution was to pack them with as many Jim Carrey antics as possible. It didn't match some viewers, but for every Carrey fan in his prime, for Seuss / Christmas meta humor, and for unusually large explosions of tiny cars, this film is a must-have for Christmas. The film's title explains pretty much everything, but the film gives Cindy Lou, who is looking for the meaning of Christmas, a surprisingly emotional depth.

Sony Pictures release

Christmas with the sick (2004)

Running time: 99 min | IMDb: 5.4 / 10

Sure, Tim Allen has starred in better Christmas films, but it's so much fun watching him and Jaime Lee Curtis do Christmas decorations and ham dinners. The sick (played by Curtis and Allen) usually show up and appear at Christmas, but when their daughter calls college and says she isn't there, they skip the festivities – only to learn that they are theirs Changed mind. force them to hurry to get their decoration in time. An overwhelmed neighbor, played by Dan Akroyd, who constantly uses Allen's happy spirit, adds to the chaos.

Enlightenment

Dr. Seuss ’The Grinch (2018)

Running time: 85 min IMDb: 6.3 / 10

Some would say Jim Carrey was born to play Whoville's green-toned Scrooge, which we'd gratefully point out to this animated update from Benedict Cumberbatch. Carrey is great, but the artwork lends itself to the capriciousness needed to create this world presented by Seuss, and Cumberbatch, who makes The Grinch a bit grumpier and more cunning than Carrey, should play any animated villain until no movies be rotated more.

Netflix

Klaus (2019)

Running time: 96 min IMDb: 8.4 / 10

Usually Christmas movies come with Netflix trademarks with funny romances, fake princesses and Vanessa Hudgens, but this original animated feature is the exception and the best Christmas movie the streaming platform has given us so far. Another story of the origin of St. Nicholas is envisioned, that of an avid postman voiced by Jason Schwartzman and one by J.K. Simmons. Together, the two embark on a toy adventure that heals old wounds and brings entire villages together. Oh, and the animation is a visual feast. Prepare yourself.

20th Century Fox

White Christmas (1954)

Running time: 120 min IMDb: 7.6 / 10

White Christmas is one of those vacation movies that many occasional Netflix viewers have probably never seen before. However, it was the most successful film of 1954 and is full of the greatest stars of the era. It's the one with Bing Crosby that you may have heard of. When their army comrades join a sister of performers, they have to sing and dance to save an unsuccessful inn run by their old military general. Crosby and Kaye as well as Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen do exactly what they are known for, and the undeniable charisma of each lead carries White Christmas during the short time between melodies.

Netflix

The Christmas Chronicles (2018)

Running time: 104 min | IMDb: 7.5 / 10

Look, we know what you might think. and yes, this corresponds to the Hallmark holiday template. There are cheesy dialogues, cheesy jokes and lots of action holes. It also led Kurt Russell to give a performance that no one saw coming. Russell plays the great man himself, Santa Claus, and besides giving us a modernized version of Jolly Old that will last for millennia – after all, he's a DILF Santa Claus that everyone can leave behind – the actor sells the shit of that thing rocking around in prisons, giving us crazy chases and playing a daddy who just seems a little awkward and is all the funnier.

Netflix

Very Murray Christmas (2015)

Running time: 56 min IMDb: 5.5 / 10

Okay, technically this is a Christmas special, but it has enough Christmas joy (and famous guest stars) to secure a place on this list. Bill Murray plays his charming, self-deprecating self who tries to stage a Christmas TV special, even though a worrying blizzard threatens his act. While the show plunges into chaos, Murray helps marry a couple, sing a duet with Chris Rock, and play a few pieces with Miley Cyrus while George Clooney stirs a cocktail for him. Who would resist?

SP-release

Pottersville (2017)

Running time: 84 min | IMDb: 5.3 / 10

You may have heard of the craziest Christmas movie ever, but even if it does, it's probably worth refreshing, as it feels like someone picked words out of a hat and made it a feature. Pottersville revolves around a man named Maynard Greiger (Michael freakin & # 39; Shannon) who becomes a hero of the city after being mistaken for Bigfoot in a drunken frenzy after finding out that his wife (Christina Hendricks) has a furry affair with Ron Perlman (he has a character name) but come on). Ian McShane is also there and Thomas Lennon plays a malicious Bigfoot hunter. Just look at it. You have nothing to lose except 84 minutes and a bit of your mind.

CBS

Christmas at Pee-Wee (1988)

Running time: 49 min IMDb: 7.7 / 10

Look, some of us want to celebrate the holidays in a traditional way: hot cocoa, gift wrapping and juicy, sentimental Christmas films. But some of us want a little crazy in our seasonal fun and that's where Pee-Wee Herman comes in. This Christmas special is the hottest in town: Little Richard learns to skate, Magic Johnson goes on a magical sleigh ride Frankie Avalon makes Christmas cards and Charo. Look, it is far from us to judge how you decide to celebrate the best time of the year privately.

, (tagsToTranslate) Entertainment (t) Homepage (t) Movies (t) Christmas (t) Netflix (t) What to see