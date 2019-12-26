The art of history: Sketch Group shows Edmonton's past with drawings – Edmonton

Loading...

An exhibition in Edmonton uses sketches to show the past, present and future of the city's history.

Edmonton's historian laureate Marlena Wyman curated Sketching History: The rediscovery of cultural heritage architecture through urban sketching in order to present the cultural heritage architecture of the city and emphasize its importance.

“If we don't keep our older buildings, we'll never have historical buildings that tell our story. It is part of Edmonton's identity. If we keep reinventing ourselves, who are we? What is this city Wyman explained.

The exhibition was created by Urban Sketchers Edmonton. The original Urban Sketchers started in San Francisco and spread all over the world. Wyman himself is a member of the Edmonton Group, founded in 2011, which meets once a month to discuss aspects of our city.

Hotel Macdonald by Karen Wall

Credit: City of Edmonton

When Wyman became a historian, she decided to focus the group of illustrators on historical architecture. The exhibition is now made up of 12 different artists.

The story continues under the advertisement

"Because I am a visual artist, I interpret the position through my art practice. Art is the door that brings people in. It is the attraction. If it is interesting enough, they want to get closer and see what it is," said Wyman.

Joanne Wojtysiak is a professional artist and part of Urban Sketchers Edmonton. She discovered the group online.

"I worked from home and looked for a group of artists to get me out of the house," said Wojtysiak. "I really admire Edmonton's architecture."

Wojtysiak said she was thrilled to be selected as part of Sketching History.

“Every project is interesting in its own way. That's new for me. I've never been involved in anything like this before. I found it so exciting, ”said Wojtysiak.

Tweet this

“Edmonton has this amazing, rich history. If people are interested in it, they may be interested in where the city is developing. It is our home. We want to make it a home where people want to stay and feel comfortable. I think history is part of this trip. "

"When we go out and sketch, we see things that we've never seen before. It's a way of looking at things differently." When we walk past these beautiful buildings, it goes without saying for us, ”said Wyman.

The story continues under the advertisement

How has Edmonton changed over the years?

Buena Vista Building – Glenora Bed & Breakfast by Yvonne Rezek

Credit: City of Edmonton

"We didn't always have an untouched river valley. When the city started they were dumps. They were used for landfills, industry, cattle and gravel pits. It was an early group of concerned citizens who wanted to clean the river valley and plant trees. It did made so beautiful today, ”said Wyman.

The darker side of Edmonton's story is also shown in the exhibition.

"There's a board here about the Papaschase Reserve and the Rossdale burial grounds. Edmonton isn't just his building history. What was in front of these buildings?" Asked Wyman.

Wyman wrote stories about each of the outlined locations that appeared next to the drawings.

The story continues under the advertisement

“History is everything. It's overwhelming at times. This helps us look at things in bites, ”said Wyman.

“This is an interestingly random exhibition. I wanted it to be somehow guided by what the artist is interested in. Some of us propose vulnerable buildings because we don't know if we can capture them for the last time. In other cases, it's just someone's favorite place. There are many buildings that people love who are not seen in this exhibition, but we will continue to sketch outside of the exhibition. "

CONTINUE READING:

The historic facade of Buena Vista returns to the new apartment on 124 Street in Edmonton



The main exhibition will be on display at the Prince of Wales Armories Heritage Center and the City of Edmonton Archives until December 2020. A smaller exhibition can be seen in the branches of the Edmonton Public Library, and an upcoming complementary online exhibition will also be available.

"Art attracts you. You wonder what is behind the story. One of the most enjoyable things is when people come up to me and say to me," I never knew that, it was really interesting. "It is really important. I hope that this exhibition works, ”said Wyman.

Similar news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR