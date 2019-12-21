The best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro for November 30, 1998

Loading...

Previously best and worst WCW Monday Nitro: Kevin Nash celebrated his third world war victory by making a joke of everything and burying Wrath. Ric Flair also said that Barry Windham would never turn him on as quickly as five seconds before Barry Windham totally turned him on.

And now the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro for November 30th, 1998.

Maybe you want to sit down, I have terrible news

When you appear on the Tonight Show, you can't even set the highlights of the WWE network without NBC lawyers descending on you like a bunch of angry peacocks and a wrestling legend Wood has decided to retire from professional wrestling to focus on his extremely serious commitment to the President of the United States. As if the American people would ever elect one of Vince McMahon's racist, increasingly senile, orange, fleshy friends who is in the WWE Hall of Fame and once defeated him in a WrestleMania match to be the highest office in the country!

From private individual Terry Gene Bollea:

"I had to get to the intersection here. I achieved everything I wanted to do in wrestling. My family is safe. I had a great career. I wanted to get started and officially announce my retirement … All good things must come to an end. I had a great career. The fans were great. I love you and thank you for staying with me. And that really helps me become the next president of the United States. "

It's too bad Hogan left wrestling, right? It's crazy to think what he could have done in the next 20 years if he hadn't devoted his life to public service. Can you imagine how cool it would be if he got another, completely undeserved and illogical WWE championship run? He would like to argue with motorbikes with the Undertaker. Maybe he would start wrestling under a mask! And what if he goes to impact wrestling? I bet he leaves it better than he found it. I bet he would also kill as a star on a reality TV show and stay away from controversy. For example, he would never meet Bubba, the hot woman of the love sponge, and switch off a new media conglomerate. He could probably still wrestle in his sixties as long as he didn't say anything ignorant about his daughter's love life while the tapes were rolling! For lack of a nail, man.

However, due to Woods' announcement of his final withdrawal from pro-wrestling, no setbacks, Nitro opens up with Eric Bischoff, who announces that Scott Steiner, the craziest member of the New World Order, is now the leader of the New World Order. It was as if Emperor Palpatine died at the end of the Jedi return and the Empire replaced him with the Sarlacc.

The Wolfpac is now thriving

Since nWo Hollywood is now led by a man whose only connection to Hollywood was to take part in Hulk Hogan interviews, nWo Wolfpac takes the opportunity to assert itself as the dominant sub-fraction of the New World Order in WCW.

First and foremost is Konnan, who wins the Chris Jericho television championship in the show opener. Here's how he opens the match:

You know, it's awesome. Nothing underpins your physical and professional dominance over the company's most promising and entertaining young star, like winning a title due to its popularity and falling from the start of gymnastics. Maybe Konnan had just played Sonic the Hedgehog and was trying to turn it?

Unfortunately for all of us this is the beginning of the end for Chris Jericho in WCW. He will spend most of the time in a feud with Perry Saturn over the next few months before making a few trips to Japan. In midsummer he will be tied to the World Wrestling Federation. But we'll go into all of that when it happens. Remember that they ended his last World Cup reign on a whim by opening a random nitro and giving it to a guy who can't throw forward without giving the impression that he is going to die from heat stroke.

The episode's Wolfpac-A story – the óral-A, if you like – is Kevin Nash, who cashes in World War 3 in the bank's briefcase and signs a contract for the World Heavyweight Champion Goldberg in Starrcade. At the time, Nash refused to take everything seriously and played as if he was a totally "too cool for school" asshole about Goldberg's awkward conversations outside the ring. Goldberg was intense and electrifying in the ring. That being said, he was basically the guy you see today. Nash was Ethan Hawke from Reality Bites and Goldberg was Ben Stiller. I think that's what the WCW heavyweight championship Winona Ryder does? In retrospect, however, Nash doesn't take things seriously because he knows he'll roll through the main event and generally win through cheating and a bigger, damn nWo plot.

