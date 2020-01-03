The best Android Auto apps for 2020

Loading...

Nowadays you can find Android apps for absolutely everything, and driving is just one area where these apps excel. Google's in-car system, Android Auto, is already pre-installed in some cars, but you can also use it by connecting your phone to a compatible car display or by docking your phone only in a dock use. If you want to control multimedia in the car, Android Auto is the best way to go. Android Auto works on any phone with Android 5.0 or higher. The list of apps that work with Android Auto is small but growing and includes Spotify, Telegram, Skype, TuneIn Radio and Audible. And yes, it holds more than Apple & # 39; s CarPlay.

This is where the rubber comes together on the road – these are the best Android Auto apps that complement the driving experience and will help you get the most out of your next road trip. If you feel a bit excluded because you're an Android user with a car that doesn't support Android Auto, don't do that because Pioneer has exactly what you need to get started.

tide-

When it comes to musical quality, Tidal is not kidding. The Android version of Tidal, the music subscription app for artists, works on more than 400 cars that support Android Auto, as well as third-party main units and Auto & # 39; s own phone interface. Tidal's worldwide music and video streaming platform wants to bring artists and fans together through exclusive artistic content. With Tidal you can stream songs and discover new music, while members can also download tracks and music videos to listen to or watch offline. From pop and hip hop to rock and Latin, you can play your favorite albums and discover new songs. Make your own playlist or use one of Tidal & # 39; s, compiled by music editors and artists. Use the app to listen to any hi-fi album, playlist or radio station that you have repeatedly. Stream music without interruptions. The Premium subscription, which offers unlimited music on multiple devices such as smartphones, computers and tablets, plus access to Tidal X events, costs $ 10 per month, while lossless HiFi costs $ 20 per month and offers subscribers the same Premium subscription content but delivered in lossless, CD and Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) quality (1411 kbps as opposed to 320 kbps standard streaming). Try it free for 30 days.

Pandora

There is a reason why radio is so strongly associated with driving, and that's because you can't spend time choosing your next number. Pandora is perhaps the best music streaming service for personalized music radio that learns while you listen and makes better recommendations the more you listen. Unlike traditional radio, you can skip songs that you are not interested in, although the number of available skips is limited for free accounts. You can remove skips and repeats restrictions, as well as advertisements, for just $ 5 a month, and you can also turn Pandora into an on-demand streaming service in Spotify style for $ 10 a month. We stick to the radio for convenience only, but it can be worth it if you really love your Pandora recommendations. The new version now includes podcasts, where you can discover your favorite podcast or receive personalized recommendations based on your listening habits. There are more than 100,000 podcast episodes available with more added every day.

Google Play

Scanner Radio

If you're the type to keep your ear on the ground while on the move, Scanner Radio is happy to provide live audio from more than 7,000 fire and police scanners, weather radios, radio repeaters, air traffic and maritime radios all over the planet. You can enable alerts for alerts when a scanner hits more than 3500 listeners, ensuring that you are aware of the latest major events. You can also check in with the scanners that are closest to your location, view the top 50 and browse the folder by information genre. You are always up to date and up to date with Scanner Radio. A paid version for $ 3 removes the ads. The latest version has been updated for Android 10.

Google Play

NPR One

Just because you are in the car does not mean that you have left the world behind – usually the exact opposite. If you can't spend miles with commercials, jingles, product handling, and mindless conversations, you can stay connected to what's important with NPR One. You get the latest local, regional, national and international news in a coherent, composed storyline. With NPR One, it's not a one-way street: you can skip stories that you're not interested in and the app doesn't know that genre to be presented to you again. Likewise, a light tap on the light bulb tells the app to give you more of that kind of story. You can search for your favorite programs & # 39; s, programs & # 39; s and podcasts and enable a sleep timer with five presets. Along the way you can skip, pause and search without taking your hands off the wheel.

Google Play

WhatsApp

This popular messaging app offers drivers a hands-free way to receive and send messages. When used with Android Auto, you can simply tap the message as it appears on your car's display and then use your voice to compose messages and send responses. If you are currently using GPS or another app, messages will appear in the upper third of your screen so that you can compile your response without changing the app screen and possibly missing your turn. Updated versions have new privacy settings that let you control who you can add to groups. Go to Settings> Account> Privacy> Groups. The app now supports call waiting, so you can choose to accept an incoming call while you have another call. You may now need a fingerprint to unlock the app by tapping Settings> Account> Privacy> Fingerprint Lock to set Fingerprint Unlock.

