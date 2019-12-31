The Bertone Mantide 2009 concept seems to be from 2029 and now it can be yours

Loading...

The Chevrolet C6 Corvette ZR1 was a car jewel with supercar power, grip for days, carbon ceramic brakes and a top speed of over 200 mph. The only thing missing is cache. It just looks like a Corvette. It does not have elegant butterfly doors or flying buttresses, nor rear-view mirrors mounted on a pillar, nor the daily dress of a mechanical four-wheel suit of the future. That's where the single coach Bertone Mantide comes into play. Take all the good things about ZR1 and add visual cues that make you exclaim "Yowza!" When you see it

Because much of the Mantide is made of custom-made carbon fiber, the car actually weighs about 220 pounds less than the ZR1 on which it is based. And the shape is aerodynamically superior to ‘Vette, which means that its maximum speed is even greater than what Daddy GM could do, running up to 218 mph. According to Bertone, the resistance of the Mantide is 25% more efficient and produces 30% more aerodynamic load than the car on which it is based.

And although the ZR1 is an excellent performance machine, it has been lost in the progress of the increasingly fast Corvette models built in the C7 chassis. You can get a used example with low miles for around $ 50,000 at this time. That is a lot of performance for the money. It is also a fact in the history of Corvette. If you really want to stand out, this is the one for you.

Bertone shouted to the world about the Mantide in 2009, and for good reason. His written design by Jason Castriota is stellar in all the right ways. It has an excellent mix of angularity, curve and delicacy. He showed a conceptual model at the Shanghai Motor Show that year, then the real one a few weeks later, followed by an announcement that it would cost $ 2,000,000 and that it would have a production of 10 units (which never came to fruition).

This is the only example that was made, the same one that climbed the hill in Goodwood before loading it in an air cargo and sending it to its new owner at the Monterrey Car Week. As soon as the new owner received the car, he dismantled it to re-paint it on his current Bianco Fuji. He then showed up at The Quail at Car Week in 2010, where he won first place in the Supercar class.

Reports say the original owner sold the car for the first time in October with approximately 10,000 miles on the odometer, and after not finding a buyer has been included in the list of global auctioneers to sell on Wednesday of the Scottsdale auction week. .

My favorite part of this wild-looking supercar is that Corvette is still a series below. It can and should be driven absolutely everywhere. Whatever it is that this car ends up selling (I guess a little less than the original 2 million), it should be taken immediately to the parking lot to make huge clouds of smoke in the tires. Then, once the tires have been replaced, they are driven throughout the country for no reason. If I had the money and the time, I would double the mileage of this car over the course of a month.

If you want something unique, there is certainly nothing like it.

