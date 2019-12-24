The Baby Archie Christmas card set features a polar bear sweater

Loading...

Baby Archie outfit overshadowed her parents' fashion options for the 2019 family Christmas card.

On the card, which features a black and white photo of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and little Archie, the 7-month-old girl wears a festive polar bear sweater while dragging in the foreground of the shot. Meghan and Harry pose behind their son, with Meghan wearing a large plain sweater with rolled sleeves and Harry wearing a simple white shirt with buttons.

The gray Boden de Archie sweater ($ 105), which is 100% cashmere, features a sweet polar bear design on the front with three buttons, woven with red thread, along the shoulder area for easy dressing.

Archie's big cousin, Princess Charlotte, has used pieces of the British brand before, and also her aunt Kate Middleton.

Although Archie is in front and center on Sussex's Christmas card, he and his parents were remarkably absent from the variety of photos that were displayed during Queen Elizabeth II's Christmas day speech this year, as seen in a preview of the prerecorded message, amid persistent rumors that Meghan and Harry are fighting with their brother, Prince William, and William's wife, Kate. The disgraced Prince Andrew, the Queen's son, was also missing from the screen.

Meghan, Harry and Archie will spend "private family time" in Canada during the holidays, while the rest of the family is in the United Kingdom. "The decision to settle in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country for both of us," a palace spokeswoman said, noting that Meghan lived there for seven years and that Harry has visited him several times.

. (tagsToTranslate) Page Six Style (t) archie harrison mountbatten-windsor (t) christmas (t) meghan markle (t) prince harry