Google Play

Amazon music

Amazon Music works in the same way as Google Play Music, but it is probably preferred for Amazon Prime subscribers. All music associated with your Amazon account – whether it's in the cloud, music you've uploaded to the service or songs you've found on your phone – is all available when you decide to use Amazon Music with Android Auto , in addition to functions such as Prime Stations. Voice commands are also available for hands-free use, which means that you & # 39; OK, Google & # 39; can say followed by a phrase like & # 39; Play Call Me Maybe on Amazon Music & # 39 ;. The most recent update introduces free streaming music so that you can listen to top playlists and thousands of radio stations for free.

Google Play

hangouts

Many of the apps currently working with Android Auto are related to audio, music, and messages, so it's no surprise to hear that Google Hangouts works seamlessly with the platform. Like WhatsApp, Hangouts can be used to send and answer messages using your voice, which can be done by & # 39; OK Google & # 39; to say or press the microphone button. Android Auto repeats the recorded message before you decide to send it, in case the microphone has heard you wrong or if you have something to add. Since Hangouts is also available for iOS and the Internet, everything you do on those platforms is transferred to the app's Android Auto-iteration, so you can continue with your text conversations without any problems. However, keep in mind that this will be slower than if you were using a keyboard. Updates for Android 8.0 and later devices have removed the modified call and chat message tones for individual classic Hangouts conversations and contacts. You can still adjust general ringtones and message sounds for classic Hangouts by going to Settings in the Menu section.

Google Play

OverDrive

Your local library – not to mention about 4,000 others worldwide – is always within reach with OverDrive and you can read as many books as you want. Although you can borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and streaming video from your library with OverDrive on your Android device, the audiobook functionality is especially useful while driving. With OverDrive you are never too late to check out a book, put it on hold or worry about getting the books back on time. The app takes care of that. All you need is a valid account with a participating library, school or other institution.

Google Play

Spotify

Spotify is still the largest music streaming service in the world and it would have been a crime if it were not compatible with Android Auto. Fortunately it is, so you have access to the huge Spotify database with available songs, albums and artists. If you are not subscribed, you can still get free access to music streaming, only with ads. If you want to download your songs for use in places without mobile data, or if you have a limited data package, you need a Spotify Premium subscription for $ 10 a month. However, we have a guide to help you get a discount. Setting up Android Auto is easy: connect your phone and you are ready to go. Spotify is constantly updating the app for smooth functionality.

Google Play

Facebook messenger

We have other messaging options in this article, but if you are already using Facebook Messenger to stay in touch with friends and family, you don't want to change just because you got into your car. If you have Facebook Messenger on your phone, all incoming messages that you receive will be sent to your Android Auto (if active) so that you can keep track of everything. You can also have Android Auto read your messages to you and you can tap a large button to type a pre-typed message & # 39; I now drive & # 39; to send as a reply to all your messages. It is a simple integration, but it is certainly welcome for driving if you want as little distraction as possible.

Google Play

Waze

You can get all sorts of useful real-time road information from the active community on Waze. The app also provides turn-by-turn directions, redirects you based on traffic and alerts you to accidents, hazards, and police locations. You can also use it to share your ETA and make progress with friends and family, which is ideal if you meet up somewhere. Get information about interesting places, the best gas prices in the area and Facebook integration, and you have one of the best navigation apps out there.

Google Play

Google Play Music

The integration of Google Play Music with Android Auto offers you an easier way to listen to and control your music while driving. Use "OK Google" and "Play …" voice commands to start a playlist, play a specific song, or listen to a specific music genre. You can also use your car's display to navigate the app, where you can see music recommendations, recently played content, or mixes made with songs and artists you've listened to before. In both cases, Google Play Music must of course be set up correctly and already registered.

Google Play

Pocketcasts

Listening to music in the car is one thing, but the best podcasts can make a ride so much more bearable. Pocket Casts is one of the best podcasts apps on the entire Android platform and is now fully compatible with Android Auto. In combination with the Android Auto UI, you get the usual play / pause and back / forward controls, and you can browse through podcasts, set filters, and take advantage of previously created "Next" queues. The latest playlists must be created before you start Android Auto, so you may still have to play with your phone before you hit the road.

Google Play

Audible

Music and podcasts are two things you can listen to while driving, but let's not forget books that can also help you pass the time. Audible delivers that thanks to the robust compatibility with Android Auto. In addition to the ability to play audio books, you can adjust the playback speed – between 0.5x and 3x – and skip between chapters. Best of all, you can navigate through the Audible store and view your wish list, the list of bestsellers, and a range of genre-specific categories, so you can add new books even if you don't have access to your phone or computer .

Google Play

Recommendations from the editors