Loading...

Editor's Note: This Matthew Cox article originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

In the early Wednesday morning, army paratroopers in camouflage-patterned uniforms and body-loaded planes carrying weapons like M4A1 carbines hurled safely across their chests. Some carried crowded backpacks in the air, while classic cars shouldered customized versions of the Army ALICE backpacks from the Vietnam era.

They were briefly ordered to the Middle East in response to efforts by Iranian-backed militia members to break through the US embassy in Baghdad. The effort was also the debut of a revised crisis response capability.

This is "the first time" that Fort Bragg's 82nd Airborne Division is conducting an emergency response as part of the new immediate response force – a new, common construct that the unit was converted to last year, said Lieutenant Colonel Mike 82 Burns versus Military .com.

"It is no longer the Global Response Force, but the joint force that has renamed it as the IMF (Immediate Response Force)," said Burns. Nine years had passed since the paratrooper had deployed for a short time in 2010 to provide emergency relief for earthquake victims in Haiti in 2010.

The new IRF construct is said to be the 82nd and other units of the XVIII. Airborne Corps will deliver more enabler units for enhanced capabilities, Burns said.

"We are awesome, but there are many other pieces that go with it," said Burns. The majority is in XVIII. Airborne Corps, but there are some outside or the Corps. "

Some of the army paratroopers sent to the Middle East during the emergency mission were on vacation when they received the emergency call.

"We were on vacation; we were alerted at 8:30 a.m. on the morning of New Year's Eve," said a senior non-commissioned officer of the 82nd in video footage released before the Fort Bragg mission.

"It was a no-brainer," said the nameless noncommissioned officer, snapping his fingers to make an impact. "It wasn't something that was planned before."

Members of the 2nd Battalion of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment quickly gathered and were soon at the Papal Army airfield to prepare for the C-17 Globemaster Air Force aircraft.

"When you're in the chamber, so to speak, your leadership made it clear that a two-hour call-back means a two-hour call-back. So … your phone has to be on; you have to have a way for people." Contact "said Burns.

The 82nd must keep a battalion on the standby brigade on alert to be deployed within 18 hours of notification.

While the IRF may be new, the mission for the All Americans has not changed.

"I think it's hard to say what's really going to happen because we always have to be prepared for the unexpected," said a young sergeant with a hint of uncertainty in the video footage before the operation.

"I hope everyone will come back safely and I hope we get the job done."

U.S. Army paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division arrive at Ali AlSalem Air Base, Kuwait on January 2, 2020.

(U.S. Air Force / Tech.Sgt.Daniel Martinez)

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Tuesday evening that President Trump had commanded the 82nd Battalion as part of the unit's new immediate response force into the central command area after hundreds of Iranian-backed militia members and their supporters stormed the U.S. Embassy grounds on Tuesday morning.

Protesters threw fire bombs, smashed windows, and sprayed graffiti on walls to protest U.S. air strikes that killed 25 fighters. Rotor plane in Kuwait Tuesday and flew to Baghdad Green Zone to reinforce the security of the embassy.

Demonstrators withdrew from the U.S. embassy grounds on Wednesday after the Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella organization of state militias, called for an end to the demonstrations.

General Mark Milley, chief of staff, said Thursday that the 2-504 paratroopers would be based in Kuwait for the time being, but could carry out follow-up missions if necessary.

It is unclear when the 82nd unit will return to Bragg. Esper told MSNBC today that "we will keep it there as long as necessary."

This article originally appeared on Military.com

More Military.com Articles:

, (tagsToTranslate) baghdad message attack (t) news (t) u.s. army (t) fort bragg (t) immediate reaction force (t) iraq (t) iraq into the future