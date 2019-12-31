The beginning of a new decade.

Loading...

Penelope Karsy plays in Japanese lanterns during the celebration of New Year's Eve of the last hurray at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Penelope Karsy plays in Japanese lanterns during New Year's Eve celebration of the last hurray at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The free family event, back for the third year, is announced as the largest New Year's Eve celebration in Utah. He presented live music on outdoor stages, as well as indoor games and food trucks. While 2019 ended on a dry note, the first days of 2020 are expected to be wet and snowy as a winter storm approaches the area. According to Grant Weyman of KSL, the storm is expected to shed 4 to 8 inches of snow in the valleys and 5 to 10 inches of snow for the banks on New Year's Day. More snowfall is expected on Thursday, but the weather will get a little warm on the weekend.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Attendees dance during the New Year's Eve celebration of the last hurray at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, December 31, 2019.