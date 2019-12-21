The best 17-inch laptops: when bigger is better

Loading...

While current trends continue to push laptops to be thinner, lighter models, some people still need a larger, more powerful laptop for their lifestyle. Designers and developers may need extra screen space and memory for their work. Gamers on the move may need a reliable machine for their gaming parties – without jeopardizing the experience. The best solution here is a 17-inch laptop model that can handle everything. But which models suit you?

After looking at hundreds of different laptops, we are good at discovering what makes a larger laptop work: the Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1 is the best choice for those who need more screen space on a portable computer. However, we have a number of other choices that you can view.

The best 17-inch laptop: Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1

Why you should buy this: The large Dell laptop is an incredibly versatile option.

For whom?: People who need a laptop that can do everything.

Why we chose the Dell Inspiron 17 7000 2-in-1:

If you want a very versatile laptop that can also play light games, Dell has your number. Yes, this is really a 2-in-1 with a 17-inch screen, which means that you can rotate the screen and use it as a large tablet if you really want (the operation is a bit tricky due to its size, but it it works).

You can equip the laptop with two internal hard drives for extra space and allocation options, and choose from several powerful processors: you can choose an Intel 10th-generation Core i7 processor, up to 16 GB RAM, up to 512 GB SSD, and up to one Nvidia GeForce MX250 discrete GPU.

Although it is a 2-in-1, the laptop can also contain two USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C port with Thunderbolt 3 and an HDMI 2.0 port. It is also reasonably affordable compared to our other top choices and makes a good choice if you work with some specific budget constraints.

The best 17-inch gaming laptop: Razer Blade Pro 17

Why you should buy this: It is a powerful gaming laptop with the desired adjustments.

For whom?: Serious gamers who want a special – but portable – machine.

Why we chose the Razer Blade Pro 17:

The 2019 Razer Blade Pro 17, with a weight of 6.1 kilos, is built from the ground up for gaming and is strictly professional in it. The sleek, square design may not often appeal to Razer's style (although the RGB keyboard lighting is top notch), but each component is optimized for your gaming experience.

The keyboard responds perfectly, the cooling is incredibly effective for a laptop and yes, there are options for installing an external GPU and other accessories if desired. The model linked below uses a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce 2070 RTX Max-Q GPU, has 16 GB of RAM and comes with 512 GB SSD storage.

The screen is also nothing to sneeze: it's a 100% sRGB, pre-calibrated 1080p screen with a matte finish to reduce glare and a refresh rate of 144Hz (at this size, 4K still doesn't have the biggest impact, and Razer chose prefer the refresh rate instead). Regarding ports, you have many options with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C 3.2, USB-C, USB-A 3.1, HDMI, SD card reader and a 2.5 Gb Ethernet connection. It is also one of the few models on the market that offers concept Wi-Fi 6 compatibility for when it grows large in 2020.

The most powerful 17-inch laptop: Alienware Area-51m

Why you should buy this: It is a serious game machine with adjustment options all the way to the top.

For whom?: Gamers who want maximum performance and don't care much about size.

Why we chose the Alienware Area-51m:

Alienware puts so much into this gaming laptop that portability seems almost like a side issue – it takes some effort to drag this beast around, but it has all the power you need, including a heavy cooling system. The display is a 1080p panel that offers G-Sync compatibility and has options up to 144Hz, plus some interesting eye-tracking technology.

Different configurations give you a range of power options for the Area-51m. The weakest model offers a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16 GB RAM and a 1 TB hard drive with an 8 GB SSD hybrid component: statistics only go from there, and the top model offers much more SSD space if needed.

In addition to the somewhat awkward volume, this laptop does not offer much battery life, so be prepared to keep it connected. It is designed to work more like a desktop replacement if you need a solution that can be moved if necessary.

The best 17-inch budget laptop: HP Envy 17

Why you should buy this: The Envy 17 is an affordable laptop that can be used as a work computer.

For whom?: For people with a limited budget, but who still need a larger computer device.

Why we chose the HP Envy 17:

Gaming laptops offer impressive statistics, but usually also have high prices. If you are looking for a much better deal but still want a laptop to handle gaming and other demanding tasks, check out the HP Envy 17.

These affordable laptops stay slim, but are packed with useful specifications and are highly adaptable, with up to 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage and a processor up to an Intel 10th generation Core i7 chip that can be boosted up to 4.9 GHz, with an Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. The display is an FHD 1080p panel, with an option to turn it into a touchscreen.

The other nice thing about the Envy series is that they are great laptops for different purposes, especially professional work or school. Oh, and there's an integrated numeric keypad, which some gamers (or officers' employees) prefer.

