The ax faced & # 39; Meet the Press Daily & # 39; of Chuck Todd to make room for Nicolle Wallace

Chuck Todd's "Meet the Press Daily" could be set aside on MSNBC as part of a dramatic change in the cable network anchor to promote rising star Nicolle Wallace.

While the flagship "MTP", also under NBC political director Todd, remains the number 1 Sunday political program, with more than 3 million viewers, its day of the week at 5 p.m. The derivative program has seen a fall in the important demographic group from 25 to 54 years. It airs between most popular and stubborn shows: "Deadline: White House" by Wallace, which peaked at 2 million viewers in 2019, and "The Beat With Ari Melber."

Television experts say NBC News chief Andy Lack and Phil Griffin of MSNBC had tried to persuade Todd to move "daily" at 9 a.m., directly after the influential "Morning Joe "from the chain. for two hours from Monday to Friday, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Also, the 9 a.m. slot It could open soon, page six revealed. The presenter of that hour, Stephanie Ruhle, has just signed up to become the main commercial correspondent for NBC, appearing on all programs, including "Today" and "NBC Nightly News."

But a television informant said: "Chuck does not want to move at 9 am. He prefers to leave MSNBC completely and focus on & # 39; Meet the Press & # 39; on Sunday, and continue to provide news and political analysis on all platforms of NBC News, including digital ones. He sees his show as news, not as an opinion. " Another source reflected that it was "crazy for NBC to alter the face of its political coverage before 2020. They need Chuck in the air every day."

A third source from MSNBC admitted that the news chiefs had asked Todd to move "daily" because "the show does not fit at 5 p.m.". But the informant insisted: "There is no way MSNBC wants to lose" MTP Daily "and Chuck. It is the biggest political star of NBC." The move comes when Todd faces a violent reaction by highlighting a letter to the editor of a small newspaper stating that voters who believe in "fairy tales" and Noah's Ark were more likely to vote for Donald Trump.

The representatives of Todd and MSNBC did not comment.

