The augmented reality labels from the Okanagan winery offer pickup lines and winegrower notes

Published on December 21, 2019 at 8:35 pm

An Okanagan winemaker is the first winery in Canada to launch augmented reality labels.

A phone app shows a man and a woman next to the label's iconic red shoe graphic with a pickup line and useful wine information.

"It's good to smile and share with friends," said Jennifer Turton-Molgat, president of View Winery. "Isn't that what wine is supposed to be about?

“Having humor has always been a basic principle of ours. And what we did with augmented reality is an extension of it. "

The 19 Crimes winery in Australia was the first augmented reality wine label to land in Canadian liquor stores, but the View is the first Canadian winery to use this technology.

