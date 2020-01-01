The best band camp albums of 2019

Loading...

Crate Digging is Uproxx Music's monthly research into the depths of the DIY music distribution platform Bandcamp to discover some hidden gem albums that may find their place among your favorites.

All year-end lists for 2019 have come and gone, but I have another one for you. This year, I took some time each month to browse Bandcamp and highlight some of my favorite discoveries. Part of the music that I have come across in the past few months has really become one of my favorites of the year – the music of the Kingdom Boogie Band for breakfast so as not to be on the following list, but "Always / Never (Good Time) "One of my most played and favorite songs from 2019.

Speaking of "the list below", there is a list below: I have reviewed all the records that I have written about this year and now I am presenting ten of the best band camp albums that I find very grateful and made by artists that are earning places in your regular listening rotation.

10. Elizabeth Goodfellow – Sea Ranch

Sea Ranch by Elizabeth Goodfellow

You may not know Elizabeth Goodfellow, but she is a trusted name in indie circles: she has worked with artists like Boygenius and Iron & Wine. However, she is more than able to run the show herself, which she shows in her latest efforts. Goodfellow is a drummer, so there's a great rhythm here, like on the percussive "Two Becomes Three", a hammer-led track that experiments without deviating too far from the forward path.

9. Zip-Zapp! – Zip-zapp!

Zip Zapp! by Zip-Zapp!

Many modern pieces of music are inspired by psychedelic rock, but zip-zapp! Take the genre to its roots on their self-titled album. But that doesn't mean that it doesn't feel new and exciting: "Ronald Raygun" packs a lot of action in over five minutes, and its frenetic energy makes you think (in a great way) what will happen next.

8. Lucy Daydream – Awake and dream

Awakes and dreams of Lucy Daydream

We are currently in a golden age of pop music and Lucy Daydream is another example of what can be achieved in this genre. The album highlight "Red" summarizes what the group is good at: it has a huge hook, the electronically influenced synthesizers keep the song moving and it has a great and patient rhythm. The rest of the songs on the album often deviate from this formula, but this duo is versatile and thrives in a variety of situations.

7. Jeremy Blake – Soft music that you can't do with

Gentle music to do nothing by Jeremy Blake

Electronic music is a crowded space (like most musical spaces these days), but Jeremy Blake at least deserves his own corner. He captures a variety of different moods here, for example with the carefree "Lost Inside" and the restless "Skimming". The recording becomes all the more impressive when you realize that it is not a studio creation, but that the whole thing was performed live.

6. Maker of the bear – lost in fever

Lost In The Fever by Maker Of The Bear

It's hard to be original, but Maker Of The Bear is sure to go their own way. They take risks on their latest album and it pays off in a natural sounding way. "Ghost In The Shade" begins as a meditative number before suddenly a gigantic and loud post-rock catharsis occurs, while "Day Breaks In" comes up with shimmering piano and U2 guitar tones.

5. Helgi Jonsson – Intelligentle

Intelligentle by Helgi Jonsson

Björk and Sigur Rós were great ambassadors for Iceland's adventurous music, and one of the artists to follow in their footsteps is Helgi Jonsson. The album opening "Lofa Mér" is a cerebral, piano-guided composition with Thom Yorke falsetto, and the rest of the record is not too far from it. Jonsson has recorded (and produced) an impressive record that should be extremely itchy for the right audience.

4. EVA – Honest

Kind regards from EVA

After working on Negro Swan with Blood Orange, EVA (full name Eva Tolkin) got out alone in 2019 and ran away with an impressive debut album. The title track sets the tone, a synth and rhythmic bang that shows signs that Carly Rae Jepsen is cutting through his otherwise simple styling (Jepsen employee Danny L. Harle worked on the album). "Lazy Day" is another highlight, a low-key pop song with a deceptively catchy chorus that may not blow your mind when you listen to it for the first time, but that floats in the back of your mind.

3. Talking – recipient

Orations recipient

The latest from the Swiss group Orations is as exciting as albums. The record starts with "All The Honey", a Gothic rocker whose large, distorted guitars give way to throbbing drums and driving basses that immediately bring adrenaline. The record touches different moods from there, but offers thoroughly thrilling, kinetic and mostly fast rock that is difficult to ignore.

2. FonFon Ru – Death and Texas

Death and Texas from FonFon Ru

At a time when rock is playing in an unusual place (six of the ten top rock songs of the decade came from Imagine Dragons and Twenty One Pilots), the world needs great guitar music. Fortunately, the Maine group FonFon Ru offers exactly what Portland has to offer. Their debut is a high-octane attempt, underlined by true rockers like the fast-paced "Last Chance" and the sparkling "Plan Ditcher".

Disclosure: The author previously designed an album cover for Leverett, a band with members of FonFon Ru.

1. BEA1991 – Brand New Adult

Brand new adult by BEA1991

A co-sign can do a lot, and Dutch artist BEA1991 has a large one by Dev Hynes (yes, another Blood Orange connection on this list) that plays bass on "Did You Feel Me Slip Away?" And for additional production worries about "I'm a gold mine". Hynes is a tough benchmark to measure yourself against, but BEA1991 brings a lot of its catchy experimentalism to its new album, like the warm and inviting "My Own Heaven" and the groovy "Did You" Do you slip me off? "

–

Now seems a good time to figure out that this is the last installment of Crate Digging. I am delighted that you are here and I hope that you continue to search for new and exciting music that deserves more attention than it will ever get.

, (tagsToTranslate) Homepage (t) Indie (t) Bandcamp (t) Bea1991 (t) Crate Digging (t) Eva Tolkin (t) Fonfon Ru (t) Helgi Jonsson (t) Jeremy Blake (t) Reden