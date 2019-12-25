Loading...

The bank robber throws money in the air and shouts: "Merry Christmas"

The thief was found sitting in a Starbucks and was arrested without conflict.

Updated: 6:29 PM EST December 24, 2019

Police arrested a man on Monday who, after an afternoon robbery from a bank in downtown Colorado Springs, allegedly took the money out, threw it into the air and shouted, "Merry Christmas!" David Oliver, 65, allegedly robbed the bank by threatening employees. with a gun, and he received an undisclosed amount of money, according to a police document from the Colorado Springs police. After the robbery, Oliver came out, threw the cash into the air and shouted the seasonal greeting, according to what a witness told KKTV. He then went to a Starbucks courtyard where he sat until his subsequent arrest. Oliver was admitted without conflict.

Police arrested a man on Monday who, after an afternoon robbery at a bank in downtown Colorado Springs, allegedly took the money out, threw it into the air and shouted, "Merry Christmas!"

David Oliver, 65, allegedly robbed the bank by threatening employees with a gun, and received an undisclosed amount of money, according to a police document from the Colorado Springs police.

After the robbery, Oliver came out, threw the cash into the air and shouted the seasonal greeting, according to what a witness told KKTV. He then went to a Starbucks courtyard where he sat until his subsequent arrest. Oliver was welcomed without conflict.

Related: it's the season for porch pirates and packet theft

.