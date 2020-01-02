The best bedside lamps you can get on Amazon

Loading...

Finding the perfect bedside lamp to light your bedroom is a journey for some (it was for me). Balancing the desired style and functionality of a lamp can be difficult! The lights may seem trivial, but we use them every day and that means we should get some pleasure from them. If you are looking for a bedside lamp that speaks to you both in design and function, we have compiled some of the best you can get on Amazon.

Rivet dome table lamp

This elegant and stylish lamp is the one you may even want to show in your living room instead of keeping it next to your bed. The metal dome and curved base are smooth and it even has two bulb sockets and pull chains so you can decide how much you want it.

If you want all the bells and whistles of your bedside lamp, this is the one for you. It is activated by touch, which means you can easily control the brightness levels. Plus, the LED light is RGB, which means you can have a rainbow of color options without buying an extra bulb

.

Wooden desk lamp with swing arm MUTUW

It is my favorite bedside lamp, even if it is technically a "desk lamp". The wooden arm is adjustable and the black and white cord is really beautiful. I like it the most because it reminds me of the Pixar lamp.

HAITRAL small bedside lamp

It is a simple but interesting lamp. The tripod style wooden legs add a bit of modernity to the linen shade and the cord has an on / off switch that you can place at your convenience.

Modern ceramic bedside lamp SOTTAE

There is something so satisfying about this lamp. The geometric ceramic body is clean and smooth. The all-white shade / base combo means you can easily install this lamp in any bedroom style.

Brushed steel Limelights lamp with charging socket

It may sound simple, but this hit lamp has a powerful secret. The base of the lamp has an additional power outlet for plugging in a phone charger if you need additional space.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Be sure to check out our coupon site to find the best deals from your favorite brands. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our articles, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.

. (tagsToTranslate) Room (t) Scouted (t) On Amazon (t) Roundup