In a completely related story …

Here is Kevin Nash, who shows up to offer his help to Scott Hall, who wants to fight the New Yorkers tonight. Nash quotes Tombstone how your father could!

Because of WCW, they decide to reunite The Outsiders without promotion and even in the middle of a random nitro in one of those matches that is more angle than match. In the end, they play Big Poppa Pump and apparently the second best guy who still lives in New Hollywood, HORACE HOGAN. The problem is that the super weird umpire doesn't whistle, so he helps his heels and refuses to count the pins for Hall. You know how to do it.

However, they give a large audience a pleasant ending. Hall meets Outsiders Edge on Horace, who is like Hulk minus everything Hulk has ever liked, and evil rejects the count. Nash enters and Jackknifes the referee, and a WCW referee pushes for the three. That should probably be a disqualification according to the rules, but it's a gimmick by referee Bill Alfonso of Kirkland, so beat him up as often as you want. Nash cashes in as soon as the case breaks in and questions the relationship between him and Hall again. Nash said he was Hall & # 39; s Huckleberry tonight, but made no pledges about Huckleberry maintenance.

In other Wolfpac news, Lex Luger defeats Brian Adams in the game Lex Luger always had.

But where did Bill Goldberg go?

If you were to wonder what happened to Bill Goldberg after signing the contract, would you think he wandered outside the arena and rolled around on a grassy hill?

Bam Bam Bigelow "bought a ticket" to sit in the front row of Nitro and naturally tried to jump on the railing and give the ring goose bumps. Security held him back and escorted him out of the building, but that's not enough for our Young Boomer champion. Goldberg follows him into the parking lot and they have something between a hockey fight and a cat fight on the lawn. At some point, security can take it apart, and I can't wait to see the big explosion at Starrcade Superbrawl in three months!

The worst: The continued decline in the United States

Also on this replay clip show is Bret Hart, who refuses to face Diamond Dallas Page because he claims to be "seriously injured". Page calls him "scum" a few dozen times and falls into Hart's trap: Hart says that he didn't do it. He can't bring his equipment with him because he expected to stop playing. So if Page wants to have the scheduled game of the United States Championship, he must agree that there is no disqualification. Page is like "safe" because he fell on a coffee table and hit his head sometime during the week.

If you are Bret Hart and you are in a faction with a 7 foot tall, 500 pound man who has nothing to do, how would you wrestle with a match without disqualification? If you replied, "Let that big motherfucker go out and throw Diamond Dallas Page on the floor by the neck," then you're a wrestling genius. Giant kills DDP for two of the game's four minutes, and Bret Hart is again your American champion. nWhere Hollywood had to master something, guys.

Best: horse game

At the start of the show, Ric Flair shows up to do one of those promos where he freaks out and shouts the names of old wrestlers into the microphone as he trembles so violently that you think his clothes will fly off. Sometimes yes! THE FUNKS! THE BRISCOS! HARLEY RACE! And so on. Flair is still trying to wrestle again, but Bischoff won't let him due to a combination of pettiness and supposedly Flair age. Bischoff wants flair in the ring. The final explanation: "COME JUMP ON THIS OLD MAN!"

Later that night, the affected little father of the Four Riders, Dean Malenko, is sent into a match by Bischoff and given the chance to be a hero. It will be Malenko (with an injured leg and his best fluorescent polo) against Barry Windham, the traditional turncoat of late, one on one. If Malenko wins, Flair can grapple with Bischoff. Only it will be impossible for Malenko to win because (1) he is injured, (2) he is a foot smaller and 70 pounds lighter than Barry Windham and (3) nWo member Dusty Rhodes will be the special guest referee. Bischoff calls him "Big D the Dustmaster". The deck is said to be stacked.

