The best cheap bottles of bourbon that taste really good

The best bottle of inexpensive bourbon doesn't have to be something you hide in a cocktail or under half a can of cola. By definition, bourbon is a fairly sophisticated whiskey that usually ages for at least two years, if not four years, according to very specific rules. That makes it really difficult to screw up. Sure, some strains will outperform others as more attention is paid to certain elements. However, when you talk about whiskeys in the $ 15 to $ 30 range, this variation will be minimal.

Look, we're not saying that there are no astringent, ethanol-smelling bourbons out there. There are. However, you don't have to break the bank to get an absolutely decent and very nippy (or shootable) bourbon. And that's what we're talking about – bourbons that are cheap but easy to sip on a rock.

The ten bottles below are both cheap and easy to find at the moment. They are also whiskeys that you can drink straight away. No, these are not the most sophisticated versions of a particular label, but each one will be tasty and satisfying. On some days, that's all you need.

EVAN WILLIAMS BOTTLED IN BOND

Price: $ 16.99

The whiskey:

This bond-filled bourbon is made in accordance with the stringent US government regulations to ensure quality. The mash of 78 percent corn, 12 percent barley malt and ten percent rye adds to the depth of this sip. The 100% bottling means that you get a nice kick that lasts a long time.

Tasting notes:

This is a classic bourbon. At the front there are notes of vanilla, oak and caramel with a hint of barley. The taste moves with the vanilla, while the notes of light citrus pop and the light note of rye pepper begin. Finally, the drama of this spiciness and vanilla contributes to a caramel-sweet and light finish.

Buy here

JIM BEAM REPEAL BATCH

Price: $ 16.99

The whiskey:

Jim Beam always has a good, cheap bottle of bourbon on hand. The best thing about Jim Beam is that it is never too expensive and gets better with increasing expressions without increasing the price too much. Example: Your repeat batch recreates the first batch that Jim Beam created after the end of prohibition and remains in a very accessible price range.

Tasting notes:

Oak shows the way with clear nuances of bourbon vanilla and a nice line of caramel corn. This caramel gives an almost creamy soda feeling with a lot of vanilla, while the grains appear alongside more corn and oak. Finally, a note of mild spices wears off, while the warming end lingers on the apple and caramel corn.

Buy here

OLD GRANDFATHER

Price: $ 16.99

The whiskey:

The old grandfather, who also comes from Jim Beam, is a step backwards for bourbon from 1882. The old recipe is a classic that has not really had to change over the years and remains an excellent mainstay for anyone with something with a little want to drink heat on it or take a shot without a hunter.

Tasting notes:

There is a nice hint of char mixed with vanilla and syrupy sweetness. Orchards full of cherries and apples mix on the palate, while the vanilla sweetness drops to a vanilla cola. Oak and spice notes come late and counteract a fruity and sweet finish.

Buy here

OLD CONVEYOR 86 EVIDENCE

Price: $ 19.99

The whiskey:

This is another relapse from the late 19th century after Bourbon. The corn, rye and barley porridge bill is exactly what makes this bourbon so drinkable. The slightly higher proof means that you get a little more for your money without getting burned.

Tasting notes:

Fresh tobacco and mint mix with vanilla and wild flowers. Pine resin mixes with oak wood as a counterweight to the rye spice. A light orange peel and vanilla are noticeable, while the spice brings you to a dry and full finish.

Buy here

FOUR ROSES

Price: $ 21.99

The whiskey:

Four Roses Bourbon is a great appetizer of bourbon for anyone interested in whiskey. It is also a very unique drama. Each bottle is a mixture of two porridge notes. Recipe "B" and consists of 60 percent corn, 35 percent rye and five percent barley malt. While recipe "E" is 75 percent corn, 20 percent rye, and five percent barley malt. This gives the final product a certain nuance and definitely highlights it.

Tasting notes:

Fruit, flowers and honey combine when this sip is opened. This fruit becomes a clear pear and an apple with a pungent feel of caramel and rye spices. These last two elements peak when the long end lingers and warms your senses.

Buy here

LARCENY BOURBON

Price: $ 22.99

The whiskey:

Larceny Bourbon is characterized by two shades. First, this is a bourbon. No rye here, people. Second, this bourbon ripens six long years before being bottled. This additional aging adds depth every year.

Tasting notes:

Butterscotch, rich toffees and freshly baked breads open up this dram. The buttery toffee turns into a buttery caramel, while vanilla and oak notes mix with honey. All of these sweets continue to the end, with a distant echo of spices and oak that brings the sip to an end.

Buy here

WILD TURKEY 101 EVIDENCE

Price: $ 24.99

The whiskey:

Wild Turkey 101 is a classic bourbon made from corn, rye and barley malt, which is extracted from the barrel with a high proof of 109. This is then reduced to the legendary Proof 101 for bottling, creating one of the smoothest, high-proof, high-proof-rye bourbons on the shelf (at this price).

Tasting notes:

This is a shockingly complex dram. Summer flowers, burnt sugar, caramel, butterscotch, vanilla and a hint of citrus greet you. The caramel and vanilla continue to dance together like roasted oak, fresh honey, peaches and a hint of bitter dark chocolate. The rich caramel and vanilla eventually lead to a spicy dose of pepper spice, as the warm last note is present with a big hug.

Buy here

BUFFALO TRACE

Price: $ 26.99

The whiskey:

This low-rye porridge bourbon, made with soft Kentucky spring water, is another outstanding expression for this price. Buffalo Trace's standard bourbon is a multi-award-winning spirit that keeps things simple and straightforward, making it affordable and a drama of good things.

Tasting notes:

Vanilla and molasses mix with fresh sprigs of mint. This sweetness fades to a moist brown sugar with a hint of oak, dark red fruits, anise spices and a hint of rye spices. The spice fades, while the sweetness and fruit rise with the oak for a lavish finish.

Buy here

EVAN WILLIAMS SIMPLY VINTAGE

Price: $ 28.99

The whiskey:

We're almost at the end where we started with Evan Williams. Your Single Barrel Vintage is proof of how great whiskey can be in the right place in a rickhouse under the right circumstances. This seven- to eight-year-old bourbon is selected by hand from individual barrels and is a damn bargain at this price.

Tasting notes:

The char of the oak comes through with a clear note of rich bourbon vanilla and slightly overcooked caramel. Caramel apples, orange peel, rye spice, fresh honey and oak mix on the palate. The spice and oak continue, while a nice portion of sweet apple blooms at the end.

Buy here

BALCONIES TEXAS POT STILL BOURBON

Price: $ 29.99

The whiskey:

This is the most unique whiskey on this list and amazingly affordable for what you get. The mash is a four-grain mixture of Texas Blue Corn, Texas Wheat, Texas Rye and Barley Malt. The juice only ripens in the hot Waco, Texas climate for 24 months before being hand selected for barrel.

Tasting notes:

Tart and sweet apples, fresh from the tree, butter kettle corn, roasted oak, a light graham cracker feeling and worn leather welcome you. The leather contains notes of sweet corn, pecan cake with vanilla whip cream and a distant note of sandalwood. Mild spice with rye pepper starts late and ensures a spicy, sweet and lush finish with a good feel for the oak.

Buy here