The only thing Bischoff does not take into account is the relationship between Rhodes and Windham. If he knew traditionMaybe he would do it. Dusty used to take Barry under his wing to look after him as the next big thing in the National Wrestling Alliance. This student-mentor relationship collapsed when Windham made the first turn of his career and joined the Four Riders. Here's a great clip of them beating each other out in the middle of INDIGNANT SOUTHERN RAGE in 1988. Later in his career, Windham Dusty's son Dustin pulled a similar tail here during the Battle of Champions XXI (which you can read about). Barry and Dustin were tag team partners, but Barry troubled him because he wasn't unscrupulous and opportunistic enough. This is just the tip of the iceberg, but it is enough to say that the heat between Rhodes and Windhams is generational.

So yes, if Windham doesn't stop hurting Malenko's already injured leg for fun, Dusty decides to correct some mistakes and disqualify Windham. Malenko wins, which means Flair meets Eric Bischoff. Dusty's dance of reclaimed honor and joy is enormous:

Even if you don't know the whole story, the only reason Dusty was in the nWo was because of his affection for Scott Hall. Why would he want to help half the nWo who was just ashamed and put down Scott Hall? Bischoff immediately shoots Rhodes and sends Windham after him, but the riders enter to beat the dog poop out of Barry in Dusty's name. This is one of the not very good segments on paper that does a great job because Dusty Rhodes & # 39; Charisma and Ric Flair's Charisma, as well as the 1998 wrestling crowd Eric Bischoff wants to drown in a river mean a lot Fun.

This episode too

Anger crushes Bobby Blaze, but everyone has seen Wrath kicked out by Kevin Nash on last week's show, so the shine is gone. Also, I'm pretty sure I could get in there and kick Bobby Blaze's ass. You don't prove much to the fans if you nail down the best jobber quickly, when everyone has only watched for four minutes how a name comes up. Sorry, Wrath. Weed: The tag team is not too far away, everything will be fine.

Raven will still not wrestle because he is depressed and Kanyon still has the job of babysitting him for some reason ARMSTRONG BROTHERS victorious of all places. I just want to take a moment to point out how great the Armstrong Brothers recording theme was, as everyone knows who watched WCW shows over the weekend. It sounded as if Jean-Claude Van Damme had just put on his sunglasses and was riding a motorcycle into the sunset.

Someone at WCW is thinking Perry Saturn is overcome by the repeated defeat against a non-threatening, 1.80 m tall manager, so that he has to accept another defeat Sonny Onoo, It is said to be Saturn versus the cat, but the cat claims (rightly) that Saturn is not in his league and it is better to face Sonny. Cat throws a chain at Sonny during the game, but Saturn grabs Sonny for a Death Valley driver and destroys him. The only problem is that Sonny stuffed the chain in front of Saturn's tights while he was on his shoulders, so the cat will point this out after the match and the decision will be reversed. It's good content if you like things that aren't great.

Booker T defeats Mean Mike Enos by gymnastics on the last day (see picture). Everyone knows that Booker will eventually be a huge star and Enos will no longer be, so that's what it is. Stevie Ray does not appear, presumably because Hollywood Hogan hires him for a job as press officer.

The cruiserweight champion, Billy Kidman, can finally defend himself against lWo leader Eddie Guerrero with the support of hesitant lWo member Rey Mysterio. The referee is pushed, causing Juventud Guerrera to appear and interfere. Kidman resists him and Mysterio comes in like an assist trophy to drop Eddie in the back. Rey then helps the KO’d referee and Kidman gets the pin. Yes, Eddie Guerrero tried to bomb Kidman. No, it didn't work.

As with all current "world order" angles, the deemphasis of WCW involvement also hurts history, since the groups simply keep fighting for nothing again and again. At least when it was nWo vs. WCW was, was the struggle for the dominance of transportation and naming rights. Now that there is WCW / nWo and there are three nWos, there are only a lot of run-ins left.

Next week:

There's not much going on, but Scott Steiner kicks the shit out of a mascot. See you!

